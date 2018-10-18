USMNT’s Sargent moved to Werder Bremen first team

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been a pretty solid week and year for Josh Sargent.

The USMNT striker played against Colombia and Peru, scoring against the latter on Thursday, and now his coach is ticketing him for first team soccer at Werder Bremen.

Boss Florian Kohfeldt had previously mentioned that Sargent would get a first team chance this season, but the 18-year-old looks set to be a fixture amongst those competing for playing time in the Bundesliga.

“This period in which [Sargent] plays exclusively in the U23s is over,” said Kohfeldt of the player who now has two goals in just five senior international caps. “He looks to be a long way beyond that now.”

Sargent had six goals and two assists in 10 matches for Werder Bremen II, and could make his first appearance for the first team on Saturday at Schalke.

