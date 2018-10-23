USWNT to play at Scotland, Portugal

The Scottish Football Association has announced that their women’s team will host the U.S. women’s national team on Nov. 13 near Glasgow at the Simple Digital Arena in Paisley.

Fresh from qualifying from the World Cup, the USWNT are also said to be playing Portugal in Estoril on Nov. 8 with plans reportedly in place to scrap the January camp and play more games in Europe ahead of the 2019 World Cup in France next summer.

As for Scotland, they have just qualified for their first-ever Women’s World Cup and this game will be a key part of their preparation for the tournament in France.

Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr was delighted to line up the fixture, which has yet to be confirmed by the U.S. Soccer Federation.

“We’re delighted to be welcoming the USA to Scotland this November. It represents a real opportunity for our players to test themselves against the best in the world as we prepare for our first FIFA Women’s World Cup next summer,” Kerr said. “The USA’s record in major tournaments speaks for itself, and the players cannot wait to go up against them. Having the best team in the world come to Scotland is fantastic and is a measure of how far we’ve come, when we’re attracting this level of opposition. Showcasing some of the finest players the women’s game has ever seen in Scotland is another opportunity to inspire the nation and young aspiring footballers.”

The USWNT last played Scotland in 2013, winning 3-1 in Nashville.

Jill Ellis’ reigning world champions dominated the CONCACAF qualifying tournament this month and are warming up very nicely ahead of the World Cup.

