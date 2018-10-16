UEFA Nations League wrap: Germany facing relegation; Gibraltar red hot

Germany’s slump continued Tuesday in Saint-Denis, as Joachim Loew’s men guaranteed they’d finish 2018 with a losing record in a 2-1 loss to France.
The Germans led through a 14th minute Toni Kroos penalty, but fell victim a second half brace from Antoine Griezmann.
The Atletico Madrid superstar continued his claims for the Ballon d'Or with a headed finish of a Lucas Hernandez cross before converting a Blaise Matuidi-won penalty.
Germany is now poised for relegation to League B, as its lone point is two behind Netherlands. The Germans need to hope the Netherlands loses to France on Nov. 16, or that the Dutch draw France. Both scenarios will require Germany beating the Dutch in Gelsenkirchen on Nov. 19.
Gibraltar 2-1 Liechtenstein
Gibraltar’s on fire, your defense is terrified.
Three days after Gibraltar stunned Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Armenia to record its first competitive win in national team history, it beat Liechtenstein at Victoria Stadium to make it 2-0.
Joseph Chipolina scored for the second-straight match, as Gibraltar sits second in League D’s Group 4.
American fun fact: Chipolina once played in the United States’ fourth-tier PDL for the Real Colorado Foxes (as opposed to those deplorable non-regal foxes).
Elsewhere
Armenia 4-0 Macedonia
Kazakhstan 4-0 Andorra
Republic of Ireland 0-1 Wales
Ukraine 1-0 Czech Republic
Latvia 0-3 Georgia
Slovenia 1-1 Cyprus
Norway 1-0 Bulgaria