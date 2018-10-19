Mourinho gets extension to respond to FA charge

Jose Mourinho has been given extra time to respond to a charge from the English Football Association.
Mourinho was handed the charge by the English FA on Monday as he was alleged that “his language at the end of the fixture, as captured by the broadcast footage, was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper.”
The incident occurred after Man United beat Newcastle 3-2 on Oct. 6, with Mourinho appearing to swear at the TV cameras in Portuguese. The deadline for him to either accept or reject the charge was 1 p.m. ET on Friday, but the deadline has now been extended to next Wednesday.
Speaking in his press conference on Friday ahead of United’s trip to Chelsea (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Mourinho confirmed he has responded to the charge.
“Yes, I did. But I don’t comment,” Mourinho said. “If I answer to your question I probably have another process because I cannot imply bias. My answer is no answer.”
The fact that the FA have handed Mourinho extra time to respond to this charge is a small win in itself, as he will likely receive a one-game touchline ban if found guilty.
It’s a huge bonus he will now be on the sidelines for their huge clash against high-flying Chelsea, as it means he could instead miss the trip to Everton. The way his United side have defended and played so far this season, combined with the superb form Eden Hazard and Chelsea is in, suggests Mourinho will need to be at his very best to motivate and organize his team throughout the entire 90 minutes on Saturday.