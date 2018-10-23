Man Utd can’t find equalizer against Dybala, Juve (video)

- De Gea shines, as Juve dominates first half
- Pogba strikes post
- Dybala scores lone goal
Paulo Dybala’s 17th minute goal was enough to give Juventus a 1-0 win over Manchester United in UEFA Champions League play at Old Trafford on Tuesday.
Valencia’s draw at Young Boys leaves United second in Group H, five points behind Juventus.
Both sides had inviting free kicks during the first dozen minutes, neither delivering on its promise.
Paulo Dybala headed a Juan Cuadrado cross wide of the frame moments later, but made it solid foreshadowing for the 17th minute.
Losing a collecting a languid Nemanja Matic, Dybala deposited a loose ball after Cristiano Ronaldo’s cross didn’t meet its mark.
David De Gea was busy, making a fine stop on Joao Cancelo moments later. He’d make a double stop, the second shot from Blaise Matuidi especially venomous, in the 38th.
United had a better hold of the match for long periods in the second half, and De Gea was needed more to deal with Juve’s counterattacks.
Paul Pogba just missed with a sensational attempt that beat Wojciech Szczesny and hit the post before bounding off the keeper’s face but avoiding the goal.
Anthony Martial coaxed a save out of Szczesny in the 90th.
