AP Photo/Francois Mori

UEFA Nations League wrap: Germany facing relegation; Gibraltar red hot

By Nicholas MendolaOct 16, 2018, 4:58 PM EDT
Germany’s slump continued Tuesday in Saint-Denis, as Joachim Loew’s men guaranteed they’d finish 2018 with a losing record in a 2-1 loss to France.

The Germans led through a 14th minute Toni Kroos penalty, but fell victim a second half brace from Antoine Griezmann.

The Atletico Madrid superstar continued his claims for the Ballon d'Or with a headed finish of a Lucas Hernandez cross before converting a Blaise Matuidi-won penalty.

Germany is now poised for relegation to League B, as its lone point is two behind Netherlands. The Germans need to hope the Netherlands loses to France on Nov. 16, or that the Dutch draw France. Both scenarios will require Germany beating the Dutch in Gelsenkirchen on Nov. 19.

Gibraltar 2-1 Liechtenstein

Gibraltar’s on fire, your defense is terrified.

Three days after Gibraltar stunned Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Armenia to record its first competitive win in national team history, it beat Liechtenstein at Victoria Stadium to make it 2-0.

Joseph Chipolina scored for the second-straight match, as Gibraltar sits second in League D’s Group 4.

American fun fact: Chipolina once played in the United States’ fourth-tier PDL for the Real Colorado Foxes (as opposed to those deplorable non-regal foxes).

Elsewhere
Armenia 4-0 Macedonia
Kazakhstan 4-0 Andorra
Republic of Ireland 0-1 Wales
Ukraine 1-0 Czech Republic
Latvia 0-3 Georgia
Slovenia 1-1 Cyprus
Norway 1-0 Bulgaria

USMNT-Italy match to be held in Belgium

Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 16, 2018, 6:15 PM EDT
The United States men’s national team has a venue for its final match of 2018.

The Yanks will face Italy… in Belgium. U.S. Soccer announced that the USMNT and Gli Azzurri will meet at Luminus Arena, home of Genk.

That match is Nov. 20, five days after the Yanks face England at Wembley Stadium.

It’s just three days after Italy hosts Portugal in a must-win UEFA Nations League match. Italy is two points behind Portugal but has played one fewer match.

Italy beat Poland in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday, picking up its first win since a May triumph over Saudi Arabia.

DC United defender diagnosed with Stage Two Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

@DCUnited
By Nicholas MendolaOct 16, 2018, 5:34 PM EDT
DC United defender and University of Maryland product Chris Odoi-Atsem has been diagnosed with Stage Two Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, the MLS team announced Tuesday.

The 23-year-old will undergo four months of chemotherapy. He had not played since a March 24 substitute appearance, and has 10 appearances since being selected in the first round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft.

According to a terrific article in The Washington Post, he’s expected to make a full recovery and is planning to resume his career next season. Odoi-Atsem has been dealing with fatigue since preseason.

Here’s what Odoi-Atsem said in a DC United press release.

“I feel truly blessed to have caught this disease at any early stage and have a medical team that is confident that I will make a full recovery,” Odoi-Atsem said. “I want to use my situation to raise awareness and help others in similar situations who are going through their own individual battles. This is only temporary, God will see me through and I will be back to where I’m supposed to be. On the soccer field.”

The article in the Post should serve as a reminder to keep fighting to get to the bottom of any individual health struggles. Wow.

Godspeed, Chris.

Miranda’s stoppage time header enough for Brazil vs. Argentina

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 16, 2018, 3:58 PM EDT
Even in a friendly staged nowhere near South America, the Brazil and Argentina rivalry still provided a bit of drama.

Inter Milan’s Joao Miranda headed a stoppage time Neymar corner kick home as Brazil squeezed a 1-0 win out of King Abdulla Sports City in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Brazil’s only loss of 2018 remains its World Cup quarterfinal ouster at the hands of Belgium, while Argentina is 5W-2D-4L this year. The wins have come against Guatemala, Iraq, Italy, and Haiti.

There were just six shots on target in the match, four for Brazil, and a whopping 36 fouls.

