Premier League player Power Rankings: Week 9

The latest Premier League player Power Rankings have arrived. It is time to sort through them after some stunning displays over the past few days.
The top five are all new entries, while there are also some big drops for big names are subdued displays in Week 9.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League and based on them actually playing in the previous Matchweek. If they didn’t play due to injury or suspension, they aren’t going to make this list. Simple.
- Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) – New entry
- Anthony Martial (Man United) – New entry
- Riyad Mahrez (Man City) – New entry
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – New entry
- Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) – New entry
- Jordan Pickford (Everton) – New entry
- Bernardo Silva (Man City) – Up 1
- Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Down 7
- N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Down 3
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) New entry
- Ross Barkley (Chelsea) – Down 2
- Jorginho (Chelsea) – Down 5
- Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) – Down 10
- John Stones (Man City) – Down 1
- Etienne Capoue (Watford) – New entry
- David Silva (Man City) – Up 2
- Erik Lamela (Tottenham) – New entry
- Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) – Down 16
- Josh Murphy (Cardiff) – New entry
- Paul Pogba (Man United) – Down 16