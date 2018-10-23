Man United arrive late (again) for Juventus game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United do not travel well. Even in Manchester. Traffic sucks.

The Red Devils arrived at Old Trafford just 52 minutes before kick off for their huge UEFA Champions League group stage clash against Juventus on Tuesday.

Juve’s team bus also arrived late and United’s manager Jose Mourinho revealed he arrived at the stadium by jumping off the bus then walking among the fans, while wearing a hoodie so nobody would recognize him.

"I walked in a hoodie, in the middle of the fans, no one recognised me. I took two minutes." Jose Mourinho strolled to Old Trafford, as his Man Utd team sat for 45 minutes in traffic on the bus… pic.twitter.com/BoNXb6vjea — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 23, 2018

What is all this about?

United turned up late for their last UCL home game against Valencia and were subsequently fined by UEFA as the kick off was delayed with their bus stuck in traffic in Manchester.

Even though United switched hotels to be even closer to Old Trafford ahead of this massive game against Juve, the players were still stuck in traffic for 45 minutes extra as Mourinho said his walk from the hotel to the stadium took two minutes. Of course, the whole United squad could not have walked through the 75,000 fans heading to the game amid safety fears, so something needs to be done to address this situation. Traffic in Manchester is bad, but it is not that bad.

Plus, it appears someone did spot Mourinho…

Someone recognised him… 👀pic.twitter.com/oT8ol5UGuc — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 23, 2018

