Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Salah, Van Dijk updates following injuries on int’l duty

By Andy EdwardsOct 18, 2018, 4:59 PM EDT
Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk are expected to be available for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Huddersfield Town (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET, on NBC and NBCSports.com).

The Egyptian and the Dutchman each suffered an injury during the most recent international break, but both returned to full training on Wednesday and Thursday. Jurgen Klopp is expected to name both his star winger and star center back in the starting lineup at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Salah suffered an undisclosed muscular injury to his leg during Egypt’s 4-1 victory over Swaziland last Friday and missed altogether the Pharaohs’ following game three days later.

Van Dijk carried a pre-existing rib injury into the international break, thus the 27-year-old was held out of the Netherlands’ friendly with Belgium on Tuesday. He played all 90 minutes, and scored a goal, in the Oranje‘s 3-0 dismantling of Germany on Saturday.

The latest updates on Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and James Milner, however, aren’t so positive. Mane (thumb) and Milner (hamstring) aren’t expected to travel for Saturday’s fixture, while Keita (thigh) could be out for two weeks.

How tough is the task ahead of Henry’s Monaco debut?

AP Photo/Olivier Anrigo
Associated PressOct 18, 2018, 3:52 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) Thierry Henry’s managerial career could hardly be starting under more challenging circumstances, with struggling Monaco leaking goals, hit by injuries and low on confidence.

The French great, who started his glittering playing career at Monaco, takes over a side sitting 18th in the top flight.

Monaco has won just once in 11 games – including two defeats in the Champions League – and the poor run cost Leonardo Jardim his job .

“The reality is morale isn’t at its highest,” Henry said ahead of the trip to Strasbourg on Saturday.

Strasbourg is ninth and the Alsace-based side is hard to beat at home.

Henry will be without No. 1 goalkeeper Danijel Subasic and No. 2 Diego Benaglio – who are nursing thigh injuries and sat out Thursday’s training session.

Monaco also has two defenders suspended — Jemerson and Andrea Raggi — and another out injured, while Henry must decide whether to select veteran striker Radamel Falcao, who is returning late after playing for Colombia on Wednesday night.

Jardim often rested Falcao after internationals, but Henry may have no choice but to pick his leading scorer.

Monaco won the domestic title and reached the Champions League semifinals in 2017, scoring more than 150 goals. However, the side Henry has inherited is a far cry from that swashbuckling team.

The 41-year-old Henry helped France win the 1998 World Cup and the 2000 European Championship. He is the leading goal-scorer for his country and for Premier League Arsenal, and thrilled fans with his speed and skill.

He exudes confidence but, given Monaco’s precarious situation, he has little time to talk about his vision for the club.

“I prefer to think only of the present. What the team needs right now might not be what the team needs in two or three months. When things are calmer perhaps we can talk about those things,” Henry said.

“It’s not going to be easy to get the team to understand how I want to play. It’s always better to have the team at the start of the season, so they know the ideas.”

Henry was previously Belgium’s No. 2. During the 2018 World Cup in Russia, he was praised by coach Roberto Martinez for his work helping fine-tune the squad’s fleet of forwards.

His focus now is to shore up a Monaco defense which has leaked 13 goals in nine league games.

“We must become a team which doesn’t let in goals,” Henry said. “What the team needs now is security and balance.”

Because it’s his first job in charge, Henry will be relying on his backroom staff more than other coaches might.

“It’s important to have staff members who can say ‘no’ to you, challenge you on certain points, and perhaps have a different vision of things,” he said. “The most important thing is not having people around me who just say ‘yes, yes.'”

Monaco has a huge scouting network and a reputation for developing players before selling them on for massive profits. The best example is 19-year-old France forward Kylian Mbappe, who shone in 2017 before joining Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth $207 million.

Henry knows how it feels to be a young star. He made his Monaco debut at the age of 17 in 1994 and four years later he was a World Cup winner — just like Mbappe is now .

“We live in a (different) generation,” Henry said. “When I grew up, you needed to make the first step to the senior players, the first step to the coach. Now, you have to go to the new generation, understand their codes. The way they (arrive) sometimes to training, the way they walk, the little lean they have … my coach would have sent me straight back to the dressing room (for that).

“Sometimes you have to laugh, sometimes you have to be hard and sometimes you have to let them be. The trick is when. If you stay stuck on the way you grew up, then there will be a fracture, that’s for sure. You have to adapt and be patient.”

