Watford stun Wolves with rapid double

Capoue, Pereyra score for Watford

First defeat since August for Wolves

Watford’s first PL win in five

Watford beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 at Molinuex on Saturday, with the Hornets riding a quickfire first half double to victory.

Ettiene Capoue and Roberto Pereyra each scored in the space of 58 seconds to led Watford to victory, while Wolves tasted defeat for the first time since August.

With the win Watford now have 16 points on the season as they jump ahead of Wolves who have 15 points on the board.

After a slow start the game exploded into life with two goals in a minute for the visitors.

First, Capoue drilled home a low effort to put the Hornets ahead as the first chance of the game resulted in a goal.

Less than a minute later it was 2-0 as Watford won the ball back from the kick off, ran down the left and then Peryera finished superbly as he lofted the ball over Rui Patricio and in.

In the second half Wolves huffed and puffed and they created some good openings to get back into the game.

Helder Costa missed a sitter, while Willy Boly and Ivan Cavaleiro went close.

But Watford’s 58 second blitz in the first half did the damage.

