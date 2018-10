DC United defender diagnosed with Stage Two Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

DC United defender and University of Maryland product Chris Odoi-Atsem has been diagnosed with Stage Two Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, the MLS team announced Tuesday.

The 23-year-old will undergo four months of chemotherapy. He had not played since a March 24 substitute appearance, and has 10 appearances since being selected in the first round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft.

According to a terrific article in The Washington Post, he’s expected to make a full recovery and is planning to resume his career next season. Odoi-Atsem has been dealing with fatigue since preseason.

Here’s what Odoi-Atsem said in a DC United press release.

“I feel truly blessed to have caught this disease at any early stage and have a medical team that is confident that I will make a full recovery,” Odoi-Atsem said. “I want to use my situation to raise awareness and help others in similar situations who are going through their own individual battles. This is only temporary, God will see me through and I will be back to where I’m supposed to be. On the soccer field.”

The article in the Post should serve as a reminder to keep fighting to get to the bottom of any individual health struggles. Wow.

Godspeed, Chris.

