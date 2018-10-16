More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Keita, Zaha injured on international duty

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 16, 2018, 1:36 PM EDT
Naby Keita and Wilfried Zaha have joined the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Danny Rose, Alex McCarthy and others in picking up injuries while on international duty.

]

Keita was substituted in the first half of Guinea’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Rwanda, with the midfielder said to have suffered a thigh injury.

The $70 million signing from RB Leipzig has been in and out of Liverpool’s first team early in the season but with James Milner suffering a recent hamstring injury, plus Adam Lallana out and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out for the season, all of a sudden Jurgen Klopp was counting on Keita and now he is facing a mini injury crisis.

Sadio Mane has reportedly broken his thumb while playing for Senegal over the international break, while both Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have returned to Liverpool early after suffering from minor rib and muscle injuries respectively.

Ahead of their trip to Huddersfield Town on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com), Klopp may have to give plenty of star players a rest with a busy schedule coming up for the Reds in both the PL and UEFA Champions League. We bet he’s pretty happy right now that he bought in Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho this summer.

As for Zaha, his importance to Crystal Palace is undoubted and the Ivory Coast winger has suffered a reported abductor injury in training and has left his national team squad ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations game against the Central African Republic and is back with Palace.

Zaha, 25, suffered a similar injury in early September as he missed Palace’s 2-0 defeat at home against Southampton. The winger has been out of form in recent weeks but he has scored three of Palace’s five goals this season and assisted on another.

Although it is only believed to be a small injury, any knock for Zaha will be a huge concern for Palace, especially ahead of their trip to Everton and an extremely tough run of games coming up in the Premier League as they face Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United in four straight games.

New Premier League dates released for December, January

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 16, 2018, 2:17 PM EDT
The Premier League is cranking up a few notches as we head towards the winter months and that was confirmed by the new dates and times being released for games in December and January.

You beauty.

]

With the fixtures now set for the busy festive periods, you can now start to make your plans a few months out.

Below are the updated dates and times in full for the games in the upcoming months.

Friday, 30 November 2018

3 p.m. ET: Cardiff City v Wolves

Saturday, 1 December 2018

12:30 p.m. ET Southampton v Man United

Sunday, 2 December 2018

7 a.m. ET Chelsea v Fulham
9:05 a.m ET Arsenal v Spurs
11:15 a.m. ET Liverpool v Everton

Tuesday, 4 December

3 p.m. ET Watford v Man City

Wednesday, 5 December 2018

2:45 p.m. ET Burnley v Liverpool
2:45 p.m. ET Fulham v Leicester City
2:45 p.m. ET Wolves v Chelsea
3 p.m. ET Man Utd v Arsenal

Saturday, 8 December 2018

7:30 a.m. ET AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
12:30 p.m. ET Chelsea v Man City
2:45 p.m. ET Leicester City v Spurs

Sunday, 9 December 2018

11:00 a.m. ET Newcastle United v Wolves

Monday, 10 December 2018

3 p.m. ET Everton v Watford

Saturday, 15 December 2018

7:30 a.m. ET Man City v Everton
12:30 p.m. ET Fulham v West Ham

Sunday, 16 December 2018

8:30 a.m. ET Brighton v Chelsea
8:30 a.m. ET Southampton v Arsenal
11:00 a.m. ET Liverpool v Man Utd

Friday, 21 December 2018

3 p.m. ET Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday, 22 December 2018

7:30 a.m. ET Arsenal v Burnley
12:30 p.m. ET Cardiff City v Man Utd

Sunday, 23 December 2018

11:00 a.m. ET Everton v Spurs

Wednesday, 26 December 2018

7:30 a.m. ET Fulham v Wolves
12:15 p.m. ET Brighton v Arsenal
2:30 p.m. ET Watford v Chelsea

Thursday, 27 December

2:45 p.m. ET Southampton v West Ham

Saturday, 29 December 2018

12:30 p.m. ET Liverpool v Arsenal

Sunday, 30 December

7 a.m. ET Crystal Palace v Chelsea
9:15 a.m. ET Burnley v West Ham
9:15 a.m. ET Southampton v Man City
11:30 a.m. ET Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth

Tuesday, 1 January 2019

7:30 a.m. ET Everton v Leicester City
12:30 p.m. ET Cardiff City v Spurs

Wednesday, 2 January 2019

2:45 p.m. ET AFC Bournemouth v Watford
2:45 p.m. ET Chelsea v Southampton
2:45 p.m. ET Huddersfield Town v Burnley
2:45 p.m. ET West Ham United v Brighton
2:45 p.m. ET Wolves v Crystal Palace
3 p.m. ET Newcastle United v Man Utd

Thursday, 3 January 2019

3 p.m. ET Man City v Liverpool

Saturday, 12 January 2019

7:30 a.m. ET West Ham v Arsenal
12:30 p.m. ET Chelsea v Newcastle United

Sunday, 13 January 2019

9:15 a.m. ET Everton v AFC Bournemouth
11:30 a.m. ET Spurs v Man Utd

Monday, 14 January 2019

3 p.m. ET Man City v Wolves*
*Should either club have an FA Cup third round replay, this will revert to 13 January, 7 a.m. ET

Saturday, 19 January 2019

7:30 a.m. ET Wolves v Leicester City
12:30 p.m. ET Arsenal v Chelsea

Sunday, 20 January 2019

8:30 a.m. ET Huddersfield Town v Man City
11 a.m. ET Fulham v Spurs

Tuesday, 29 January 2019

3 p.m. ET Newcastle United v Man City

Wednesday, 30 January 2019

3 p.m. ET Liverpool v Leicester City

Pogba, Lukaku on the move from Man United?

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 16, 2018, 12:38 PM EDT
Two of Manchester United’s star players have been linked with moves away from Old Trafford.

A report from Calciomercato.com claims that Paul Pogba‘s agent, Mino Raiola, has agreed “a deal in principle” for Barcelona to sign the French international midfielder. Per the report, Arturo Vidal has been persuading Barcelona’s coach Ernesto Valverde to push for the move for his former teammate at Juventus.

Speaking of Juve, it seems like Romelu Lukaku fancies a move to Turin. Speaking during the international break, Lukaku was asked about the reigning Italian champions and if he’d ever want to move to Serie A.

“Why not?” Lukaku told Gazzetta dello Sport. “I hope it happens. Juve have a great project in place and they just keep going. Every year they try to get stronger. Without doubt, Juve are one of the two-three best teams in Europe. They’ve got a great coach on the bench and extraordinary players in every area of the team.”

What is the likelihood of one or both of these deals happening?

Pogba, 25, heading to Barca has been rumbling along for quite some time but given the vast amount of cash Barcelona already spend on wages, how on earth will they be able to generate the funds to not only sign Pogba but pay his weekly salary? If they sold one of their star players for a huge transfer fee, then maybe this would happen. Until then, Raiola can agree the deal in principle but United seem to have little interest in selling Pogba, despite his clashes with Jose Mourinho over the past few seasons.

Lukaku, 25, has over three years remaining on the contract he signed when he joined United from Everton in the summer of 2017 and given his output of 31 goals in 62 games for the Red Devils, few could argue he hasn’t delivered what has been asked of him. Even if his record against the top-six teams isn’t the best, Lukaku is the focal point of United’s attack and you could argue he isn’t getting the kind of service he needs week in, week out.

There is no way Pogba and Lukaku would be allowed to leave United at the same time, and even if Mourinho left between now and the end of the season, they’d likely stick around to see who the new manager would be.

The timing of this report and Lukaku’s comments is rather interesting. After a tough run of games for Mourinho and with his job said to be in danger, hearing some of United’s players are either keen on other clubs or have their agents working behind-the-scenes on a move suggests that they believe Mourinho will be sticking around for the foreseeable future.

2018 MLS award nominees announced

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 16, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Who will be MVP? Which player will be crowned as the Newcomer of the Year? And which youngster will be the MLS Rookie of the year?

]

Voting is now open for all of those categories and more, with the likes of Josef Martinez, Carlos Vela and Ignacio Piatti surely among the favorites to be crowned as MLS MVP.

When it comes to the newcomer catgeory, the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney have a great chance of scooping that award given the huge impact they’ve had at the LA Galaxy and D.C. United respectively.

Players, media and technical staff will vote for each category and the final list of candidate will be announced on Oct. 31.

Below is the list of nominees in full.

2018 Landon Donovan MLS MVP nominees
Acosta, Luciano (DC)
Almiron, Miguel (ATL)
Bedoya, Alejandro (PHI)
Blanco, Sebastian (POR)
Bunbury, Teal (NE)
Chara, Diego (POR)
Davies, Alphonso (VAN)
Dockal, Borek (PHI)
Dwyer, Dom (ORL)
Elis, Alberth (HOU)
Giovinco, Sebastian (TOR)
Hedges, Matt (DAL)
Higuain, Federico (CLB)
Hoesen, Danny (SJ)
Ibarra, Miguel (MIN)
Ibrahimovic, Zlatan (LA)
Kaku (RBNY)
Kamara, Kei (VAN)
Lodeiro, Nicolas (SEA)
Manotas, Mauro (HOU)
Martinez, Josef (ATL)
Melia, Tim (SKC)
Moralez, Maxi (NYC)
Osorio, Jonathan (TOR)
Penilla, Cristian (NE)
Piatti, Ignacio (MTL)
Piette, Samuel (MTL)
Quintero, Darwin (MIN)
Roldan, Cristian (SEA)
Rooney, Wayne (DC)
Rossi, Diego (LAFC)
Rusnak, Albert (RSL)
Russell, Johnny (SKC)
Savarino, Jefferson (RSL)
Urruti, Maxi (DAL)
Vako (SJ)
Vela, Carlos (LAFC)
Villa, David (NYC)
Wright-Phillips, Bradley (RBNY)
Yotun, Yoshimar (ORL)
Zardes, Gyasi (CLB)

Defender of the Year nominees
Afful, Harrison (CLB)
Anibaba, Jalil (NE)
Beasley, DaMarcus (HOU)
Beitashour, Steven (LAFC)
Besler, Matt (SKC)
Birnbaum, Steven (DC)
Boxall, Michael (MIN)
Callens, Alexander (NYC)
Cannon, Reggie (DAL)
Fanni, Rod (MTL)
Farrell, Andrew (NE)
Glad, Justen (RSL)
Gonzalez Pirez, Leandro (ATL)
Hedges, Matt (DAL)
Kallman, Brent (MIN)
Kashia, Guram (SJ)
Lawrence, Kemar (RBNY)
Lima, Nick (SJ)
Long, Aaron (RBNY)
Lovitz, Daniel (MTL)
Mabiala, Larrys (POR)
Marshall, Chad (SEA)
Mavinga, Chris (TOR)
Mensah, Jonathan (CLB)
O’Neill, Shane (ORL)
Parkhurst, Michael (ATL)
Sutter, Scott (ORL)
Tinnerholm, Anton (NYC)
Trusty, Auston (PHI)
van der Wiel , Gregory (TOR)
Waston, Kendall (VAN)
Zimmerman, Walker (LAFC)
Zusi, Graham (SKC)

Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year
Attinella, Jeff (POR)
Bendik, Joe (ORL)
Bingham, David (LA)
Blake, Andre (PHI)
Bono, Alex (TOR)
Bush, Evan (MTL)
Frei, Stefan (SEA)
Gonzalez, Jesse (DAL)
Guzan, Brad (ATL)
Hamid, Bill (DC)
Johnson, Sean (NYC)
Marinovic, Stefan (VAN)
Melia, Tim (SKC)
Miller, Tyler (LAFC)
Rimando, Nick (RSL)
Robles, Luis (RBNY)
Shuttleworth, Bobby (MIN)
Steffen, Zack (CLB)
Tarbell, Andrew (SJ)
Turner, Matt (NE)
Willis, Joe (HOU)

Newcomer of the Year nominees
Armenteros, Samuel (POR)
Auro Jr. (TOR)
Barco, Ezequiel (ATL)
Burke, Cory (PHI)
Caicedo, Luis (NE)
Colman, Josue (ORL)
Dockal, Borek (PHI)
Eriksson, Magnus (SJ)
Gutierrez, Felipe (SKC)
Ibrahimovic, Zlatan (LA)
Janson, Lucas (TOR)
Kaku (RBNY)
Kashia, Guram (SJ)
Katai, Aleksandar (CHI)
Kee-hee, Kim (SEA)
Kreilach, Damir (RSL)
Medina, Jesus (NYC)
Mosquera, Santiago (DAL)
Penilla, Cristian (NE)
Polo, Andy (POR)
Price, Jack (COL)
Quintero, Darwin (MIN)
Remedi, Eric (ATL)
Rooney, Wayne (DC)
Rossi, Diego (LAFC)
Ruidiaz, Raul (SEA)
Russell, Johnny (SKC)
Sagna, Bacary (MTL)
Silva, Alejandro (MTL)
Sosa, Eduardo (CLB)
Tajouri-Shradi, Ismael (NYC)
Valenzuela, Milton (CLB)
Vela, Carlos (LAFC)
Ziegler, Reto (DAL)

MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year nominees
Atuahene, Francis (DAL)
Beaulieu, Jason (MTL)
Beckerman, Kyle (RSL)
Bersano, Matt (SJ)
Birnbaum, Steven (DC)
Bradley, Michael (TOR)
Campbell, Jonathan (CHI)
Farrell, Andrew (NE)
Frei, Stefan (SEA)
Gaddis, Raymon (PHI)
Guzan, Brad (ATL)
Henry, Doneil (VAN)
Johnson, Sean (NYC)
Lampson, Matt (MIN)
Lletget, Sebastian (LA)
MacMath, Zac (COL)
Miller, Tyler (LAFC)
Robles, Luis (NY)
Rosell, Oriol (ORL)
Trapp, Wil (CLB)
Valentin, Zarek (POR)
Willis, Joe (HOU)
Zusi, Graham (SKC)

AT&T Rookie of the Year
Argudo, Luis (CLB)
Baird, Corey (RSL)
Blackmon, Tristan (LAFC)
Bwana, Handwalla (SEA)
Bye, Brandon (NE)
Krolicki, Ken (MTL)
Lindsey, Jaylin (SKC)
Marcinkowski, JT (SJ)
McKenzie, Mark (PHI)
Mines, Ben (RBNY)
Moutinho, Joao (LAFC)
Mueller, Chris (ORL)
Opoku, Edward (CLB)
Roldan, Alex (SEA)
White, Brian (RBNY)

Comeback Player of the Year nominees
Alonso, Osvaldo (SEA)
Cummings, Harold (SJ)
de Leeuw, Michael (CHI)
Gutierrez, Felipe (SKC)
Henry, Doneil (VAN)
Ibrahimovic, Zlatan (LA)
Levis, Brett (VAN)
Lima, Nick (SJ)
Matarrita, Ronald (NYC)
Mihailovic, Djordje (CHI)
Osorio, Jonathan (TOR)
Rubio, Diego (SKC)
Sauro, Gaston (CLB)
Stajduhar, Mason (ORL)
Zardes, Gyasi (CLB)

Coach of the Year nominees
Armas, Chris (RBNY)
Berhalter, Gregg (CLB)
Bradley, Bob (LAFC)
Cabrera, Wilmer (HOU)
Curtin, Jim (PHI)
Friedel, Brad (NE)
Garde, Remi (MTL)
Heath, Adrian (MIN)
Martino, Gerardo “Tata” (ATL)
Olsen, Ben (DC)
Pareja, Oscar (DAL)
Petke, Mike (RSL)
Savarese, Giovanni (POR)
Schmetzer, Brian (SEA)
Torrent, Dome (NYC)
Vanney, Greg (TOR)
Vermes, Peter (SKC)

Referee of the Year nominees
Kelly, Alan
Saghafi, Nima
Sibiga, Robert

Assistant Referee of the Year nominees
Fletcher, Joe
Morgante, CJ
Rockwell, Corey

Coach: Red Star players not bothered by match-fixing probe

Associated PressOct 16, 2018, 11:08 AM EDT
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) Red Star Belgrade coach Vladan Milojevic said Tuesday his players are not bothered by match-fixing allegations surrounding their Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain.

French authorities are investigating allegations from the Oct. 3 game in Paris, where PSG won 6-1.

Milojevic said he does not want to comment on the investigation, adding the team is “not touched by it.”

“I don’t know why you think that we have any problem,” Milojevic said, adding the “players are acting normally” and working hard at training.

L’Equipe newspaper reported that a Red Star official was suspected of betting 5 million euros ($5.8 million) on Red Star losing by five goals.

Red Star released a statement denying the allegation, saying no club official was involved in the alleged “shameful acts.”

Red Star travel to Liverpool for their next Champions League game on Oct. 24.

