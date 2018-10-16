UEFA Nations League wrap: Germany facing relegation; Gibraltar red hot

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Germany’s slump continued Tuesday in Saint-Denis, as Joachim Loew’s men guaranteed they’d finish 2018 with a losing record in a 2-1 loss to France.

[ MORE: Brazil wins at the death ]

The Germans led through a 14th minute Toni Kroos penalty, but fell victim a second half brace from Antoine Griezmann.

The Atletico Madrid superstar continued his claims for the Ballon d’Or with a headed finish of a Lucas Hernandez cross before converting a Blaise Matuidi-won penalty.The Atletico Madrid superstar continued his claims for the Ballon d’Or with a headed finish of a Lucas Hernandez cross before converting a Blaise Matuidi-won penalty.

Germany is now poised for relegation to League B, as its lone point is two behind Netherlands. The Germans need to hope the Netherlands loses to France on Nov. 16, or that the Dutch draw France. Both scenarios will require Germany beating the Dutch in Gelsenkirchen on Nov. 19.

Gibraltar 2-1 Liechtenstein

Gibraltar’s on fire, your defense is terrified.

Three days after Gibraltar stunned Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Armenia to record its first competitive win in national team history, it beat Liechtenstein at Victoria Stadium to make it 2-0.

Joseph Chipolina scored for the second-straight match, as Gibraltar sits second in League D’s Group 4.

American fun fact: Chipolina once played in the United States’ fourth-tier PDL for the Real Colorado Foxes (as opposed to those deplorable non-regal foxes).

Elsewhere

Armenia 4-0 Macedonia

Kazakhstan 4-0 Andorra

Republic of Ireland 0-1 Wales

Ukraine 1-0 Czech Republic

Latvia 0-3 Georgia

Slovenia 1-1 Cyprus

Norway 1-0 Bulgaria

Follow @NicholasMendola