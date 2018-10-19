More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

MLS State of Play: The final playoff spots

By Nicholas MendolaOct 19, 2018, 7:21 PM EDT
Major League Soccer’s playoff races still carry intrigue heading into the final two weekends of the season, but the midweek matches which threatened to either amp up the excitement or take it down a few notches fell decidedly in the latter category.

DC, Seattle, and Real Salt Lake all won their matches, as only eliminated New England and Real have played more than 32 matches.

Here’s what still at play at the bottom of the East and West playoff pictures, with the latter going first:

Real Salt Lake puts its on Rio Tinto, then has to wait

Mike Petke’s men play their final match of the regular season on Sunday, nursing a four-point lead over the LA Galaxy. RSL’s opponents are equally desperate Portland, which has fallen behind Seattle in the race for one of two first round home matches.

Should Real win, it can not be caught by the Galaxy regardless of what Zlatan Ibrahimovic might have up his sleeve. It would put Portland in danger of missing the playoffs by losing out and seeing the Galaxy win both of their matches, as the second tiebreaker would decide it and LA would make amends on its current three goal disadvantage in differential on the virtue of simple math.

Oh, and Vancouver! The ‘Caps need to win out, have the Galaxy gain no more than two points, and have Real lose in Portland on Sunday.

Sunday
LA Galaxy at Minnesota United
Real Salt Lake at Portland Timbers
Vancouver Whitecaps at LAFC

Oct. 28
Houston Dynamo at LA Galaxy
Portland Timbers at Vancouver Whitecaps

Western
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
x – FC Dallas 32 16 9 7 51 39 12 10-5-1 6-4-6 57
x – Sporting KC 32 16 8 8 60 39 21 9-5-2 7-3-6 56
x – Los Angeles FC 32 16 8 8 65 48 17 9-6-1 7-2-7 56
x – Seattle 32 16 5 11 47 34 13 9-2-5 7-3-6 53
Portland 32 14 9 9 50 46 4 10-4-2 4-5-7 51
Real Salt Lake 33 14 7 12 55 55 0 11-4-2 3-3-10 49
Los Angeles 32 12 9 11 61 60 1 8-4-4 4-5-7 45
Vancouver 32 12 7 13 50 64 -14 6-5-5 6-2-8 43
Minnesota 32 11 3 18 46 65 -19 10-1-5 1-2-13 36
Houston 32 9 8 15 53 53 0 8-3-5 1-5-10 35
Colorado 32 7 6 19 34 62 -28 5-3-8 2-3-11 27
San Jose 32 4 8 20 48 69 -21 2-5-9 2-3-11 20

Let’s be honest: For seventh place Montreal to make the playoffs, the Impact need either DC United or Columbus to get a really bad team-wide flu.

The Impact are four points back of DC and five behind Columbus with two matches to go.

Columbus plays at Orlando City and home to Minnesota United. Orlando has a single win since May 16, while Minnesota has a win and two draws in 16 away matches this year.

DC is home to New York City and away to Chicago, so this is clearly the club Montreal will be seeing as its target. For as bad as the Fire have been, they’ve beat some decent teams at home (This is MLS, after all, where home teams run free).

So the Impact will want to win out, but at least get four points and hope DC loses out. The Impact is home to struggling Toronto in a derby match and away to New England. It’s not improbable it gets the points it needs, but will it get help.

Eastern
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
x – Atlanta 32 20 6 6 67 39 28 10-4-2 10-2-4 66
x – New York 32 20 5 7 60 33 27 13-1-2 7-4-5 65
x – New York City FC 32 15 8 9 55 41 14 11-4-1 4-4-8 53
x – Philadelphia 32 15 5 12 48 46 2 9-2-5 6-3-7 50
Columbus 32 13 9 10 39 41 -2 10-4-2 3-5-8 48
D.C. 32 13 8 11 57 49 8 12-2-2 1-6-9 47
Montreal 32 13 4 15 45 52 -7 10-2-4 3-2-11 43
New England 33 9 11 13 48 55 -7 7-5-4 2-6-9 38
Toronto FC 32 9 6 17 55 61 -6 7-2-7 2-4-10 33
Chicago 32 8 7 17 47 59 -12 6-3-7 2-4-10 31
Orlando City SC 32 7 4 21 41 72 -31 5-4-7 2-0-14 25

Unstoppable Jovic nets 5 as Frankfurt routs Dusseldorf 7-1

Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP
Associated PressOct 19, 2018, 6:32 PM EDT
BERLIN (AP) Luka Jovic was in unstoppable form, scoring five goals as Eintracht Frankfurt crushed promoted Fortuna Dusseldorf 7-1 in the Bundesliga on Friday.

The 20-year-old Serbian is the first Frankfurt player to score five goals in a league game.

After grabbing two goals and two assists in his past two matches, he continued his rich vein of form. Jovic scored twice in quick succession during the first half after Sebastian Haller opened the scoring with a penalty.

Haller scored his second goal of the game shortly after the break, and he also set up Jovic’s fifth goal with a deft chip over the defense which the forward headed home in the 72nd minute.

Frankfurt coach Adi Hutter took Jovic off a few minutes from the end, but only so he could get a standing ovation from the home fans.

Frankfurt climbed to sixth place on goal difference ahead of Bayern Munich – which has not won its past three league games and is at Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Dusseldorf dropped to last place ahead of the rest of the eighth round.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Premier League Preview: Chelsea vs. Manchester United

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 19, 2018, 5:35 PM EDT
  • 1st meeting since Chelsea won FA Cup Final
  • Mourinho 2W-4L vs. Chelsea
  • Man Utd leads all-time 74-53-53

Manchester United looks to kickstart its season with a visit to manager Jose Mourinho’s old haunt, Stamford Bridge, to face Chelsea on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

It’s a dynamite way to restart the Premier League season, which sees Manchester United in eighth place with 13 points, five back of the Top Four and seven behind table-leaders Man City, Liverpool, and Chelsea.

The Blues, for their part, are yet to lose under Maurizio Sarri, and have only allowed more than a single goal in a 3-2 win at Arsenal on Matchday 2. They bring a 181-minute shutout streak home to the Bridge.

What they’re saying

Chelsea star Eden Hazard on Real Madrid rumors: ““I can finish with Chelsea. No problem at all. I am very happy with this club, with the team, my family is happy here. So If I don’t go to Spain, it is not a problem. I love the fans. I think the fans love me. What happens in the future I will be happy, so that’s it.”

Mourinho on Hazard: “He was a good kid in my time and now he is a good man, three or four years more maturity he was a kid and now is a man. I think he knows how good he is. I think he knows how much he can influence the destiny of his team in the course of a season.”

Prediction

Romelu Lukaku famously never scored for Chelsea in his 15 appearances with the first team, but has managed three goals in nine matches against the Blues. But he put up a goal and an assist in a 2-1 home win over Chelsea last season, and we think he’ll be able to just match the heroics of Hazard in a 2-1 win on Saturday.

Mourinho admits criticism, rumors have taken toll on him

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 19, 2018, 4:50 PM EDT
Jose Mourinho has two ears and a heart, which means two things.

  1. He probably likes Phil Collins.
  2. He’s stung by rumors and the media’s criticism.

The Manchester United manager opened up a bit ahead of his latest return to Stamford Bridge, talking a bit about Chelsea and also what the last few weeks of rumors have been like for him.

Those weeks including rumors of his being fired, and of an impending firing win, lose, or draw against Newcastle (The Red Devils came back from a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2).

“No I am not happy,” said Mourinho. “Honestly I am not happy. But if somebody has to be the man, I’d prefer it to be myself than my players. Yes it bothers me, because I am a man like you are.”

Mourinho had his problems at Chelsea, too, especially when Eden Hazard went off the boil for a season. And hearing Mourinho speak about the Belgian wizard is a bit like hearing his recent takes about Paul Pogba.

“He was a good kid in my time and now he is a good man, three or four years more maturity he was a kid and now is a man,” Mourinho said. “I think he knows how good he is. I think he knows how much he can influence the destiny of his team in the course of a season.”

“In my first season he was voted the best player in the Premier League and the team was champion. In my second season he was not very good, but we were not very good. Then Antonio comes, he was the best player in the Premier League and they won the title again, and he knows that with his talent he can influence the destiny of his team.”

Fair to draw that line?

Premier League Preview: Huddersfield Town vs. Liverpool

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 19, 2018, 3:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Huddersfield last beat Liverpool in 1959
  • Reds won both 3-0 last season
  • Liverpool winless in four across all comps
  • Reds also unbeaten on PL season

There are few endeavors in which the following sentence can accurately describe time: It’s been both a bit more than 675 minutes and also 56 years since Huddersfield Town last scored a goal against Liverpool.

The Terriers will try to change that, of course, when injury-hit Liverpool visits the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET and online via NBCSports.com).

The exhaustive web site LFChistory.net tells us that Huddersfield Town carried a 1-0 lead into halftime at Anfield on April 7, 1962, only to see Bill Shankly’s home side equalize and earn a draw.

Since then, the Terriers and Reds have squared off just seven times, and Liverpool has kept its sheets clean (aside from the dust of age). The scores over the ensuing half century-plus? 4-0, 0-0, 2-0, 0-1, 0-2, 3-0, and 3-0.

The good news for the Terriers is there have only been two of those matches in the 21st century, though they were both last season.

The other good news is that the international break was especially menacing to Liverpool, as Virgil Van Dijk, Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane were all injured and only Salah and Van Dijk trained on Thursday.

The bad news is seemingly everything else. The Terriers have not looked much like the side that impressed in last season’s return to the Premier League.

David Wagner‘s men are winless through eight matches and have managed a joint-worst four goals while allowing the second-most goals in the Premier League (17).

What they’re saying

Huddersfield Town’s Erik Durm on Jurgen Klopp’s role in his development: “Jürgen had a big influence on me; he was the first one who told me to start in a defending position because I was a striker before. He came into training and told me ‘I want you to be a defender, left or right-back’, so he had a big influence on my career. I’m very happy that he made this solution and that he saw that I could play in this position.”

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp on rarely used, $57 million Fabinho“Everyone asks you constantly, why doesn’t he play? There’s one reason, no other. Another player fits better in the slot. As long as there’s a player ahead who is fresh then it’s about the new player to close the gap. It always took time. When you do close the gap, go and make us better. That’s the plan.”

Prediction

This one is way trickier than you’d think. On a normal “Welcome back from international break,” I’d advocate expecting Huddersfield Town to keep it close and maybe even squeeze a point out of it. But Liverpool has been itching to get back on the field, and a bunch of players will see this as an opportunity to make a statement. Reds 3-0 (again).