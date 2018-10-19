Premier League Preview: Chelsea vs. Manchester United

1st meeting since Chelsea won FA Cup Final

Mourinho 2W-4L vs. Chelsea

Man Utd leads all-time 74-53-53

Manchester United looks to kickstart its season with a visit to manager Jose Mourinho’s old haunt, Stamford Bridge, to face Chelsea on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

It’s a dynamite way to restart the Premier League season, which sees Manchester United in eighth place with 13 points, five back of the Top Four and seven behind table-leaders Man City, Liverpool, and Chelsea.

The Blues, for their part, are yet to lose under Maurizio Sarri, and have only allowed more than a single goal in a 3-2 win at Arsenal on Matchday 2. They bring a 181-minute shutout streak home to the Bridge.

What they’re saying

Chelsea star Eden Hazard on Real Madrid rumors: ““I can finish with Chelsea. No problem at all. I am very happy with this club, with the team, my family is happy here. So If I don’t go to Spain, it is not a problem. I love the fans. I think the fans love me. What happens in the future I will be happy, so that’s it.”

Mourinho on Hazard: “He was a good kid in my time and now he is a good man, three or four years more maturity he was a kid and now is a man. I think he knows how good he is. I think he knows how much he can influence the destiny of his team in the course of a season.”

Prediction

Romelu Lukaku famously never scored for Chelsea in his 15 appearances with the first team, but has managed three goals in nine matches against the Blues. But he put up a goal and an assist in a 2-1 home win over Chelsea last season, and we think he’ll be able to just match the heroics of Hazard in a 2-1 win on Saturday.

