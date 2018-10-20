Lloris the star as Tottenham beat rivals West Ham

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham grab fourth-straight win

Erik Lamela‘s header seals the win

Two-straight defeats for West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur beat West Ham United 1-0 at the London Stadium on Saturday, as Mauricio Pochettino‘s men battled hard to victory against their bitter rivals.

Erik Lamela’s first half header grabbed the three points for Spurs, as West Ham fought hard but found Hugo Lloris in superb form as he kept Marko Arnautovic out on more than one occasion.

With the win Spurs move on to 21 points for the season, while West Ham remain on seven points.

In the early stages it was a tale of two tight defenses, as Toby Alderweireld blocked an effort from Robert Snodgrass.

Andriy Yarmolenko then suffered a nasty looking injury as the Ukrainian forward was forced off clutching his Achilles.

Just before half time Spurs broke the deadlock as Mousa Sissoko crossed for Lamela who glanced a header home. 1-0.

In the second half West Ham came flying out of the traps as Aaron Cresswell‘s cross found Arnautovic but his effort was brilliantly pushed award by Hugo Lloris.

Lloris pushed Arnautovic’s shot wide from the edge of the box and then Fabian Balbuena’s header from the resulting corner went wide.

Spurs shut up shop late on and held on for the win as Lloris rushed off his line to deny Arnautovic once again.

