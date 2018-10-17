Williams: ‘Big aim to play for USMNT at Wembley’

Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams is hopeful his injury issues are behind him and he’ll be able to represent his USMNT against England at Wembley next month.
[ MORE: Surgery for Mane ]
Williams, 29, spent some time with ProSoccerTalk’s lead writer Joe Prince-Wright over the weekend as the NFL staged its latest game in London.
And with Wembley looming in the background, Williams said he’s hoping for cap No. 24 after two years of injury struggles and selection problems under the Bruce Arena regime.
“Everybody likes to represent the country, and it’s the biggest honor for me especially captaining the team against Portugal last year after I missed out on World Cup qualifiers was a huge honor for me. It’s a big aim for myself to play here against England at Wembley. Me personally I have bad memories, I’ve always lost here including when I played here against Arsenal for Reading. … I still think I have a lot more to give.”
JPW and Williams also discussed Huddersfield Town’s rough start to the season and his injury struggles. Check it out.