Report: Barcelona, Man United to battle for Alderweireld

Toby Alderweireld‘s situation at Tottenham Hotspur still hasn’t been figured out, and the latest report from the Daily Mirror claims that both Barcelona and Manchester United want to sign the Belgian star.

Alderweireld, 29, has a contract with Spurs which runs out in the summer but the north London club have the option to extend his deal until the summer of 2020. ‘So what’s the big deal?’ I hear you cry.

Well, the former Atletico Madrid and Southampton defender has a release clause in his contract which kicks in if Tottenham trigger the extension, and that clause means he can be bought for a paltry $33 million in the final two weeks of the 2019 summer window.

Given his pedigree as one of the top 10 center backs on the planet, that is a bargain.

Per the report, Spurs are said to be open to a deal in January and Barca want defensive reinforcements, while Alderweireld said the following this week while away on international duty with Belgium.

“Honestly, I am absolutely not thinking about it at the moment. I feel good, play a lot right now and, therefore, am happy. We shall see.”

With Alderweireld and Spurs failing to agree to a new deal so far, he was left out of the team on multiple occasions by Mauricio Pochettino last season as the Argentine coach is known to not look kindly on players who haven’t signed up to be a part of his project long-term. Yet this season he has started seven of Spurs’ eight PL games and is once again their main man in defense, especially with Jan Vertonghen out injured.

Where would be a better landing spot for Alderweireld in January?

Choosing between Barcelona and United is a tough one. Hear me out. Of course, if you go to Barcelona you’re guaranteed to play in the Champions League each season and you will be challenging for trophies too. At United, though, he will have the chance to be their top center back and he could be a key part in any resurgence under Jose Mourinho. The fact that Alderweireld could be picked up in a cut-price deal in January also means he will be able to demand higher wages too, so he’s in a pretty good spot in terms of the latest bumper deal of his career.

His agent has worked wonders to get him in this situation as Spurs will have to give Alderweireld a huge pay rise if he is to remain with them beyond January. Right now, the vultures are circling to pick up one of Europe’s best center backs in a great deal.

