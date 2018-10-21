Opposition to Wembley sale “bizarre” and led by “old men”

Greg Dyke sees Shahid Khan’s capsized bid to buy Wembley Stadium as a massive missed opportunity for English soccer, and the former Football Association chairman is quite displeased by the “bizarre” opposition of the “old men” on the FA council.
With an offer of more than $780 million on the table, Dyke believes that unprecedented — and otherwise impossible — investments could have been made to grassroots soccer that might just create a brighter future for the English game. If only it wasn’t for
those meddling kids “the council is living in the past, as it always has done,” as he put it — quotes from the BBC:
“If I’d been chairman, I would have said it is the board’s decision.
“I don’t think the council is equipped to make this decision — that is what the FA board is for.”
Most notably, England is in desperate need of artificial playing fields up and down the country, as well as a tidal wave of newly licensed coaches to begin working at younger and younger age groups.
“The FA has only owned Wembley for 10 to 15 years, before that it was a private business.
“The idea you are going to lose something of value to Britain because it is not owned by the FA is the wrong one compared to spending [$784 million] doing what is desperately needed in this country and that is to spend money on grassroots facilities.
“If you want to have a step change in grassroots facilities in this country, you need this sort of money to be spent.
“It’s bizarre that the old men of the FA Council have stopped this.
“One of the tragedies of English football in recent years is that all the extra money that has come into the Premier League has by and large gone to players or agents, and not to football generally.”
Oftentimes, tradition and history come at the expense of revolution and progression, only to later realize that a golden opportunity has come and gone.