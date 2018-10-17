Seattle clinches unlikely playoff spot with win over Orlando

Say this for the Seattle Sounders: It’s not wise to write them off.
Brian Schmetzer’s men are going to the MLS Cup Playoffs for the 10th straight season after beating Orlando City 2-1 in Florida on Wednesday.
[ MLS: Rooney scores another wonderful goal ]
The Sounders still have an outside look at finishing as high as third in the West, which is wild considering the start of their season.
Seattle lost its first three matches and had a whopping 12 points through 15 games.
They then kicked off a sparking 13-2-2 run which included a nine-match winning streak.
Not a bad goal from Victor Rodriguez, either:
Rose Lavelle’s early goal was enough for the United States women’s national team to seal its eighth CONCACAF Women’s Championship with a 2-0 win over Canada in Texas on Wednesday.
Alex Morgan scored an offside goal in stoppage time, a deserved marker despite the captain’s transgression. The dominant striker has 17 of her 97 national team goals in 2018.
[ MLS: Rooney scores another wonderful goal ]
Both sides had already clinched berths in this summer’s World Cup in France, while Jamaica earned a spot via a third place match win over Panama earlier Wednesday.
The USWNT is 15W-2D in 2018 and in fine form heading into a World Cup year. The last loss came in the 2017 Tournament of Nations.
The game was vicious, with Tobin Heath the target for a number of hard Canadian fouls and Megan Rapinoe responding on behalf of the Americans.
“Obviously, we hate Canada and they hate us,” Rapinoe said after the game on Fox Soccer. “It was very apparent tonight.”
Lavelle sent a second minute loose ball just past the reach of Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe.
Thirty-plus yards is a tricky distance for defending a free kick.
How many guys do you put in the wall in case the shooter has the audacity to shoot?
[ MORE: Henry looks to Pep, Wenger ]
It didn’t matter all that much during Wednesday’s match between DC United and Toronto FC. The shooter was Wayne Rooney, and he curled a fireball around the wall and inside the near post.
The amount of spin on the ball is out-of-this-world, as Rooney and DC aim to gain a four-point advantage over seventh place Montreal with two matches to play.
It’s Rooney’s 10th MLS goal in 18 games. He’s also posted six assists in leading United up the table.
Jamaica is joining the United States and Canada as CONCACAF representatives in this summer’s Women’s World Cup in France after a thrilling 2-2 draw gave way to penalty kicks in Wednesday’s third place match at the CONCACAF Women’s Championship.
It’s a first World Cup for the Reggae Girlz, who won 4-2 in kicks.
[ MORE: Henry looks to Pep, Wenger ]
Jamaica held a pair of leads but allowed equalizers in regulation and extra time to push the match into kicks.
That’s when Jamaica coach Merron Gordon rolled the dice, subbing out goalkeeper Sydney Schneider in favor of Nicole McClure.
The backup saved two of four Panama attempts, and Sheyla Diaz buried her attempt to clinch a spot in France.
Panama can still qualify via a two-legged playoff with CONMEBOL’s Argentina, so there’s still hope for one of the great stories in women’s soccer (headlined by 17-year-old goalkeeper Yenith Bailey).
ATHENS, Greece (AP) Olympiakos midfielder Kostas Fortounis has been handed a one-match ban in the Greek league as punishment for an obscene goal celebration during a game this month.
[ MORE: Henry looks to Pep, Wenger ]
Fortounis will miss this weekend’s match against OFI on the island of Crete after the penalty was announced Wednesday.
The 26-year-old Greece international mouthed obscenities toward opposing fans after scoring against AEK Athens on Oct. 7 during a 1-1 draw. He later apologized for the incident.
PAOK currently leads the Greek league standings with 16 points from six matches, level with Atromitos. AEK and Olympiakos follow with 13 points.