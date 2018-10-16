Keita, Zaha injured on international duty

Who will be MVP? Which player will be crowned as the Newcomer of the Year? And which youngster will be the MLS Rookie of the year?
Voting is now open for all of those categories and more, with the likes of Josef Martinez, Carlos Vela and Ignacio Piatti surely among the favorites to be crowned as MLS MVP.
When it comes to the newcomer catgeory, the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney have a great chance of scooping that award given the huge impact they’ve had at the LA Galaxy and D.C. United respectively.
Players, media and technical staff will vote for each category and the final list of candidate will be announced on Oct. 31.
Below is the list of nominees in full.
2018 Landon Donovan MLS MVP nominees
Acosta, Luciano (DC)
Almiron, Miguel (ATL)
Bedoya, Alejandro (PHI)
Blanco, Sebastian (POR)
Bunbury, Teal (NE)
Chara, Diego (POR)
Davies, Alphonso (VAN)
Dockal, Borek (PHI)
Dwyer, Dom (ORL)
Elis, Alberth (HOU)
Giovinco, Sebastian (TOR)
Hedges, Matt (DAL)
Higuain, Federico (CLB)
Hoesen, Danny (SJ)
Ibarra, Miguel (MIN)
Ibrahimovic, Zlatan (LA)
Kaku (RBNY)
Kamara, Kei (VAN)
Lodeiro, Nicolas (SEA)
Manotas, Mauro (HOU)
Martinez, Josef (ATL)
Melia, Tim (SKC)
Moralez, Maxi (NYC)
Osorio, Jonathan (TOR)
Penilla, Cristian (NE)
Piatti, Ignacio (MTL)
Piette, Samuel (MTL)
Quintero, Darwin (MIN)
Roldan, Cristian (SEA)
Rooney, Wayne (DC)
Rossi, Diego (LAFC)
Rusnak, Albert (RSL)
Russell, Johnny (SKC)
Savarino, Jefferson (RSL)
Urruti, Maxi (DAL)
Vako (SJ)
Vela, Carlos (LAFC)
Villa, David (NYC)
Wright-Phillips, Bradley (RBNY)
Yotun, Yoshimar (ORL)
Zardes, Gyasi (CLB)
Defender of the Year nominees
Afful, Harrison (CLB)
Anibaba, Jalil (NE)
Beasley, DaMarcus (HOU)
Beitashour, Steven (LAFC)
Besler, Matt (SKC)
Birnbaum, Steven (DC)
Boxall, Michael (MIN)
Callens, Alexander (NYC)
Cannon, Reggie (DAL)
Fanni, Rod (MTL)
Farrell, Andrew (NE)
Glad, Justen (RSL)
Gonzalez Pirez, Leandro (ATL)
Hedges, Matt (DAL)
Kallman, Brent (MIN)
Kashia, Guram (SJ)
Lawrence, Kemar (RBNY)
Lima, Nick (SJ)
Long, Aaron (RBNY)
Lovitz, Daniel (MTL)
Mabiala, Larrys (POR)
Marshall, Chad (SEA)
Mavinga, Chris (TOR)
Mensah, Jonathan (CLB)
O’Neill, Shane (ORL)
Parkhurst, Michael (ATL)
Sutter, Scott (ORL)
Tinnerholm, Anton (NYC)
Trusty, Auston (PHI)
van der Wiel , Gregory (TOR)
Waston, Kendall (VAN)
Zimmerman, Walker (LAFC)
Zusi, Graham (SKC)
Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year
Attinella, Jeff (POR)
Bendik, Joe (ORL)
Bingham, David (LA)
Blake, Andre (PHI)
Bono, Alex (TOR)
Bush, Evan (MTL)
Frei, Stefan (SEA)
Gonzalez, Jesse (DAL)
Guzan, Brad (ATL)
Hamid, Bill (DC)
