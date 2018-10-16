More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Coach: Red Star players not bothered by match-fixing probe

Associated PressOct 16, 2018, 11:08 AM EDT
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) Red Star Belgrade coach Vladan Milojevic said Tuesday his players are not bothered by match-fixing allegations surrounding their Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain.

French authorities are investigating allegations from the Oct. 3 game in Paris, where PSG won 6-1.

Milojevic said he does not want to comment on the investigation, adding the team is “not touched by it.”

“I don’t know why you think that we have any problem,” Milojevic said, adding the “players are acting normally” and working hard at training.

L’Equipe newspaper reported that a Red Star official was suspected of betting 5 million euros ($5.8 million) on Red Star losing by five goals.

Red Star released a statement denying the allegation, saying no club official was involved in the alleged “shameful acts.”

Red Star travel to Liverpool for their next Champions League game on Oct. 24.

Pogba, Lukaku on the move from Man United?

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 16, 2018, 12:38 PM EDT
Two of Manchester United’s star players have been linked with moves away from Old Trafford.

A report from Calciomercato.com claims that Paul Pogba‘s agent, Mino Raiola, has agreed “a deal in principle” for Barcelona to sign the French international midfielder. Per the report, Arturo Vidal has been persuading Barcelona’s coach Ernesto Valverde to push for the move for his former teammate at Juventus.

Speaking of Juve, it seems like Romelu Lukaku fancies a move to Turin. Speaking during the international break, Lukaku was asked about the reigning Italian champions and if he’d ever want to move to Serie A.

“Why not?” Lukaku told Gazzetta dello Sport. “I hope it happens. Juve have a great project in place and they just keep going. Every year they try to get stronger. Without doubt, Juve are one of the two-three best teams in Europe. They’ve got a great coach on the bench and extraordinary players in every area of the team.”

What is the likelihood of one or both of these deals happening?

Pogba, 25, heading to Barca has been rumbling along for quite some time but given the vast amount of cash Barcelona already spend on wages, how on earth will they be able to generate the funds to not only sign Pogba but pay his weekly salary? If they sold one of their star players for a huge transfer fee, then maybe this would happen. Until then, Raiola can agree the deal in principle but United seem to have little interest in selling Pogba, despite his clashes with Jose Mourinho over the past few seasons.

Lukaku, 25, has over three years remaining on the contract he signed when he joined United from Everton in the summer of 2017 and given his output of 31 goals in 62 games for the Red Devils, few could argue he hasn’t delivered what has been asked of him. Even if his record against the top-six teams isn’t the best, Lukaku is the focal point of United’s attack and you could argue he isn’t getting the kind of service he needs week in, week out.

There is no way Pogba and Lukaku would be allowed to leave United at the same time, and even if Mourinho left between now and the end of the season, they’d likely stick around to see who the new manager would be.

The timing of this report and Lukaku’s comments is rather interesting. After a tough run of games for Mourinho and with his job said to be in danger, hearing some of United’s players are either keen on other clubs or have their agents working behind-the-scenes on a move suggests that they believe Mourinho will be sticking around for the foreseeable future.

2018 MLS award nominees announced

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 16, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Who will be MVP? Which player will be crowned as the Newcomer of the Year? And which youngster will be the MLS Rookie of the year?

Voting is now open for all of those categories and more, with the likes of Josef Martinez, Carlos Vela and Ignacio Piatti surely among the favorites to be crowned as MLS MVP.

When it comes to the newcomer catgeory, the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney have a great chance of scooping that award given the huge impact they’ve had at the LA Galaxy and D.C. United respectively.

Players, media and technical staff will vote for each category and the final list of candidate will be announced on Oct. 31.

Below is the list of nominees in full.

2018 Landon Donovan MLS MVP nominees
Acosta, Luciano (DC)
Almiron, Miguel (ATL)
Bedoya, Alejandro (PHI)
Blanco, Sebastian (POR)
Bunbury, Teal (NE)
Chara, Diego (POR)
Davies, Alphonso (VAN)
Dockal, Borek (PHI)
Dwyer, Dom (ORL)
Elis, Alberth (HOU)
Giovinco, Sebastian (TOR)
Hedges, Matt (DAL)
Higuain, Federico (CLB)
Hoesen, Danny (SJ)
Ibarra, Miguel (MIN)
Ibrahimovic, Zlatan (LA)
Kaku (RBNY)
Kamara, Kei (VAN)
Lodeiro, Nicolas (SEA)
Manotas, Mauro (HOU)
Martinez, Josef (ATL)
Melia, Tim (SKC)
Moralez, Maxi (NYC)
Osorio, Jonathan (TOR)
Penilla, Cristian (NE)
Piatti, Ignacio (MTL)
Piette, Samuel (MTL)
Quintero, Darwin (MIN)
Roldan, Cristian (SEA)
Rooney, Wayne (DC)
Rossi, Diego (LAFC)
Rusnak, Albert (RSL)
Russell, Johnny (SKC)
Savarino, Jefferson (RSL)
Urruti, Maxi (DAL)
Vako (SJ)
Vela, Carlos (LAFC)
Villa, David (NYC)
Wright-Phillips, Bradley (RBNY)
Yotun, Yoshimar (ORL)
Zardes, Gyasi (CLB)

