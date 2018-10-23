UCL, LIVE: Man United v. Juventus headlines action

The pivotal third round of the UEFA Champions League group stage kicks off on Tuesday, with teams across Europe ready to either push on towards the Round of 16 or kiss goodbye to their dreams of being crowned champions of the continent for at least another season.
There is no doubting where the big game is, as Manchester United host Juventus at Old Trafford with Cristiano Ronaldo returning to his old club. Jose Mourinho’s United have struggled in the Premier League this season but a win against Italian powerhouse Juve would surely set them back on the right path.
Elsewhere, Manchester City head to Shakhtar Donetsk knowing they need a win after losing their opening UCL group game against Lyon which put them in a spot of bother.
Struggling Real Madrid are in action as the three-time reigning European champions are expected to waltz by Viktoria Plzen, but they did lose to CSKA Moscow last time out.
Click on the link above to follow the action live. Below is the look at the full schedule for Tuesday, with all games kicking off at 2:45 p.m. ET.
Tuesday
Group E
Ajax v. Benfica
Group F
Shakhtar Donetsk v. Manchester City
Hoffenheim v. Lyon
Group G
Real Madrid v. Viktoria Plzen
Roma v. CSKA Moscow
Group H
Manchester United v. Juventus
Manchester United do not travel well. Even in Manchester. Traffic sucks.
The Red Devils arrived at Old Trafford just 52 minutes before kick off for their huge UEFA Champions League group stage clash against Juventus on Tuesday.
Juve’s team bus also arrived late and United’s manager Jose Mourinho revealed he arrived at the stadium by jumping off the bus then walking among the fans, while wearing a hoodie so nobody would recognize him.
What is all this about?
United turned up late for their last UCL home game against Valencia and were subsequently fined by UEFA as the kick off was delayed with their bus stuck in traffic in Manchester.
Even though United switched hotels to be even closer to Old Trafford ahead of this massive game against Juve, the players were still stuck in traffic for 45 minutes extra as Mourinho said his walk from the hotel to the stadium took two minutes. Of course, the whole United squad could not have walked through the 75,000 fans heading to the game amid safety fears, so something needs to be done to address this situation. Traffic in Manchester is bad, but it is not that bad.
Plus, it appears someone did spot Mourinho…
The latest Premier League player Power Rankings have arrived. It is time to sort through them after some stunning displays over the past few days.
The top five are all new entries, while there are also some big drops for big names are subdued displays in Week 9.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League and based on them actually playing in the previous Matchweek. If they didn’t play due to injury or suspension, they aren’t going to make this list. Simple.
Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.
- Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) – New entry
- Anthony Martial (Man United) – New entry
- Riyad Mahrez (Man City) – New entry
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – New entry
- Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) – New entry
- Jordan Pickford (Everton) – New entry
- Bernardo Silva (Man City) – Up 1
- Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Down 7
- N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Down 3
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) New entry
- Ross Barkley (Chelsea) – Down 2
- Jorginho (Chelsea) – Down 5
- Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) – Down 10
- John Stones (Man City) – Down 1
- Etienne Capoue (Watford) – New entry
- David Silva (Man City) – Up 2
- Erik Lamela (Tottenham) – New entry
- Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) – Down 16
- Josh Murphy (Cardiff) – New entry
- Paul Pogba (Man United) – Down 16
We were treated to some stunning goals this week, weren’t we?
From Anthony Martial‘s curler to Andre Schurrle‘s long-distance strike, the sheer variety of goals on offer were sublime.
Below is a look at five of the top goals from Week 9 in the Premier League, as we selected our favorites.
Anthony Martial for Manchester United v. Chelsea
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Arsenal v. Leicester City
Riyad Mahrez for Manchester City v. Burnley
Andre Schurrle for Fulham v. Cardiff City
Roberto Pereyra for Watford v. Wolves
The Scottish Football Association has announced that their women’s team will host the U.S. women’s national team on Nov. 13 near Glasgow at the Simple Digital Arena in Paisley.
Fresh from qualifying from the World Cup, the USWNT are also said to be playing Portugal in Estoril on Nov. 8 with plans reportedly in place to scrap the January camp and play more games in Europe ahead of the 2019 World Cup in France next summer.
As for Scotland, they have just qualified for their first-ever Women’s World Cup and this game will be a key part of their preparation for the tournament in France.
Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr was delighted to line up the fixture, which has yet to be confirmed by the U.S. Soccer Federation.
“We’re delighted to be welcoming the USA to Scotland this November. It represents a real opportunity for our players to test themselves against the best in the world as we prepare for our first FIFA Women’s World Cup next summer,” Kerr said. “The USA’s record in major tournaments speaks for itself, and the players cannot wait to go up against them. Having the best team in the world come to Scotland is fantastic and is a measure of how far we’ve come, when we’re attracting this level of opposition. Showcasing some of the finest players the women’s game has ever seen in Scotland is another opportunity to inspire the nation and young aspiring footballers.”
The USWNT last played Scotland in 2013, winning 3-1 in Nashville.
Jill Ellis’ reigning world champions dominated the CONCACAF qualifying tournament this month and are warming up very nicely ahead of the World Cup.