New Premier League dates released for December, January

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 16, 2018, 2:17 PM EDT
The Premier League is cranking up a few notches as we head towards the winter months and that was confirmed by the new dates and times being released for games in December and January.

You beauty.

With the fixtures now set for the busy festive periods, you can now start to make your plans a few months out.

Below are the updated dates and times in full for the games in the upcoming months.

Friday, 30 November 2018

3 p.m. ET: Cardiff City v Wolves

Saturday, 1 December 2018

12:30 p.m. ET Southampton v Man United

Sunday, 2 December 2018

7 a.m. ET Chelsea v Fulham
9:05 a.m ET Arsenal v Spurs
11:15 a.m. ET Liverpool v Everton

Tuesday, 4 December

3 p.m. ET Watford v Man City

Wednesday, 5 December 2018

2:45 p.m. ET Burnley v Liverpool
2:45 p.m. ET Fulham v Leicester City
2:45 p.m. ET Wolves v Chelsea
3 p.m. ET Man Utd v Arsenal

Saturday, 8 December 2018

7:30 a.m. ET AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
12:30 p.m. ET Chelsea v Man City
2:45 p.m. ET Leicester City v Spurs

Sunday, 9 December 2018

11:00 a.m. ET Newcastle United v Wolves

Monday, 10 December 2018

3 p.m. ET Everton v Watford

Saturday, 15 December 2018

7:30 a.m. ET Man City v Everton
12:30 p.m. ET Fulham v West Ham

Sunday, 16 December 2018

8:30 a.m. ET Brighton v Chelsea
8:30 a.m. ET Southampton v Arsenal
11:00 a.m. ET Liverpool v Man Utd

Friday, 21 December 2018

3 p.m. ET Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday, 22 December 2018

7:30 a.m. ET Arsenal v Burnley
12:30 p.m. ET Cardiff City v Man Utd

Sunday, 23 December 2018

11:00 a.m. ET Everton v Spurs

Wednesday, 26 December 2018

7:30 a.m. ET Fulham v Wolves
12:15 p.m. ET Brighton v Arsenal
2:30 p.m. ET Watford v Chelsea

Thursday, 27 December

2:45 p.m. ET Southampton v West Ham

Saturday, 29 December 2018

12:30 p.m. ET Liverpool v Arsenal

Sunday, 30 December

7 a.m. ET Crystal Palace v Chelsea
9:15 a.m. ET Burnley v West Ham
9:15 a.m. ET Southampton v Man City
11:30 a.m. ET Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth

Tuesday, 1 January 2019

7:30 a.m. ET Everton v Leicester City
12:30 p.m. ET Cardiff City v Spurs

Wednesday, 2 January 2019

2:45 p.m. ET AFC Bournemouth v Watford
2:45 p.m. ET Chelsea v Southampton
2:45 p.m. ET Huddersfield Town v Burnley
2:45 p.m. ET West Ham United v Brighton
2:45 p.m. ET Wolves v Crystal Palace
3 p.m. ET Newcastle United v Man Utd

Thursday, 3 January 2019

3 p.m. ET Man City v Liverpool

Saturday, 12 January 2019

7:30 a.m. ET West Ham v Arsenal
12:30 p.m. ET Chelsea v Newcastle United

Sunday, 13 January 2019

9:15 a.m. ET Everton v AFC Bournemouth
11:30 a.m. ET Spurs v Man Utd

Monday, 14 January 2019

3 p.m. ET Man City v Wolves*
*Should either club have an FA Cup third round replay, this will revert to 13 January, 7 a.m. ET

Saturday, 19 January 2019

7:30 a.m. ET Wolves v Leicester City
12:30 p.m. ET Arsenal v Chelsea

Sunday, 20 January 2019

8:30 a.m. ET Huddersfield Town v Man City
11 a.m. ET Fulham v Spurs

Tuesday, 29 January 2019

3 p.m. ET Newcastle United v Man City

Wednesday, 30 January 2019

3 p.m. ET Liverpool v Leicester City