Defender of the Year nominees
Afful, Harrison (CLB)
Anibaba, Jalil (NE)
Beasley, DaMarcus (HOU)
Beitashour, Steven (LAFC)
Besler, Matt (SKC)
Birnbaum, Steven (DC)
Boxall, Michael (MIN)
Callens, Alexander (NYC)
Cannon, Reggie (DAL)
Fanni, Rod (MTL)
Farrell, Andrew (NE)
Glad, Justen (RSL)
Gonzalez Pirez, Leandro (ATL)
Hedges, Matt (DAL)
Kallman, Brent (MIN)
Kashia, Guram (SJ)
Lawrence, Kemar (RBNY)
Lima, Nick (SJ)
Long, Aaron (RBNY)
Lovitz, Daniel (MTL)
Mabiala, Larrys (POR)
Marshall, Chad (SEA)
Mavinga, Chris (TOR)
Mensah, Jonathan (CLB)
O’Neill, Shane (ORL)
Parkhurst, Michael (ATL)
Sutter, Scott (ORL)
Tinnerholm, Anton (NYC)
Trusty, Auston (PHI)
van der Wiel , Gregory (TOR)
Waston, Kendall (VAN)
Zimmerman, Walker (LAFC)
Zusi, Graham (SKC)

Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year
Attinella, Jeff (POR)
Bendik, Joe (ORL)
Bingham, David (LA)
Blake, Andre (PHI)
Bono, Alex (TOR)
Bush, Evan (MTL)
Frei, Stefan (SEA)
Gonzalez, Jesse (DAL)
Guzan, Brad (ATL)
Hamid, Bill (DC)
Johnson, Sean (NYC)
Marinovic, Stefan (VAN)
Melia, Tim (SKC)
Miller, Tyler (LAFC)
Rimando, Nick (RSL)
Robles, Luis (RBNY)
Shuttleworth, Bobby (MIN)
Steffen, Zack (CLB)
Tarbell, Andrew (SJ)
Turner, Matt (NE)
Willis, Joe (HOU)

Newcomer of the Year nominees
Armenteros, Samuel (POR)
Auro Jr. (TOR)
Barco, Ezequiel (ATL)
Burke, Cory (PHI)
Caicedo, Luis (NE)
Colman, Josue (ORL)
Dockal, Borek (PHI)
Eriksson, Magnus (SJ)
Gutierrez, Felipe (SKC)
Ibrahimovic, Zlatan (LA)
Janson, Lucas (TOR)
Kaku (RBNY)
Kashia, Guram (SJ)
Katai, Aleksandar (CHI)
Kee-hee, Kim (SEA)
Kreilach, Damir (RSL)
Medina, Jesus (NYC)
Mosquera, Santiago (DAL)
Penilla, Cristian (NE)
Polo, Andy (POR)
Price, Jack (COL)
Quintero, Darwin (MIN)
Remedi, Eric (ATL)
Rooney, Wayne (DC)
Rossi, Diego (LAFC)
Ruidiaz, Raul (SEA)
Russell, Johnny (SKC)
Sagna, Bacary (MTL)
Silva, Alejandro (MTL)
Sosa, Eduardo (CLB)
Tajouri-Shradi, Ismael (NYC)
Valenzuela, Milton (CLB)
Vela, Carlos (LAFC)
Ziegler, Reto (DAL)

MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year nominees
Atuahene, Francis (DAL)
Beaulieu, Jason (MTL)
Beckerman, Kyle (RSL)
Bersano, Matt (SJ)
Birnbaum, Steven (DC)
Bradley, Michael (TOR)
Campbell, Jonathan (CHI)
Farrell, Andrew (NE)
Frei, Stefan (SEA)
Gaddis, Raymon (PHI)
Guzan, Brad (ATL)
Henry, Doneil (VAN)
Johnson, Sean (NYC)
Lampson, Matt (MIN)
Lletget, Sebastian (LA)
MacMath, Zac (COL)
Miller, Tyler (LAFC)
Robles, Luis (NY)
Rosell, Oriol (ORL)
Trapp, Wil (CLB)
Valentin, Zarek (POR)
Willis, Joe (HOU)
Zusi, Graham (SKC)

AT&T Rookie of the Year
Argudo, Luis (CLB)
Baird, Corey (RSL)
Blackmon, Tristan (LAFC)
Bwana, Handwalla (SEA)
Bye, Brandon (NE)
Krolicki, Ken (MTL)
Lindsey, Jaylin (SKC)
Marcinkowski, JT (SJ)
McKenzie, Mark (PHI)
Mines, Ben (RBNY)
Moutinho, Joao (LAFC)
Mueller, Chris (ORL)
Opoku, Edward (CLB)
Roldan, Alex (SEA)
White, Brian (RBNY)

