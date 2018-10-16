FOLLOW LIVE: Sargent starts for USMNT vs. Peru

There’s a veteran at the back and a kid up front as Dave Sarachan’s USMNT looks to post a win over Peru in Connecticut on Tuesday.
[ FOLLOW: Live updates on @USSoccer_MNT ]
Brad Guzan will start in net for his 59th cap and first since a 1-1 away draw against Honduras in World Cup qualifying last September.
Josh Sargent, 18, is up top for the Yanks, earning just his fifth cap in a lineup with several youngsters. Jonathan Amon, Timothy Weah, and Reggie Cannon also start.
Sargent has six goals and two assists in 10 matches for Werder Bremen II, and scored in his other start for the USMNT (May 29 vs. Bolivia).
Ben Sweat, Aaron Long, and Cameron Carter-Vickers join Cannon on the backline, while Wil Trapp captains the team in the midfield with Kellyn Acosta and Marky Delgado.
The United States men’s national team has a venue for its final match of 2018.
The Yanks will face Italy… in Belgium. U.S. Soccer announced that the USMNT and Gli Azzurri will meet at Luminus Arena, home of Genk.
[ MORE: Wijnaldum breaks ankles ]
That match is Nov. 20, five days after the Yanks face England at Wembley Stadium.
It’s just three days after Italy hosts Portugal in a must-win UEFA Nations League match. Italy is two points behind Portugal but has played one fewer match.
Italy beat Poland in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday, picking up its first win since a May triumph over Saudi Arabia.
DC United defender and University of Maryland product Chris Odoi-Atsem has been diagnosed with Stage Two Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, the MLS team announced Tuesday.
[ MORE: Wijnaldum breaks ankles ]
The 23-year-old will undergo four months of chemotherapy. He had not played since a March 24 substitute appearance, and has 10 appearances since being selected in the first round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft.
According to a terrific article in The Washington Post, he’s expected to make a full recovery and is planning to resume his career next season. Odoi-Atsem has been dealing with fatigue since preseason.
Here’s what Odoi-Atsem said in a DC United press release.
“I feel truly blessed to have caught this disease at any early stage and have a medical team that is confident that I will make a full recovery,” Odoi-Atsem said. “I want to use my situation to raise awareness and help others in similar situations who are going through their own individual battles. This is only temporary, God will see me through and I will be back to where I’m supposed to be. On the soccer field.”
The article in the Post should serve as a reminder to keep fighting to get to the bottom of any individual health struggles. Wow.
Godspeed, Chris.
Germany’s slump continued Tuesday in Saint-Denis, as Joachim Loew’s men guaranteed they’d finish 2018 with a losing record in a 2-1 loss to France.
[ MORE: Brazil wins at the death ]
The Germans led through a 14th minute Toni Kroos penalty, but fell victim a second half brace from Antoine Griezmann.
The Atletico Madrid superstar continued his claims for the Ballon d’Or with a headed finish of a Lucas Hernandez cross before converting a Blaise Matuidi-won penalty.The Atletico Madrid superstar continued his claims for the Ballon d’Or with a headed finish of a Lucas Hernandez cross before converting a Blaise Matuidi-won penalty.
Germany is now poised for relegation to League B, as its lone point is two behind Netherlands. The Germans need to hope the Netherlands loses to France on Nov. 16, or that the Dutch draw France. Both scenarios will require Germany beating the Dutch in Gelsenkirchen on Nov. 19.
Gibraltar 2-1 Liechtenstein
Gibraltar’s on fire, your defense is terrified.
Three days after Gibraltar stunned Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Armenia to record its first competitive win in national team history, it beat Liechtenstein at Victoria Stadium to make it 2-0.
Joseph Chipolina scored for the second-straight match, as Gibraltar sits second in League D’s Group 4.
American fun fact: Chipolina once played in the United States’ fourth-tier PDL for the Real Colorado Foxes (as opposed to those deplorable non-regal foxes).
Elsewhere
Armenia 4-0 Macedonia
Kazakhstan 4-0 Andorra
Republic of Ireland 0-1 Wales
Ukraine 1-0 Czech Republic
Latvia 0-3 Georgia
Slovenia 1-1 Cyprus
Norway 1-0 Bulgaria
Even in a friendly staged nowhere near South America, the Brazil and Argentina rivalry still provided a bit of drama.
Inter Milan’s Joao Miranda headed a stoppage time Neymar corner kick home as Brazil squeezed a 1-0 win out of King Abdulla Sports City in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.
[ MORE: Wijnaldum breaks ankles ]
Brazil’s only loss of 2018 remains its World Cup quarterfinal ouster at the hands of Belgium, while Argentina is 5W-2D-4L this year. The wins have come against Guatemala, Iraq, Italy, and Haiti.
There were just six shots on target in the match, four for Brazil, and a whopping 36 fouls.