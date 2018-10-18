MLS gets new 2nd youngest goal scorer in hilarious fashion (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gianluca Busio is going to score a lot of goals in his professional career, but the new second-youngest goal scorer in MLS history will find few as memorable as his first MLS goal.

Definitely in terms of hilarity.

The center midfielder, 16, ran onto a Johnny Russell pass and had a gaping goal in front of him during stoppage time of Sporting KC’s 4-1 defeat of Vancouver on Wednesday.

Busio, who recorded assists in both his USL and MLS debuts, just had to tap it into the goal. He did that, just.

16-year-old Gianluca Busio scores his first MLS goal to make it 3-1! #VANvSKC https://t.co/GmtKb8dYDC — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 18, 2018

Only Freddy Adu (14 years, 320 days) was younger than Busio when he scored his first MLS goal.

“Johnny was working and he outran the dude, worked it, and right when he turned that corner,” Busio said in a post-match interview on Fox Sports Kansas City. “It was him against one defender. I was so happy I almost missed it. I was just so excited, I didn’t know what to do.”

Busio now has a goal and an assist in 153 minutes spread over seven appearances. And Sporting KC moves into second out West with two matches to play.

