Man City hangs five on Burnley as KDB returns

City remains unbeaten

David Silva shines

De Bruyne returns in sub role

Fernandinho had a goal and an assist as Manchester City cruised past Burnley 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

David Silva had two assists for Man City, with Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane, Bernardo Silva, and Riyad Mahrez also scoring as City goes stays atop the table.

Kevin De Bruyne entered the game for the final 35 minutes or so, returning from a long injury absence.

Burnley remains 12th with nine points.

Aguero came close but was denied by Joe Hart, but the Burnley keeper couldn’t do anything when the Argentine opened the scoring off a back post finish of a David Silva cross.

Man City should’ve had it 2-0 just before halftime, as Hart did well to palm David Silva’s header away but right to Aguero. He cut it over the yawning frame from a tight angle.

City out-attempted Burnley 13-4 in the half.

20 – David Silva has now assisted Sergio Aguero for 20 of his @ManCity goals in all competitions, more than any other player at the club. Wavelength. #MCIBUR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 20, 2018

City went up 2-0 in hilarious fashion, as Leroy Sane appealed for a penalty and Burnley’s players protested… while the ball was still in play.

David Silva kept pumping his legs to get to the ignored orb, and cut back for Bernardo to finish.

Fernandinho made it 3-0 in the 56th, when he side-footed a partial clearance into the top corner from atop the box.

Mahrez and Sane scored late to make the score line a proper reflection of the contest.

