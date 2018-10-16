Keita, Zaha injured on international duty

Naby Keita and Wilfried Zaha have joined the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Danny Rose, Alex McCarthy and others in picking up injuries while on international duty.

Keita was substituted in the first half of Guinea’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Rwanda, with the midfielder said to have suffered a thigh injury.

The $70 million signing from RB Leipzig has been in and out of Liverpool’s first team early in the season but with James Milner suffering a recent hamstring injury, plus Adam Lallana out and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out for the season, all of a sudden Jurgen Klopp was counting on Keita and now he is facing a mini injury crisis.

Sadio Mane has reportedly broken his thumb while playing for Senegal over the international break, while both Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have returned to Liverpool early after suffering from minor rib and muscle injuries respectively.

Ahead of their trip to Huddersfield Town on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com), Klopp may have to give plenty of star players a rest with a busy schedule coming up for the Reds in both the PL and UEFA Champions League. We bet he’s pretty happy right now that he bought in Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho this summer.

As for Zaha, his importance to Crystal Palace is undoubted and the Ivory Coast winger has suffered a reported abductor injury in training and has left his national team squad ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations game against the Central African Republic and is back with Palace.

Zaha, 25, suffered a similar injury in early September as he missed Palace’s 2-0 defeat at home against Southampton. The winger has been out of form in recent weeks but he has scored three of Palace’s five goals this season and assisted on another.

Although it is only believed to be a small injury, any knock for Zaha will be a huge concern for Palace, especially ahead of their trip to Everton and an extremely tough run of games coming up in the Premier League as they face Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United in four straight games.

