Mourinho admits criticism, rumors have taken toll on him

Jose Mourinho has two ears and a heart, which means two things.
- He probably likes Phil Collins.
- He’s stung by rumors and the media’s criticism.
The Manchester United manager opened up a bit ahead of his latest return to Stamford Bridge, talking a bit about Chelsea and also what the last few weeks of rumors have been like for him.
[ PL PREVIEW: Huddersfield vs. Liverpool ]
Those weeks including rumors of his being fired, and of an impending firing win, lose, or draw against Newcastle (The Red Devils came back from a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2).
“No I am not happy,” said Mourinho. “Honestly I am not happy. But if somebody has to be the man, I’d prefer it to be myself than my players. Yes it bothers me, because I am a man like you are.”
Mourinho had his problems at Chelsea, too, especially when Eden Hazard went off the boil for a season. And hearing Mourinho speak about the Belgian wizard is a bit like hearing his recent takes about Paul Pogba.
“He was a good kid in my time and now he is a good man, three or four years more maturity he was a kid and now is a man,” Mourinho said. “I think he knows how good he is, I think he knows how much he can influence the destiny of his team in the course of a season.”
“In my first season he was voted the best player in the Premier League and the team was champion. In my second season he was not very good, but we were not very good. Then Antonio comes, he was the best player in the Premier League and they won the title again, and he knows that with his talent he can influence the destiny of his team.”
Fair to draw that line?