Reports: Shaw agrees new rich deal with Manchester United

Luke Shaw‘s tumultuous run at Manchester United is back on the up, and now his contract is, too.
Multiple reports say the 23-year-old left back has agreed a new five-year deal at Old Trafford, worth an eye-popping $200,000 per week. The club has not yet announced the deal.
Shaw has gone 90 minutes in seven of eighth Manchester United league matches this year, missing the eighth with a concussion. He scored in United’s opener against Leicester City.
In a harbinger of things to come, Shaw missed the first five matches of his Manchester United career after arriving from Southampton for about $35 million in 2014.
Ankle, tibia, and even facial injuries limited him to 18 Premier League matches that season, and another broken leg cost him all but five matches the next season. Long-term groin and foot injuries followed in subsequent seasons.
Once healthy, there was the criticism from manager Jose Mourinho regarding his diet and fitness. But Shaw has sorted that out and impressed his boss to earn the new deal.
Next time you wonder if the weekly criticism heaped on players is worth the trouble, remember that Shaw is now getting at least 200k this week… and next week… and the week after that! But also remember what he went through to get there.
Tottenham Hotspur has weathered an injury crisis to stay in the thick of the Premier League title race, and is getting some of its men back in the fold.
Christian Eriksen and Mousa Dembele have been boosted by the international break, Mauricio Pochettino revealed on Thursday.
Dele Alli, Danny Rose, and Jan Vertonghen are going to require a bit more healing, though, via the BBC:
“Still maybe 10 days more for Dele Alli and Danny Rose is the same, one week more. Jan Vertonghen is a little bit longer. But the most important thing is that we start to recover players. It will be a tough month of competition for us.”
Spurs are two points back of the trio leading the Premier League ahead of a tricky month for all contenders.
Tottenham visits improving West Ham United on Saturday before heading to PSV Eindhoven and hosting Manchester City. A League Cup date with West Ham follows before a visit to Wolves and a return date with PSV. Then Palace, and another international break.
Get well soon, right?
Gianluca Busio is going to score a lot of goals in his professional career, but the new second-youngest goal scorer in MLS history will find few as memorable as his first MLS goal.
Definitely in terms of hilarity.
The center midfielder, 16, ran onto a Johnny Russell pass and had a gaping goal in front of him during stoppage time of Sporting KC’s 4-1 defeat of Vancouver on Wednesday.
Busio, who recorded assists in both his USL and MLS debuts, just had to tap it into the goal. He did that, just.
Only Freddy Adu (14 years, 320 days) was younger than Busio when he scored his first MLS goal.
“Johnny was working and he outran the dude, worked it, and right when he turned that corner,” Busio said in a post-match interview on Fox Sports Kansas City. “It was him against one defender. I was so happy I almost missed it. I was just so excited, I didn’t know what to do.”
Busio now has a goal and an assist in 153 minutes spread over seven appearances. And Sporting KC moves into second out West with two matches to play.
Rose Lavelle’s early goal was enough for the United States women’s national team to seal its eighth CONCACAF Women’s Championship with a 2-0 win over Canada in Texas on Wednesday.
Alex Morgan scored an offside goal in stoppage time, a deserved marker despite the captain’s transgression. The dominant striker has 17 of her 97 national team goals in 2018.
Both sides had already clinched berths in this summer’s World Cup in France, while Jamaica earned a spot via a third place match win over Panama earlier Wednesday.
The USWNT is 15W-2D in 2018 and in fine form heading into a World Cup year. The last loss came in the 2017 Tournament of Nations.
The game was vicious, with Tobin Heath the target for a number of hard Canadian fouls and Megan Rapinoe responding on behalf of the Americans.
“Obviously, we hate Canada and they hate us,” Rapinoe said after the game on Fox Soccer. “It was very apparent tonight.”
Lavelle sent a second minute loose ball just past the reach of Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe.
Say this for the Seattle Sounders: It’s not wise to write them off.
Brian Schmetzer’s men are going to the MLS Cup Playoffs for the 10th straight season after beating Orlando City 2-1 in Florida on Wednesday.
The Sounders still have an outside look at finishing as high as third in the West, which is wild considering the start of their season.
Seattle lost its first three matches and had a whopping 12 points through 15 games.
They then kicked off a sparking 13-2-2 run which included a nine-match winning streak.
Not a bad goal from Victor Rodriguez, either: