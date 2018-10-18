Roma fan not guilty of 2nd charge; 3-year sentence for Liverpool attack

Lombardi insists he’s not the man who attacked Cox, and that he didn’t notice Cox until he was lying on the ground.
Here’s what the judge told Lombardi at the trial, via the BBC:
“There is no doubt in my mind that your purpose was to cause a violent clash with the Liverpool fans… demonstrated vividly in film footage. The footage shows that you had an active role and your assertion in evidence and in your basis of plea that you were just looking for signs for away supporter sections and were suddenly confronted by Liverpool fans is, in my judgement, nonsense.”
The reports says Cox cannot speak above a whisper and cannot sit up unaided.
Cox and his battle have been supported on all sides, including AS Roma, after the senseless attack.
“At the end, there will be a really strong side wearing a Liverpool shirt going to Huddersfield and then we will see what we can get there.”
Klopp’s also going against one of his best pals in David Wagner, who needs goals and wins in a hurry. The Terriers are deep in a relegation fight already, and may be getting the Reds at an opportune time.
Can Jose Mourinho get another big win at Stamford Bridge? Chelsea vs. Manchester United, 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN [ STREAM ]
Well, duh. Do we need to write much under this one? Jose Mourinho’s had plenty of success at Chelsea, but needs to start stacking some wins for Manchester United. Five points adrift of the Top Four and seven back of table-topping Chelsea, now’s a time for a tactical masterclass and a win at the Bridge.
Spurs hope returnees can help win unpredictable derby West Ham vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN [ STREAM ]
The Irons have had two weeks to stew on a disappointing loss at Brighton, but all will be forgotten if Manuel Pellegrini leads West Ham past Spurs at the London Stadium.
Spurs defeat of West Ham last season was its first league away win at the Irons since 2014. But this derby is a real “throw out the records” affair, as the venue has been seemingly inconsequential. Spurs will have Christian Eriksen and Mousa Dembele back.
Will good Leicester City turn up to the Emirates Stadium? Arsenal vs. Leicester City, 3 p.m. ET Monday on NBCSN [ STREAM ]
The Foxes have stumbled a bit too often to be in the Top Four race, and will need to be at their very best against an Arsenal side which hasn’t lost since opening the season 0-2.
Which underachiever will emerge happy from Merseyside? Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 11 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN [ STREAM ]
Marco Silva‘s Toffees have won back-to-back matches to pull into 11th place in the league, five points clear of Palace. Neither expected to be as low as they currently stand. Judging by the way their seasons have gone, a draw where both teams claim they deserved better is coming to Goodison Park for Sunday’s only Premier League match.
The USMNT striker played against Colombia and Peru, scoring against the latter on Thursday, and now his coach is ticketing him for first team soccer at Werder Bremen.
Boss Florian Kohfeldt had previously mentioned that Sargent would get a first team chance this season, but the 18-year-old looks set to be a fixture amongst those competing for playing time in the Bundesliga.
“This period in which [Sargent] plays exclusively in the U23s is over,” said Kohfeldt of the player who now has two goals in just five senior international caps. “He looks to be a long way beyond that now.”
Sargent had six goals and two assists in 10 matches for Werder Bremen II, and could make his first appearance for the first team on Saturday at Schalke.
“I think you’ve got to look at the situation and ask: ‘How many top teams in the Premier League and elsewhere could he get in?’ And you’d have to say them all – and that speaks volumes about the type of player he is.”
This is pretty true, aside from Man City. And you’d have to give Ramsey a shot of making his presence felt there as well.
Emery is trying to forge a new identity for Arsenal, and Ramsey’s had his fair share of injury issues, but allowing Ramsey to walk does seem a bit silly.
Rather than feel slighted just two seasons after a $106 million move from Napoli to Juve, though, Higuain is feeling reborn.
Apparently, you can’t feel disillusioned about soccer when Gennaro Gattuso gives you those football eyes.
“I feel rejuvenated,” Higuain said. “I love Gattuso. He looks at you and sends you his love for football.”
Higuain admitted he had no desires to leave Juve, saying the club didn’t give him an option and he still is fond of The Old Lady.
“Mine is a feeling of affection because they treated me very well; team-mates and supporters have given me huge affection,” he said in the interview with Gazzetta dello Sport (Italian link). “But I did not ask to leave. Basically, everyone says it, they kicked me out. At Milan I immediately had a great love and so they convinced me.”
Higuain scored 55 goals in 105 appearances for Juventus, adding 12 assists in winning two scudetto and matching Coppa Italia crowns.