Johnson, Sean (NYC)
Marinovic, Stefan (VAN)
Melia, Tim (SKC)
Miller, Tyler (LAFC)
Rimando, Nick (RSL)
Robles, Luis (RBNY)
Shuttleworth, Bobby (MIN)
Steffen, Zack (CLB)
Tarbell, Andrew (SJ)
Turner, Matt (NE)
Willis, Joe (HOU)
Newcomer of the Year nominees
Armenteros, Samuel (POR)
Auro Jr. (TOR)
Barco, Ezequiel (ATL)
Burke, Cory (PHI)
Caicedo, Luis (NE)
Colman, Josue (ORL)
Dockal, Borek (PHI)
Eriksson, Magnus (SJ)
Gutierrez, Felipe (SKC)
Ibrahimovic, Zlatan (LA)
Janson, Lucas (TOR)
Kaku (RBNY)
Kashia, Guram (SJ)
Katai, Aleksandar (CHI)
Kee-hee, Kim (SEA)
Kreilach, Damir (RSL)
Medina, Jesus (NYC)
Mosquera, Santiago (DAL)
Penilla, Cristian (NE)
Polo, Andy (POR)
Price, Jack (COL)
Quintero, Darwin (MIN)
Remedi, Eric (ATL)
Rooney, Wayne (DC)
Rossi, Diego (LAFC)
Ruidiaz, Raul (SEA)
Russell, Johnny (SKC)
Sagna, Bacary (MTL)
Silva, Alejandro (MTL)
Sosa, Eduardo (CLB)
Tajouri-Shradi, Ismael (NYC)
Valenzuela, Milton (CLB)
Vela, Carlos (LAFC)
Ziegler, Reto (DAL)
MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year nominees
Atuahene, Francis (DAL)
Beaulieu, Jason (MTL)
Beckerman, Kyle (RSL)
Bersano, Matt (SJ)
Birnbaum, Steven (DC)
Bradley, Michael (TOR)
Campbell, Jonathan (CHI)
Farrell, Andrew (NE)
Frei, Stefan (SEA)
Gaddis, Raymon (PHI)
Guzan, Brad (ATL)
Henry, Doneil (VAN)
Johnson, Sean (NYC)
Lampson, Matt (MIN)
Lletget, Sebastian (LA)
MacMath, Zac (COL)
Miller, Tyler (LAFC)
Robles, Luis (NY)
Rosell, Oriol (ORL)
Trapp, Wil (CLB)
Valentin, Zarek (POR)
Willis, Joe (HOU)
Zusi, Graham (SKC)
AT&T Rookie of the Year
Argudo, Luis (CLB)
Baird, Corey (RSL)
Blackmon, Tristan (LAFC)
Bwana, Handwalla (SEA)
Bye, Brandon (NE)
Krolicki, Ken (MTL)
Lindsey, Jaylin (SKC)
Marcinkowski, JT (SJ)
McKenzie, Mark (PHI)
Mines, Ben (RBNY)
Moutinho, Joao (LAFC)
Mueller, Chris (ORL)
Opoku, Edward (CLB)
Roldan, Alex (SEA)
White, Brian (RBNY)
Comeback Player of the Year nominees
Alonso, Osvaldo (SEA)
Cummings, Harold (SJ)
de Leeuw, Michael (CHI)
Gutierrez, Felipe (SKC)
Henry, Doneil (VAN)
Ibrahimovic, Zlatan (LA)
Levis, Brett (VAN)
Lima, Nick (SJ)
Matarrita, Ronald (NYC)
Mihailovic, Djordje (CHI)
Osorio, Jonathan (TOR)
Rubio, Diego (SKC)
Sauro, Gaston (CLB)
Stajduhar, Mason (ORL)
Zardes, Gyasi (CLB)
Coach of the Year nominees
Armas, Chris (RBNY)
Berhalter, Gregg (CLB)
Bradley, Bob (LAFC)
Cabrera, Wilmer (HOU)
Curtin, Jim (PHI)
Friedel, Brad (NE)
Garde, Remi (MTL)
Heath, Adrian (MIN)
Martino, Gerardo “Tata” (ATL)
Olsen, Ben (DC)
Pareja, Oscar (DAL)
Petke, Mike (RSL)
Savarese, Giovanni (POR)
Schmetzer, Brian (SEA)
Torrent, Dome (NYC)
Vanney, Greg (TOR)
Vermes, Peter (SKC)
Referee of the Year nominees
Kelly, Alan
Saghafi, Nima
Sibiga, Robert
Assistant Referee of the Year nominees
Fletcher, Joe
Morgante, CJ
Rockwell, Corey