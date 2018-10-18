Reports: Shaw agrees new rich deal with Manchester United

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Luke Shaw‘s tumultuous run at Manchester United is back on the up, and now his contract is, too.

Multiple reports say the 23-year-old left back has agreed a new five-year deal at Old Trafford, worth an eye-popping $200,000 per week. The club has not yet announced the deal.

Shaw has gone 90 minutes in seven of eighth Manchester United league matches this year, missing the eighth with a concussion. He scored in United’s opener against Leicester City.

In a harbinger of things to come, Shaw missed the first five matches of his Manchester United career after arriving from Southampton for about $35 million in 2014.

Ankle, tibia, and even facial injuries limited him to 18 Premier League matches that season, and another broken leg cost him all but five matches the next season. Long-term groin and foot injuries followed in subsequent seasons.

Once healthy, there was the criticism from manager Jose Mourinho regarding his diet and fitness. But Shaw has sorted that out and impressed his boss to earn the new deal.

Next time you wonder if the weekly criticism heaped on players is worth the trouble, remember that Shaw is now getting at least 200k this week… and next week… and the week after that! But also remember what he went through to get there.

