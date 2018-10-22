Mourinho escapes FA charge after Chelsea fracas

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jose Mourinho has not been charged by the English Football Association for his part in a melee which broke out at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

[ MORE: Mourinho defends Ianni ]

Following Chelsea’s 96th minute equalizer in their dramatic 2-2 draw against Manchester United a member of Chelsea’s coaching staff, Marco Ianni, celebrated in front of Mourinho and his bench twice, which prompted an angry response from Mourinho.

Pandemonium then broke out on the sidelines with players and coaches from both teams getting involved.

Below is the statement from the English FA confirming Ianni’s charge.

“Chelsea coach Marco Ianni has been charged following the game against Manchester United on Saturday [20 October 2018]. It is alleged that his behaviour in the 96th minute constituted improper conduct. He has until 6pm on Thursday 25 October 2018 to respond to the charge.

“In relation to this incident, Jose Mourinho has been formally reminded of his responsibilities whilst both clubs have received similar official reminders in terms of the behaviour expected of their staff and players at all times whilst in the technical area.”

You can watch the video above to see the incident in question.

This charge seems about right.

Ianni wasn’t even supposed to be on the bench, let alone in the technical area and celebrating on the pitch as he was sat in the stands just behind the Chelsea bench. And he was certainly in the wrong to goad United’s coaches the way he did. The young coach apologized right away for his actions and so too did Sarri.

96th minute goals do strange things to people but mostly it is about passion, which is something we all love to see in this game. Sometimes that sees individuals oversteps the mark but there’s nothing more sinister at play here.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports