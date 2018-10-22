Preview: Arsenal v. Leicester City

- Arsenal have won 9 games in a row
- Leicester have never won at Arsenal in PL
- Jamie Vardy has 6 goals in 6 starts v Arsenal
- Arsenal has won the most PL games and points in October
Arsenal host Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Unai Emery‘s Gunners aiming for a tenth-straight win in all competitions.
The Gunners have won six straight in the PL and the duo of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have been scoring goals for fun with 11 goals between them. A win would take Arsenal into fourth place, level on points with Tottenham and Chelsea.
In team news Arsenal may be without Sokratis Papastathopoulos who picked up an ankle injury while on international duty with Greece. Leicester will be without winger Demarai Gray.
What they’re saying
Emery on how Arsenal can improve: “Not a surprise. We are doing the things better in our way, but we also need to continue improving, getting better, because we won more consecutive matches but we also need to improve our control in the game. Every match, every team has solutions and quality to give us problems, and Leicester is the same. Our success every day is work, continuing to work hard to improve these things.”
Puel unsure about Arsenal’s title chances: “They have nine wins at this moment which is incredible. They are confident in their play. They are more direct and clinical at the moment, with a clinical player like (Alexandre) Lacazette for example. They can have good confidence for the future, but for the title I don’t know. It is just the beginning of the season and the Premier League has a lot of possibilities.”
Prediction
Arsenal’s firepower suggests they will once again cause their opponent plenty of problems but the pace of Jamie Vardy on the break has caused their own defense plenty of issues in the box. Expect an open, entertaining game. Arsenal to win 3-1.