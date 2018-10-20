Chelsea grabs late equalizer vs. Man Utd as chaos engulfs finish

- Rudiger gives Chelsea lead (VIDEO)
- Chelsea out-attempts Utd 21-7
- Martial scores twice in 18 mins
- Barkley ties it at the death
Chelsea scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time, igniting skirmishes on-and-off the pitch in a 2-2 draw between the Blues and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
Chelsea assistant Marco Ianni charged in front of Jose Mourinho, pumping his fist inches from the Manchester United manager’s face before screaming at the boss on the way back. Mourinho and his staff had to be separated from getting to the Chelsea bench.
Anthony Martial‘s second half double looked to have given Jose Mourinho and Manchester United a marquee win.
Juan Mata was a key part of both United goals, as United moved to 14 points. Chelsea could drop from its table lead to as low as fifth pending other results.
Manchester United was extremely lively, rewarding Mourinho for going attack-first with his lineup, and Romelu Lukaku just missed with a looping header after the first quarter-hour.
But it was Paul Pogba who let the team down.
The superstar midfielder let Antonio Rudiger use a pick to create some space on a corner kick, and couldn’t catch up to the German. Rudiger powered Willian‘s offering across goal and David De Gea couldn’t get a hand on the header. 1-0.
1 – Manchester United have kept just one clean sheet from their opening nine Premier League games this season, this after recording seven shutouts at this stage of last season. Susceptible. #CHEMUN
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 20, 2018
United got a deserved equalizer when Kepa Arrizabalaga saved Juan Mata’s 54th minute effort. It wound up back atop the box, where Marcus Rashford‘s shot deflected to Martial in the catbird seat. 1-1, 55’.
There were chances for each team to go ahead, but it was that fella Martial who did the trick again.
It came via a terrific team play. A long ball allowed Mata to flick delightfully by a mark and into the right corner. Chelsea was very scrambled, as Mata fed Rashford, who found Martial for a pretty finish.
Olivier Giroud thought he’d won a penalty off Victor Lindelof in stoppage time, but it was far too hopeful.
David De Gea denied Rudiger a second, but Barkley slotted the loose ball to set off chaos at the Bridge.