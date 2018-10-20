South Coast stalemate: Bournemouth, Southampton draw

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

King misses big chance

No goal in four games for Saints

Bournemouth unbeaten in three

Bournemouth and Southampton drew 0-0 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, with the South Coast derby a tight, tense affair.

Charlie Austin spurned a good chance in the first half, while Bournemouth did plenty of probing but failed to break through.

With the point Bournemouth now have 17 for the season, while Saints have six.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Bournemouth showed some promising moments early on but both Adam Smith and David Brooks got their efforts wrong.

At the other end Charlie Austin was the danger man for Saints, but his heavy touch took the ball out of his reach despite beating Nathan Ake and Asmir Begovic to it.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

The first half ended with no goals in a tight encounter in a South Coast derby.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

In the second half King missed a glorious chance after being picked out by Wilson as the Norwegian striker scuffed his shot.

At the other end Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg‘s dipping volley was tipped over by Begovic in a rare chance for Saints.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

In the end, both teams settled for a point in the sun and Saints will be the happier team.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports