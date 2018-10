Miranda’s stoppage time header enough for Brazil vs. Argentina

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Even in a friendly staged nowhere near South America, the Brazil and Argentina rivalry still provided a bit of drama.

Inter Milan’s Joao Miranda headed a stoppage time Neymar corner kick home as Brazil squeezed a 1-0 win out of King Abdulla Sports City in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Brazil’s only loss of 2018 remains its World Cup quarterfinal ouster at the hands of Belgium, while Argentina is 5W-2D-4L this year. The wins have come against Guatemala, Iraq, Italy, and Haiti.

There were just six shots on target in the match, four for Brazil, and a whopping 36 fouls.

