UEFA Nations League: Dzeko scores, Finland wins again

By Kyle BonnOct 15, 2018, 4:51 PM EDT
England’s 3-1 win over Spain was the biggest news of the day in UEFA Nations League play, but there was plenty else to take from the action on Monday.

Edin Dzeko bagged a double as Bosnia & Herzegovina defeated Northern Ireland 2-0. The Roma striker robbed Jamal Lewis of the ball in his own defensive third after the defender slipped, and he buried the chance before the defense could regroup. He picked up his second with 17 minutes remaining as Miralem Pjanic completely bypassed the midfield with a fantastic long chip to Dzeko waiting on the left side of the box, and he had an easy finish with the defense trailing the play.

Dzeko’s two goals were two of just five total shots on target between the two sides in an otherwise drab match, as Northern Ireland has just one win in its last six matches.

Finland topped Greece 2-0 for its fifth consecutive clean-sheet win, going ahead on a goal by Pyry Soiri who finished off a messy chance in the box just after halftime as Greece failed to clear. Finland has not conceded a single goal since falling 2-0 to Romania in mid-June, a run of 479 total minutes. The center-back pairing of Joona Toivio and Paulus Arajuuri has started and played every minute of the three UEFA Nations League wins. Midfielder Glen Kamara scored Finland’s second, ending the country’s run of three straight 1-0 victories.

Switzerland held on to beat Iceland 2-1, with Haris Seferovic and Michael Lang on target for the visitors in Reykjavik. The former headed in a perfect far-post cross from Granit Xhaka just after halftime, while Lang finished off a beautiful bit of team play as Seferovic switched play from right to left before it came back in front of net, touching two Swiss players before finding Lang on the doorstep for finish in traffic. Alfred Finnbogason picked up a consolation with nine minutes left but that would wrap things up.

Hungary drew 3-3 with Estonia in a wild match that featured a double from Hoffenheim striker Adam Szalai. The 30-year-old Hungarian bagged a brace on his 50th cap, including his second that rescued a point for his country in the 81st minute after they wasted a 2-1 lead and fell behind 3-2.

Luxembourg topped 10-man San Marino 3-0, grabbing the opener just four minutes in and cruising to the win. Belarus and Moldova drew 0-0 in Minsk as Moldova failed to register a single shot on target despite holding the majority of possession.

Sterling leads England to 3-2 Nations League win over Spain

By Kyle BonnOct 15, 2018, 4:44 PM EDT
Raheem Sterling has heard the criticism that he can’t finish chances, and he has responded. On the field, that is.

Behind a double from Sterling, England toppled Spain 3-2 with a vicious counter-attack that juxtaposed Spain’s sleepy, wasteful attack on Monday in Sevilla. The match marked the first time that Spain has ever conceded three or more goals in a competitive home match.

The Manchester City winger was the first on the scoresheet just 18 minutes in as England flowed forward on a counter-attack and with the two-on-three break, Marcus Rashford delivered a beautiful feed to Sterling who blasted his effort past a statue-like David De Gea. The break was actually started way back with Jordan Pickford, who touched past a charging defender and delivered an absolute bullet of a pass to Harry Kane just before the midfield stripe.

Spain dominated possession throughout the match, but they suffered from similar ills as this summer’s World Cup, unable to produce enough dangerous moments and embarrassing failures at the back. England, on the other hand, was happy to sit back and pick its spots on the break, and they were clinical when given the chance.

Marco Asensio skied a shot over the bar in the 18th minute, and Spain would rue its wastefulness as England would double its lead on the half-hour mark. Rashford was the one to finish it off on the counter this time, taking a pinpoint feed from Kane and volleying the bouncing ball into the back of the net after leaking behind the defense and beating Jonny to the spot.

Sterling would grab England’s third before halftime as England would display a bit of venomous half-court play. Kieran Trippier did the heavy lifting with a brilliant chip over the Spanish back line, finding Kane who had snuck behind Sergio Ramos and slid to meet the ball, tapping in front of net for Sterling who finished from the doorstep with ease.

Spain held a whopping 77% of the possession in the first half, but could only muster two shots on target out of 10 total efforts. In the second half, the pressure would finally pay off as the white-hot Paco Alcacer picked up a consolation on a corner in the 58th minute, heading in the goal on his first touch after coming off the bench to replace Iago Aspas. Alcacer has become an ultimate super-sub this season, scoring 10 goals for club and country in just 277 total minutes.

The home fans were livid when a penalty was not given as Jordan Pickford grappled with Rodrigo before completing a tackle in the 63rd minute, but only a corner was given. Spain pushed harder as the second half wore on, and Alcacer came close to a second with five minutes left as he struck a shot against his own man.

Spain bagged a second in the 97th minute with literally the final kick of the match, as Marco Asencio crashed a shot against the bar, and while Nathan Chalobah on his England debut cleared momentarily, it was sent back in by Dani Ceballos to the head of a diving Sergio Ramos. There was no more time for an equalizer, however, as the referee brought the game to an end even before the ensuing kickoff.

The competitive home loss is the first for Spain in 15 years, and it means England moves ahead of Spain to the top of Nations League League A Group 4 by a one-point margin.

Danny Williams close to return for Huddersfield, USMNT

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 15, 2018, 2:52 PM EDT
LONDON — Danny Williams is almost back ready to be a terrier for the Terriers.

The Huddersfield Town and U.S. men’s national team midfielder, 29, has been out since March with an ankle injury and he suffered a setback after his return to the pitch in late August.

Williams was a mainstay for Huddersfield in 2017-18 as they started their first-ever Premier League campaign brightly before just managing to stay up in the final days of the season. The energy and drive of the German-American midfielder has been missed by both Huddersfield and the USMNT in recent months.

Speaking exclusively to Pro Soccer Talk, Williams revealed he is back in training and is close to a return for club and country. When will he be back?

“Hopefully soon,” Williams said. “The story of my life is that I have to bounce back from injuries. When I have injuries that are always big. I never have muscle injuries. When they come they come big. I broke my ankle in March, fought my way back, went to LA to do the rehab and everything and came back strong and everything was good. Then I had my first game against Stoke in the League Cup (Aug. 28), but then two weeks ago my knee started to swell up. I think that is just the body telling me that I shouldn’t overdo it and maybe it isn’t ready yet, but the ankle has been perfect. It is just my knee I am a bit worried about. I think I got that sorted the last two weeks, I did a lot of work on that in the gym and hopefully I can start to train with the team this week.”

Playing against Liverpool this Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) at the John Smith’s Stadium may come a little too soon for Williams, but he has his eye on an upcoming game.

With the USMNT playing England at Wembley and facing Italy in Belgium next month in their final two matches of 2018, Williams is hoping to return to the Stars and Stripes. He captained the USMNT against Portugal in his last international appearance last November but has been out injured, and unavailable, ever since.

“Everybody likes to represent the country and that is the biggest honor for me, especially captaining the team against Portugal last year after I missed out on the World Cup qualifiers” Williams said. “It was a huge honor for me and that is of course the big aim for myself to play here against England at Wembley… I really hope that I can join back up with the national team because I still think I have a lot more to give and I aiming to be back for that game.”

Watch the interview with Danny in full in the two videos above, as he visited Wembley to watch the Seattle Seahawks and Oaklands Raiders play in the opening game of the NFL’s 2018 International Series in London.

Turkey seeks 12-year sentence for Barcelona’s Turan after fight

Associated PressOct 15, 2018, 2:20 PM EDT
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkey’s state-run media says prosecutors are seeking more than 12 years imprisonment for Barcelona footballer Arda Turan for a nightclub fight in which he reportedly broke the nose of a singer.

The fight last week between Turan and pop singer Berkay Sahin in a nightclub began after the midfielder allegedly made comments to the singer’s wife.

Turan, who is on loan to Istanbul Basaksehir, allegedly later entered a hospital where the singer was being treated, brandishing a gun.

Anadolu Agency said on Monday Turan faces a 12 1/2 year sentence. Other media said Turan was being charged with sexual harassment, possession of an unlicensed gun, deliberate injury, and willfully endangering public security.

Sahin faces a two-year term for insulting Turan.

A court needs to accept the charges before trial can begin.

With changes expected, how will USMNT line up v Peru?

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 15, 2018, 1:21 PM EDT
The U.S. men’s national team host Peru in their latest friendly game under interim head coach Dave Sarachan on Tuesday, with plenty of changes expected from the team which lost 4-2 to Colombia in Tampa on Friday. 

Speaking at his pre-game press conference on Monday in East Hartford, Connecticut, Sarachan said “there will be a lot of changes” and confirmed that Brad Guzan will start in goal for the USMNT after his 12-month spell away from the national team setup.

Sarachan also spoke about where the USMNT must improve most against Peru, and perhaps with one eye on their friendlies against England and Italy next month.

“Over the last year, I believe there has been a real process of bringing together a number of players we feel will be part of the program for years to come…we’ve pushed this program forward in identifying guys that will make it or some that won’t make it,” Sarachan said. “I wouldn’t say the US is afraid of Peru. The group I’ve worked with over the last year has no fear — they embrace the challenge. I’d like us to do better with the ball. The other night, it was a combination of impatience and making plays that weren’t quite there. To use a tennis phrase, a lot of unforced errors. That part has to get better.”

Below is a look at how Sarachan could line up his team from the start against their South American opponents.

JPW’s starting lineup for USMNT vs. Peru – Option 1, Newbies galore (4-1-3-2)

—– Guzan —–

— Cannon — Carter-Vickers — Long — Sweat —

—- Trapp —- 

— Picault — Delgado — Amon — 

—– Sargent —– Novakovich —–

JPW’s starting lineup for USMNT vs. Peru – Option 2, Best of both (3-4-3)

—– Guzan —–

—- Carter-Vickers — Miazga — Long — 

—- Yedlin —- Trapp —- Bradley —- Robinson —-

—- Weah —- Wood —- Amon —-

Evaluation

Well, Sarachan isn’t exactly keeping his cards close to his chest here, is he? The USMNT interim head coach said there will be “a lot of changes” for this game against Peru and it seems likely that anybody who didn’t start against Colombia (a stronger opponent, on paper, than Peru) would get a start in Connecticut. Cameron Carter-Vickers is due a full 90 minutes but if Sarachan does go with Option 1, the USMNT will be extremely inexperienced in defense with Aaron Long and Reggie Cannon yet to make their debuts. When has that stopped him throwing players into the mix in 2018 though, right? In midfield, Trapp didn’t feature against Colombia so we can expect him to play, while Picault, Amon and Delgado would be good bets to play in attacking midfield positions as they can interchange easily. Giving Josh Sargent and Andrija Novakovich a run-out up top would also be beneficial despite Tim Weah and Bobby Wood building a strong connection in recent games. Option 2 would be my selection, as I’d like to see the flexibility of this USMNT in a slightly more attack-minded 3-4-3 which allows the three center backs to possess the ball (something Sarachan wants to see more of) and have more options in front of them to pass to. Mixing in regulars Michael Bradley, DeAndre Yedlin and Bobby Wood would also give the U.S. a strong spine but still have plenty of youthfulness in the side.