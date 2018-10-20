More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

AT HALF: Pogba switches off, Chelsea pounces (video)

By Nicholas MendolaOct 20, 2018, 8:29 AM EDT
Antonio Rudiger‘s perfectly-timed run and matching header left Paul Pogba looking the fool as Chelsea claim a 1-0 halftime lead over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Manchester United was extremely lively, rewarding Mourinho for going attack-first with his lineup, but it was Paul Pogba who let the team down.

The superstar midfielder let Antonio Rudiger use a pick to create some space on a corner kick, and couldn’t catch up to the German. Rudiger powered Willian‘s offering across goal and David De Gea couldn’t get a hand on the header. 1-0.

It’s a big second half for United, who has Alexis Sanchez on the bench.

Andre Schurrle makes yard of space, goes Upper 90 from 30 yards

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
By Nicholas MendolaOct 20, 2018, 10:36 AM EDT
Andre Schurrle will shoot from anywhere.

The German bagged his fourth Premier League goal for Fulham on Saturday to give the Cottagers an 11th minute lead in Wales.

[ VIDEO: Mourinho reacts to taunting, skirmish ]

What makes the goal extra special is that it’s not one of those long distance goals where he had acres of space and gave it a go.

Schurrle creates some space and belts a shot upper 90, leaving Neil Etheridge in “What just happened?” territory.

Cardiff would strike for two against Fulham’s woeful defense before I could even finish this post, but the goal is still sublime. Update: Cardiff being Cardiff, it’s now 2-2 via Ryan Sessegnon.

Schurrle now has as many league goals this season as he’s registered since 2015-16 with Wolfsburg.

VIDEO: Here’s what Chelsea’s assistant did to set off Jose Mourinho

AP Photo/Matt Dunham
By Nicholas MendolaOct 20, 2018, 9:54 AM EDT
Jose Mourinho tried to play off the skirmish between Chelsea and Manchester United staff after the Blues leveled late at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Ross Barkley‘s late equalizer led Chelsea assistant Marco Ianni to celebrate wildly in front of Mourinho before taunting him on the way back to the Chelsea dugout.

[ MORE: Recap | 4 things ]

Mourinho darted out of his chair and tried to get at Ianni, later earning apologies from Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri and Ianni himself.

“What happened with Sarri’s assistant, Sarri was the first one to come to me and say he will resolve the problem internally,” Mourinho said after the game. “After that his assistant came to me in Sarri’s office and apologized to me. I immediately told him if you really feel that way, then I accept it. And forget it because I’ve made lots of mistakes in my career.”

Sounds like Ianni’s apology wasn’t so convincing.

Here’s the video of the incident. Pretty classless, and Ianni is likely get a suspension or minor discipline for his efforts.

Four things learned: Chelsea v. Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 20, 2018, 9:45 AM EDT
LONDON — Chelsea secured a dramatic late 2-2 draw against Manchester United, as Ross Barkley scored a 96th minute equalizer at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Maurizio Sarri‘s unbeaten record in charge of the Blues remains intact, while Jose Mourinho’s United side performed well but will be disappointed to let in a late goal which cost them their first win at Chelsea since 2012.

Sarri’s men took the lead through Antonio Rudiger‘s header but United struck twice through Anthony Martial‘s in a much-improved second half display from the Red Devils. Barkley then equalized as wild scenes on the touch saw one of Chelsea’s assistants, Marco Ianni

Here’s what we learned from a dramatic encounter in the sun in west London.

MARTIAL ISSUES TIMELY REMINDER

Anthony Martial scored twice to remind everyone of what he’s truly capable of. With his contract set to expire this summer (although United have an option to extend it for a further year) and talks not progressing, his agent will be waiting by the phone intently over the next few days. Martial’s clinical finishes reminded us of the teenager who burst onto the scenes in 2015 after United signed him from AS Monaco. That season he scored 17 times and he now has four in his first nine games of this campaign in all competitions. Martial is still just 22 years old and just as impressive as his cool finishes was his tracking back. That earned him a pat on the back and a warm embrace from Mourinho when he worked back on the left flank in the second half.

DEFENSIVE ERRORS CONTINUE TO HAMPER CHELSEA

It is something Maurizio Sarri has stressed time and time again since he took charge in July, but Chelsea do not seem to be improving defensively. With limited time to work with his squad on defensive shape they have instead focused of possessing the ball and getting the best out of Eden Hazard. That has worked well all season but without Olivier Giroud as the targetman they seemed to lose a cutting edge to their attacking play on Saturday with Alvaro Morata shackled and bullied by Chris Smalling. But it was a sense of panic in the box which saw Chelsea come unstuck, as they failed to clear on numerous occasions for United’s first goal and were then completely caught on the counter for the second.

As much as David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger are comfortable on the ball, they need to stop being turned around so easily as United’s powerful midfield ran at them time and time again in the second half. If Sarri’s Chelsea are to be serious title contenders this season in the Premier League, they need to shore things up defensively.

MOURINHO FIGHTS BACK WITH MORE BANS LIKELY

As Barkley equalized in the 96th minute to keep Chelsea’s unbeaten run intact, a member of Chelsea’s coaching staff, Marco Ianni, celebrated in Mourinho’s face and that of the United bench.

What came next was an huge melee as Mourinho stood up for himself and his team. It would be a shock of Ianni isn’t banned for this.

As Mourinho came off the pitch he then responded to jeers from Chelsea’s fans by reminding them how many titles he had won in charge of the Blues. Classic Jose.

POGBA REMAINS INFURIATING

The way Pogba threw his arms in the air and stamped his feet after Antonio Rudiger scored the opener for Chelsea told the whole story. Pogba lost Rudiger from the corner and he looked to be blaming Victor Lindelof as David Luiz blocked his run slightly. Instead of putting his hand up and taking responsibility for a lapse in concentration Pogba launched a tantrum a toddler would be proud of. In the second half Pogba was again at his infuriating best as he hurdled clear of two Chelsea challenges and was running at the heart of their defense. He then tried a clever flick which went straight to a Chelsea defender when an easy through ball to Marcus Rashford was on. It is a moments like this when you realize why Pogba must enrage Mourinho so much. Yet as the game opened up late on he got on the ball more and did cause problems with his slaloming runs but his passes were off. This was a display full of flaws from Pogba as he proved how infuriating he can be.

Watch Live: Tottenham, Man City in action at 10am ET

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 20, 2018, 9:40 AM EDT
Six Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both facing tricky tests.

Let’s see which teams can come back from the international break in fine form.

You can access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year's Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.

The schedule for all four games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