Comeback Player of the Year nominees
Alonso, Osvaldo (SEA)
Cummings, Harold (SJ)
de Leeuw, Michael (CHI)
Gutierrez, Felipe (SKC)
Henry, Doneil (VAN)
Ibrahimovic, Zlatan (LA)
Levis, Brett (VAN)
Lima, Nick (SJ)
Matarrita, Ronald (NYC)
Mihailovic, Djordje (CHI)
Osorio, Jonathan (TOR)
Rubio, Diego (SKC)
Sauro, Gaston (CLB)
Stajduhar, Mason (ORL)
Zardes, Gyasi (CLB)

Coach of the Year nominees
Armas, Chris (RBNY)
Berhalter, Gregg (CLB)
Bradley, Bob (LAFC)
Cabrera, Wilmer (HOU)
Curtin, Jim (PHI)
Friedel, Brad (NE)
Garde, Remi (MTL)
Heath, Adrian (MIN)
Martino, Gerardo “Tata” (ATL)
Olsen, Ben (DC)
Pareja, Oscar (DAL)
Petke, Mike (RSL)
Savarese, Giovanni (POR)
Schmetzer, Brian (SEA)
Torrent, Dome (NYC)
Vanney, Greg (TOR)
Vermes, Peter (SKC)

Referee of the Year nominees
Kelly, Alan
Saghafi, Nima
Sibiga, Robert

Assistant Referee of the Year nominees
Fletcher, Joe
Morgante, CJ
Rockwell, Corey

Report: Barcelona, Man United to battle for Alderweireld

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 16, 2018, 10:04 AM EDT
Toby Alderweireld‘s situation at Tottenham Hotspur still hasn’t been figured out, and the latest report from the Daily Mirror claims that both Barcelona and Manchester United want to sign the Belgian star.

Alderweireld, 29, has a contract with Spurs which runs out in the summer but the north London club have the option to extend his deal until the summer of 2020. ‘So what’s the big deal?’ I hear you cry.

Well, the former Atletico Madrid and Southampton defender has a release clause in his contract which kicks in if Tottenham trigger the extension, and that clause means he can be bought for a paltry $33 million in the final two weeks of the 2019 summer window.

Given his pedigree as one of the top 10 center backs on the planet, that is a bargain.

Per the report, Spurs are said to be open to a deal in January and Barca want defensive reinforcements, while Alderweireld said the following this week while away on international duty with Belgium.

“Honestly, I am absolutely not thinking about it at the moment. I feel good, play a lot right now and, therefore, am happy. We shall see.”

With Alderweireld and Spurs failing to agree to a new deal so far, he was left out of the team on multiple occasions by Mauricio Pochettino last season as the Argentine coach is known to not look kindly on players who haven’t signed up to be a part of his project long-term. Yet this season he has started seven of Spurs’ eight PL games and is once again their main man in defense, especially with Jan Vertonghen out injured.

Where would be a better landing spot for Alderweireld in January?

Choosing between Barcelona and United is a tough one. Hear me out. Of course, if you go to Barcelona you’re guaranteed to play in the Champions League each season and you will be challenging for trophies too. At United, though, he will have the chance to be their top center back and he could be a key part in any resurgence under Jose Mourinho. The fact that Alderweireld could be picked up in a cut-price deal in January also means he will be able to demand higher wages too, so he’s in a pretty good spot in terms of the latest bumper deal of his career.

His agent has worked wonders to get him in this situation as Spurs will have to give Alderweireld a huge pay rise if he is to remain with them beyond January. Right now, the vultures are circling to pick up one of Europe’s best center backs in a great deal.

Jose Mourinho charged for alleged abusive comments

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 16, 2018, 9:05 AM EDT
Jose Mourinho has been charged by the English Football Association for comments he made after Manchester United’s dramatic 3-2 comeback win against Newcastle United on Oct. 6.

After the full time whistle blew, Mourinho was shown on TV cameras walking down the touchline and towards the tunnel at Old Trafford.

It was then that he appeared to shout several expletives in Portuguese as well as making a bizarre hand gesture with his little finger.

Below is the statement from the FA.

“It is alleged that his language at the end of the fixture, as captured by the broadcast footage, was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper. He has until 6pm on October 19 to respond to the charge.”

Mourinho could received a fine or a potential touchline ban if he’s found guilty by the FA, and this isn’t the first time the current United manager has been in trouble with the FA.

He has received multiple touchline bans and heavy fines in the past for his behavior on the sidelines.

Yet, there may be some sympathy towards Mourinho for his comments after this game as he was under intense pressure due to reports on the eve of the win against Newcastle stating he would be fired that weekend no matter what the result against the Magpies.

But even after United’s worst-ever start to a Premier League season and the pressure that has put on Mourinho’s shoulders, that doesn’t excuse what he said, if lip-reading experts are to be believed, and he will likely be banned from the touchline if he accepts the charge and is found guilty.

Mourinho believes there is a “man hunt” for him and his players and this feeds into that narrative quite nicely.

He is a master at building a siege mentality and it appears he has put himself on the line to try and do that once again.

Yet the master of mind games may not have been thinking straight in this instance, with pure relief likely the main reason behind his bizarre outburst.