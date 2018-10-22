More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Preview: Arsenal v. Leicester City

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 22, 2018, 10:46 AM EDT
  • Arsenal have won 9 games in a row
  • Leicester have never won at Arsenal in PL
  • Jamie Vardy has 6 goals in 6 starts v Arsenal
  • Arsenal has won the most PL games and points in October

Arsenal host Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Unai Emery‘s Gunners aiming for a tenth-straight win in all competitions.

The Gunners have won six straight in the PL and the duo of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have been scoring goals for fun with 11 goals between them. A win would take Arsenal into fourth place, level on points with Tottenham and Chelsea.

In team news Arsenal may be without Sokratis Papastathopoulos who picked up an ankle injury while on international duty with Greece. Leicester will be without winger Demarai Gray.

What they’re saying

Emery on how Arsenal can improve: “Not a surprise. We are doing the things better in our way, but we also need to continue improving, getting better, because we won more consecutive matches but we also need to improve our control in the game. Every match, every team has solutions and quality to give us problems, and Leicester is the same. Our success every day is work, continuing to work hard to improve these things.”

Puel unsure about Arsenal’s title chances: “They have nine wins at this moment which is incredible. They are confident in their play. They are more direct and clinical at the moment, with a clinical player like (Alexandre) Lacazette for example. They can have good confidence for the future, but for the title I don’t know. It is just the beginning of the season and the Premier League has a lot of possibilities.”

Prediction

Arsenal’s firepower suggests they will once again cause their opponent plenty of problems but the pace of Jamie Vardy on the break has caused their own defense plenty of issues in the box. Expect an open, entertaining game. Arsenal to win 3-1.

Watch Live: Arsenal v. Leicester City

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 22, 2018, 2:26 PM EDT
Leicester have never won at Arsenal in the Premier League with the Gunners winning each of their last 11 encounters at home against the Foxes.

Leicester have never won at Arsenal in the Premier League with the Gunners winning each of their last 11 encounters at home against the Foxes.

Unai Emery‘s men have been flying in recent weeks with six wins on the spin in the PL and the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring goals galore in attack.

In team news Arsenal bring in Shkodran Mustafi for the injured Sokratis Papastathopoulos with Stephane Lichtsteiner in at left back.

Leicester make one change with Jonny Evans coming in for the suspended Wes Morgan in central defense.

LINEUPS

Cristiano Ronaldo discusses rape allegations against him

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 22, 2018, 1:56 PM EDT
Cristiano Ronaldo has been speaking publicly for the first time about accusations made by American Kathryn Mayorga, who says she was raped by the Portuguese superstar in Las Vegas back in 2009.

Ronaldo, 33, issued a statement via his lawyers about the allegations after he had originally called Mayorga’s claims “fake news” on his social media account.

Lawyers for Ronaldo claim they will sue Germany’s Der Spiegel magazine who first published the claims from Mayorga but the German publication stand by their reporting. Juventus were heavily criticized for the statement they released in support of Ronaldo, while his main sponsor Nike have revealed they are “deeply concerned” about the allegations.

Speaking ahead of his return to Old Trafford with Juventus on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League, the former Manchester United star addressed the speculation, although the BBC are reporting that no English journalist was allowed to ask questions at the press conference.

“I know I am an example, 100%. In the pitch and outside the pitch. I am a happy man, I smile, I play in a fantastic club, I have four kids, I am healthy, the rest doesn’t interfere on me so I am very glad. I am a happy man. We have done a statement two weeks ago and I am glad,” Ronaldo said. “Of course I am not going to lie in this situation, my lawyers are confident and I am too. I enjoy the football, my life and the rest people take care of my life. The truth always comes in first position. I am good.”

Ronaldo was then asked about his return to United, the club he played for from 2003-2009 and where he won three Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League trophy under Sir Alex Ferguson before leaving for Real Madrid.

“It is emotional for me. I can remember I won lots here. Cups and leagues,” Ronaldo said. “The support was fantastic and my best possible wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson. He gave me a huge lift in my career.”

List of top 25 selling MLS jerseys released

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 22, 2018, 1:05 PM EDT
Ahead of the final week of the 2018 Major League Soccer season, a list of the top player jerseys have been released.

Some will surprise you. Others won’t.

LA Galaxy’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic sits top of the pile, while LAFC’s Carlos Vela is in second and Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez is third. Wayne Rooney has only been in MLS for half a season but the D.C. United star is in fourth, while Atlanta’s Paraguayan star Miguel Almiron is fifth.

Some surprising names high up on the list include Diego Rossi, Darlington Nagbe and  Dom Dwyer.

Below is the full list of the top 25 best-selling jerseys in Major League Soccer.

1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic
2. Carlos Vela
3. Josef Martinez
4. Wayne Rooney
5. Miguel Almiron
6. Bastian Schweinsteiger
7. David Villa
8. Sebastian Giovinco
9. Clint Dempsey
10. Ezequiel Barco
11. Diego Valeri
12. Diego Rossi
13. Bradley Wright-Phillips
14. Giovani dos Santos
15. Darlington Nagbe
16. Jozy Altidore
17. Alphonso Davies
18. Hector Villalba
19. Dom Dwyer
20. Luciano Acosta
21. Graham Zusi
22. Cristian Roldan
23. Darwin Quintero Jr.
24. Paul Arriola
25. Diego Chara

Premier League loans for Rooney, Zlatan?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 22, 2018, 12:21 PM EDT
This is something which happened a lot in the past but loan deals from Major League Soccer to the Premier League seem to have died down slightly in recent years.

I’m talking Robbie Keane to Aston Villa and Thierry Henry to Arsenal in 2012. Landon Donovan to Everton in 2010 and 2012. David Beckham to AC Milan in 2009 and 2010. That kind of deal. Not quite Frank Lampard from New York City FC to Manchester City, because we all know how that worked out…

But could Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic be the latest MLS stars to head back to Europe for an offseason loan stint?

Given Zlatan’s incredible form in his debut campaign in MLS with 22 goals in 26 games at the ripe age of 37, plus Rooney’s huge impact at D.C. United (12 goals and 10 assists in 19 games) which has dragged them from last place in the East to playoff qualification, surely they could help out a few PL clubs right now?

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson recently said Rooney, 32, left England too soon, and with the Eagles having goalscoring issues, maybe they could an option if the Manchester United captain fancied a stint back in England in January?

While Zlatan’s former club Man United could certainly use a little help given their poor start to the season and with a busy festive season coming up with PL and European action. It has even been suggested by the Spanish media that Real Madrid would be willing to sign Zlatan on a short-term loan. Now, wouldn’t that be something…

But lets think about this. Would D.C. United and the LA Galaxy really want their star players heading overseas to risk injury and burnout after a gruelling MLS campaign?

In Zlatan’s case, probably not. The Galaxy would be correct to be concerned about Zlatan’s injury record and the fact that the Swedish superstar has four years on Rooney suggests he could probably do with a rest. Plus, Zlatan has played an entire MLS season whereas Rooney arrived at the halfway point.

As for Rooney, it seems like December-February would be better spent getting to known the D.C. area better with his family after his move during the season to MLS.

But, as we know with top players, they want to play at the best level possible for as long as possible and both Rooney and Ibrahimovic will no doubt have offers on the table for loan moves in January. It’s not about the money with these two veterans. It is more about proving to everyone than can still do it. And their form in MLS proves they can.

You can scoff at MLS all you want but if you tell me that 15 out of the 20 current Premier League teams wouldn’t jump at the chance to take Rooney and Zlatan on loan in January, then I’d call you a liar right to your face.