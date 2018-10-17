Wenger: I want to return to management in January

Arsene Wenger could be back to barking orders from the sideline once the calendar flips to 2019.
In an interview with German publication BILD, Wenger admitted that he’s received job offers all over the world and aims to return in January. Wenger hinted as well at his future, stating he was open to either international or club management.
Wenger has been without a job since parting ways with Arsenal at the end of last season, a second successive in which the club finished outside the top four.
Even with his disappointing end to life at Arsenal, it’s clear Wenger is still passionate and ready to coach again in the future. Come January, there will likely be a few Premier League openings as well as opportunities in other leagues (AC Milan? Bayern Munich? Real Madrid?). However, most of the domestic options would see Wenger take over a team likely in a relegation battle, something Wenger doesn’t really have experience with. In addition, outside of Mexico and U.S. Soccer’s ongoing coaching search, it’s unlikrly there will be a major national team opening come January.
Wenger previously said would make up his mind about his future in September, but since missing his deadline he’s continued to move the date back. Perhaps a year away will fully rejuvenate the wise manager.
Marouane Fellaini did not make the gameday squad for Belgium’s 1-1 friendly draw against the Netherlands on Tuesday, but fear not Manchester United fans; the hulking midfielder is expected to be fit for this weekend’s massive matchup.
Following the game, Belgium manager Roberto Martinez explained that he kept Fellaini out of the Belgium squad as a precaution, and that he should be fit and ready to go for Manchester United’s match against Chelsea this Saturday.
“He should be fine, he just wasn’t 100 percent,” Martinez said in the mixed zone. “He’s got a very important game at the weekend and it wasn’t a game today to use players that weren’t 100 percent. We expect he should be fine the next couple of days.”
Martinez is doing a big favor to Man United manager Jose Mourinho, who has just enjoyed a two-week reprieve from constant scrutiny as focus turned to the international arena. Now, with the Premier League set to return this weekend, Mourinho can count on one of his most trusted players, regardless of whether or not he produces world-class moments in terms of creating or finishing chances.
But that’s not what resounds from Tuesday’s match, as we once against confirmed that the U.S. is producing some fine young attackers.
Teenage trio grows into game, puts U.S. ahead
These friendlies provide good chances for players to express themselves individually, and there’s reason to be excited by three young Americans attackers.
Yes, there were plenty of sloppy moments for Josh Sargent (18) and Jonathan Amon (19), but those came early and both European-based players seemed to relax as the match wore into the second half.
Sargent in particular showed flair with one-touch flicks and dynamite touch passes even before he scored his opener. Amon misplaced a looping outside of the foot pass in the first half, but swept a ball over the top of the defense to cue up Sargent in the second half.
And while Tim Weah misfired on that chance, the Paris Saint-Germain man is as exciting as any American teenager on the scene.
Moving forward, it’s all about the attack (and that is exciting)
This isn’t to say that Weston McKennie, Matt Miazga, Tyler Adams, and a few other intriguing young players can’t buoy the hopes of the U.S. heading into the Gold Cup and then World Cup qualifying, but what’s so exciting about this team is a new wealth of attacking options (most of it now growing overseas).
Sargent, Weah, and Amon are 19 or younger. Christian Pulisic is the most important national team talent in a generation, and just turned 20. That’s the same age as Weston McKennie, whose played everywhere from CDM to CB to CAM at his club.
All are playing for clubs whose senior teams are competing for places in Europe. Sargent has yet to play for Werder Bremen’s senior team and Weah sparingly for PSG, but the other three are key pieces for Borussia Dortmund, Schalke, and Nordsjælland.
That’s why it’s key the new U.S. coach knows how to push down on the gas pedal.
Let’s hear it for the long-term caretaker
Dave Sarachan may’ve just coached the final match of his long-term interim run as USMNT boss, and the Rochester-born 64-year-old deserves a lot of credit for Tuesday’s performance.
While his late substitution of DeAndre Yedlin for a thriving Reggie Cannon led to Peru’s equalizer, no one should blame him for thinking an every week Premier League starter would be able to mark a back post.
Sarachan drew up a short free kick from Kellyn Acosta that led to a Josh Sargent goal, and coaxed a strong performance from first time center back mates Cameron Carter-Vickers and Aaron Long.
The longtime assistant’s record as USMNT boss sits at 3-3-3 despite a very tricky schedule. He’s earned draws against three World Cup nations: Portugal, France, and Peru. He also has the distinction of being 1-0 against Mexico, never a bad thing.
In another climate, Sarachan would have earned something close to a full-time gig. And Bruce Arena’s assistant will surely be involved with the USMNT program in some capacity. But coming off a World Cup qualifying failure, it was always going to be time for fresh blood.
Brad Guzan — 6 — You’d like him to do better on the goal, but he made a big stop on a crazy free kick in stoppage time to save the draw.
Ben Sweat — 5 — Struggled in the first half but put in a solid second 45.
Aaron Long — 7 — A decent performance from an unfamiliar center back pairing, and Long was the better of the two.
Cameron Carter-Vickers — 6.5 — Needs to get more playing time at club level to work out his propensity for making spectacular plays… but also occasionally looking like he’s unsure of his responsibilities. Both happened Tuesday.
Reggie Cannon (Off 83′) — 6 — Not a bad debut at all, as the FC Dallas man was involved from minute No. 1. He almost drew a penalty in the first 10 minutes, and had a few gutsy tackles.
Wil Trapp — 6 — Some good interventions, but not a major factor moving forward. Is the 25-year-old capable of raising his game to the international level.
Jonathan Amon (Off 55′) — 6 — The 19-year-old Nordsjælland winger fought his touch early but showed good vision and an ability to try the daring pass.
Kellyn Acosta (Off 78′) — 7 — Dangerous for sure, but his touch betrayed him on a number of solid moves. Executed the short free kick to Sargent to perfection.
Marky Delgado — 6 — Composed and technical, if unspectacular on the night.
Timothy Weah (Off 90+2′) — 8 — Just looks to have that extra special something, to go with a competitor’s mentality. The future is very bright when the USMNT can put him on one wing and Christian Pulisic on the other.
Josh Sargent — 8 — Like Amon, he looked a little rattled early but also showed a number of clever flicks and tricks in his arsenal. A goal is a goal, but his lay off for Weah moments earlier was the stuff of promise (even if you maybe like him to tear into a shot there).
Subs
Julian Green (On 55′) — 5 — For all of his offensive gifts, he does not in the slightest get stuck in as a midfielder. Timid.
Bobby Wood (On 69′) — 6 — Followed up his goal against Colombia with an industrious 20 or so minutes.
Michael Bradley (On 78′) — 6 — Moves into third all-time in USMNT caps.
DeAndre Yedlin (On 84′) — 4 — Maybe he wasn’t prepared to come off the bench, but quite simply the reason Flores was able to equalize. He won’t want Rafa Benitez to see the tape.