Roma fan not guilty of 2nd charge; 3-year sentence for Liverpool attack

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 18, 2018, 2:16 PM EDT
The man accused of attacking Liverpool fan Sean Cox prior to the Reds’ UEFA Champions League match with AS Roma at Anfield has been found not guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Filippo Lombardi, 21, will go to jail for three years on a separate plea of violent disorder.

Lombardi insists he’s not the man who attacked Cox, and that he didn’t notice Cox until he was lying on the ground.

Here’s what the judge told Lombardi at the trial, via the BBC:

“There is no doubt in my mind that your purpose was to cause a violent clash with the Liverpool fans… demonstrated vividly in film footage. The footage shows that you had an active role and your assertion in evidence and in your basis of plea that you were just looking for signs for away supporter sections and were suddenly confronted by Liverpool fans is, in my judgement, nonsense.”

The reports says Cox cannot speak above a whisper and cannot sit up unaided.

Cox and his battle have been supported on all sides, including AS Roma, after the senseless attack.

Top Premier League storylines for Week 9

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 18, 2018, 1:41 PM EDT
An especially arduous international break is over, and here’s a hard reset as you prepare for this weekend’s return of the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho’s latest trip back to Stamford Bridge carries plenty of intrigue, but we’ll get to that in a moment.

Is beat-up Liverpool’s depth ready for desperate Huddersfield Town?
Huddersfield Town vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC [ STREAM ]

Sadio Mane, Virgil Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita. That’s not just a list of Liverpool’s best players, it’s also a few of the Reds who were banged up over the international break.

Jurgen Klopp signed a few players for situations like this, Xherdan Shaqiri in particular, and he does have the boost of a returning Adam Lallana. He insists they’ll be good to go.

“At the end, there will be a really strong side wearing a Liverpool shirt going to Huddersfield and then we will see what we can get there.”

Klopp’s also going against one of his best pals in David Wagner, who needs goals and wins in a hurry. The Terriers are deep in a relegation fight already, and may be getting the Reds at an opportune time.

Can Jose Mourinho get another big win at Stamford Bridge?
Chelsea vs. Manchester United, 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

Well, duh. Do we need to write much under this one? Jose Mourinho’s had plenty of success at Chelsea, but needs to start stacking some wins for Manchester United. Five points adrift of the Top Four and seven back of table-topping Chelsea, now’s a time for a tactical masterclass and a win at the Bridge.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Spurs hope returnees can help win unpredictable derby
West Ham vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

The Irons have had two weeks to stew on a disappointing loss at Brighton, but all will be forgotten if Manuel Pellegrini leads West Ham past Spurs at the London Stadium.

Spurs defeat of West Ham last season was its first league away win at the Irons since 2014. But this derby is a real “throw out the records” affair, as the venue has been seemingly inconsequential. Spurs will have Christian Eriksen and Mousa Dembele back.

Will good Leicester City turn up to the Emirates Stadium?
Arsenal vs. Leicester City, 3 p.m. ET Monday on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

The Foxes have stumbled a bit too often to be in the Top Four race, and will need to be at their very best against an Arsenal side which hasn’t lost since opening the season 0-2.

Which underachiever will emerge happy from Merseyside?
Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 11 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

Marco Silva‘s Toffees have won back-to-back matches to pull into 11th place in the league, five points clear of Palace. Neither expected to be as low as they currently stand. Judging by the way their seasons have gone, a draw where both teams claim they deserved better is coming to Goodison Park for Sunday’s only Premier League match.

USMNT’s Sargent moved to Werder Bremen first team

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaOct 18, 2018, 12:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s been a pretty solid week and year for Josh Sargent.

The USMNT striker played against Colombia and Peru, scoring against the latter on Thursday, and now his coach is ticketing him for first team soccer at Werder Bremen.

Boss Florian Kohfeldt had previously mentioned that Sargent would get a first team chance this season, but the 18-year-old looks set to be a fixture amongst those competing for playing time in the Bundesliga.

“This period in which [Sargent] plays exclusively in the U23s is over,” said Kohfeldt of the player who now has two goals in just five senior international caps. “He looks to be a long way beyond that now.”

Sargent had six goals and two assists in 10 matches for Werder Bremen II, and could make his first appearance for the first team on Saturday at Schalke.