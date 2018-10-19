More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
European Leagues urge UEFA to make Champions League fairer

Associated PressOct 19, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) The European Leagues group has urged UEFA to allocate club competition entries and billions in Champions League prize money more fairly.

The proposal on Friday includes reversing changes made this season giving four guaranteed Champions League entries to Spain, England, Italy, and Germany, plus more guaranteed prize money to storied clubs with European titles dating back decades.

The 28-nation leagues group wants its ideas to feed into UEFA plans for a new competition in 2021.

UEFA has suggested 32-team group stages in the Champions League, Europa League, and an unnamed third event.

European Leagues says fairer shares of prize money and solidarity payments are needed to help competitions stay competitive.

Leagues also want weekends protected for domestic competitions, prohibiting Champions League games except the Saturday final.

How will Chelsea, Man United line up?

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 19, 2018, 12:40 PM EDT
Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Maurizio Sarri and Jose Mourinho in very different situations with their respective clubs.

Sarri has yet to taste defeat as Chelsea boss since arriving from Napoli in the summer, with the Italian coach steering Chelsea to joint-top of the Premier League table playing an exciting, mezmerising brand of soccer with Eden Hazard leading the charge.

As for Jose Mourinho, his future at Man United has been questioned on multiple occasions already as they’ve accrued just 13 points from their opening eight games of the season amid plenty of haphazard defensive displays.

Below is a look at the potential starting lineups for both teams on Saturday in west London, with a few injury concerns for each coach to contend with.

Chelsea’s projected starting XI

—– Kepa —–

—- Azpilicueta —- Rudiger —- Luiz —- Alonso —-

—- Kante —- Jorginho —- Kovacic —-

—- Pedro —- Giroud —- Hazard —-

Man United’s projected starting XI

—– De Gea —–

—- Young —- Smalling —- Bailly —- Shaw —-

—- Fred —- Matic —-

—- Martial — Pogba —- Rashford —-

—– Lukaku —– 

Evaluation

Chelsea’s main problem is whether or not Mateo Kovacic will be fit enough to start in midfield, as Ross Barkley has picked up a small knock which is a blow after his fine recent displays for club and country. Cesc Fabregas could come into Chelsea’s midfield if neither are fit, while the only real selection dilemma is whether Willian or Pedro will start out wide in support of Eden Hazard and Olivier Giroud. Sarri’s back four picks itself after a strong start to the season, while Olivier Giroud gets the best out of Hazard and he will get the nod ahead of Alvaro Morata.

For Man United, they have plenty of injury issues to contend with and that is mostly in midfield. Nemanja Matic, Marouane Fellaini and Scott McTominay are all struggling with knocks, with Ander Herrera has been rushed back to be a part of the squad for Saturday. You would think that Mourinho would be a little more defensive when it comes to his lineup given United’s defensive issues this season, so having Fred and Matic (one of whom may do a man-marking job on Hazard) in central midfield makes sense. Alexis Sanchez may not start after his late arrival back from the international break, with Anthony Martial set to start again out wide as Jesse Lingard has been out through injury.

Sarri: Man United have best squad in Premier League

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 19, 2018, 11:04 AM EDT
Maurizio Sarri probably meant this as a compliment to Jose Mourinho and Manchester United.

It is unlikely it will come across that way ahead of United’s trip to Chelsea on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Blues are unbeaten in all competitions under Sarri since he arrived in the summer and they sit joint-top of the Premier League with 20 points on the board after 24 games. Mourinho’s United have 13 points and their struggles have been well documented with the former Chelsea boss reportedly close to losing his job.

Sarri’s suggestion that United have the best squad in the PL may too feed into the narrative that United’s players are woefully underperforming under Mourinho.

“I think they are a very strong team. Maybe player-by-player, they are the best team in the league,” Sarri said. “At the moment City is more of a team, but player-by-player they are very, very strong. We are talking only about eight matches, they are doing well in the Champions League so they can improve in the Premier League, we are talking about two months.”

Okay, so United did finish second last season in the Premier League, so you can kind of understand what he’s getting at, especially with Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and David De Gea in their squad. But maybe he’s suggesting that the team itself just isn’t that solid a unit, which is certainly what we have all seen so far this season as United got off to their worst-ever start to a PL campaign.

Sarri went on to call for the media to show Mourinho more respect, with the Italian coach revealing his admiration for all that United’s manager has achieved in the game.

“We are talking about a coach that has won everything, everywhere, so I think you have to respect him. I think you all have to respect him,” Sarri told journalists.

After Mourinho felt out with Antonio Conte, the manager Sarri replaced at Chelsea, we should probably expect a more jovial greeting between himself and Sarri this Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

Sarri has shown he has a sense of humor and his laidback nature is a complete contrast to Antonio Conte’s demeanor on the sidelines.

Mourinho now receives a pretty mixed reaction from the Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge after his second spell in charge of the west London club ended on a sour note, but the fact he’s led them to three of their five PL titles all-time means he will still be lauded by the vast majority of those connected with Chelsea.

“It’s another game,” Mourinho said. “Would I celebrate like crazy if my team score a goal and get a victory, I don’t think so. I will try to control myself and respect my [old] supporters and my [old] stadium. Just that. Another match for me. I want to do well for my club.”

If you ask Sarri, he probably feels that Mourinho and United should be doing much better.

I wonder what Jose thinks about that…

Key battles for Chelsea v. Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 19, 2018, 10:22 AM EDT
We are in for a treat to kick off Week 9 of the Premier League season.

Chelsea host Manchester United on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Jose Mourinho and Maurizio Sarri do battle on the sidelines.

But what about on the pitch? Plenty of individual battles have the potential to determine the outcome of this game, with the likes of Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba fired up to be the main men for their squads.

Click play on the video below as we analyze the key battles on the pitch this Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho gets extension to respond to FA charge

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 19, 2018, 9:24 AM EDT
Jose Mourinho has been given extra time to respond to a charge from the English Football Association.

Mourinho was handed the charge by the English FA on Monday as he was alleged that “his language at the end of the fixture, as captured by the broadcast footage, was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper.”

The incident occurred after Man United beat Newcastle 3-2 on Oct. 6, with Mourinho appearing to swear at the TV cameras in Portuguese. The deadline for him to either accept or reject the charge was 1 p.m. ET on Friday, but the deadline has now been extended to next Wednesday.

Speaking in his press conference on Friday ahead of United’s trip to Chelsea (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Mourinho confirmed he has responded to the charge.

“Yes, I did. But I don’t comment,” Mourinho said. “If I answer to your question I probably have another process because I cannot imply bias. My answer is no answer.”

The fact that the FA have handed Mourinho extra time to respond to this charge is a small win in itself, as he will likely receive a one-game touchline ban if found guilty.

It’s a huge bonus he will now be on the sidelines for their huge clash against high-flying Chelsea, as it means he could instead miss the trip to Everton. The way his United side have defended and played so far this season, combined with the superb form Eden Hazard and Chelsea is in, suggests Mourinho will need to be at his very best to motivate and organize his team throughout the entire 90 minutes on Saturday.