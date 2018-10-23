PRO SOCCER TALKPST Select Team
Getty Images

VIDEO: Top goals from Premier League Week 9

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 23, 2018, 12:10 PM EDT
We were treated to some stunning goals this week, weren’t we?

From Anthony Martial‘s curler to Andre Schurrle‘s long-distance strike, the sheer variety of goals on offer were sublime.

Below is a look at five of the top goals from Week 9 in the Premier League, as we selected our favorites.

Anthony Martial for Manchester United v. Chelsea

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Arsenal v. Leicester City

Riyad Mahrez for Manchester City v. Burnley

Andre Schurrle for Fulham v. Cardiff City

Roberto Pereyra for Watford v. Wolves

USWNT to play at Scotland, Portugal

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 23, 2018, 11:20 AM EDT
The Scottish Football Association has announced that their women’s team will host the U.S. women’s national team on Nov. 13 near Glasgow at the Simple Digital Arena in Paisley.

Fresh from qualifying from the World Cup, the USWNT are also said to be playing Portugal in Estoril on Nov. 8 with plans reportedly in place to scrap the January camp and play more games in Europe ahead of the 2019 World Cup in France next summer.

As for Scotland, they have just qualified for their first-ever Women’s World Cup and this game will be a key part of their preparation for the tournament in France.

Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr was delighted to line up the fixture, which has yet to be confirmed by the U.S. Soccer Federation.

“We’re delighted to be welcoming the USA to Scotland this November. It represents a real opportunity for our players to test themselves against the best in the world as we prepare for our first FIFA Women’s World Cup next summer,” Kerr said. “The USA’s record in major tournaments speaks for itself, and the players cannot wait to go up against them. Having the best team in the world come to Scotland is fantastic and is a measure of how far we’ve come, when we’re attracting this level of opposition. Showcasing some of the finest players the women’s game has ever seen in Scotland is another opportunity to inspire the nation and young aspiring footballers.”

The USWNT last played Scotland in 2013, winning 3-1 in Nashville.

Jill Ellis’ reigning world champions dominated the CONCACAF qualifying tournament this month and are warming up very nicely ahead of the World Cup.

Gerardo Martino to leave Atlanta United

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 23, 2018, 10:19 AM EDT
Atlanta United have announced that Gerardo “Tata” Martino will leave them at the end of the 2018 Major League Soccer season.

Martino, 55, has been heavily linked with taking charge of the Mexican national team, with reports suggesting that he will be appointed after the final day of the 2018 season.

It has also been reported that the former Argentina and Barcelona coach is not in contention for the vacant USMNT head coach position because he doesn’t speak English fluently.

In a statement released on their website, Atalanta revealed that “the club will immediately begin a detailed global search for a replacement” after “amicable negotiations between Atlanta United and Martino regarding the option to extend his contract” where he made the decision to move on for personal reasons.

“This was not an easy decision to make, I have enjoyed my time with Atlanta United very much and am proud of what we have accomplished together in such a short time,” Martino said. “The decision was not made for financial reasons, negotiations with the front office were transparent and fair. It was simply the right move for me and my family at this time. The opportunity to build a team from the start does not come along often, and I am grateful to the club and to the fans for putting their trust in me to establish a solid foundation here in Atlanta. What is most important now is that the focus remain on our goals for this season.”

Martino has led Atlanta to back-to-back playoff berths in their first two campaigns as an MLS franchise, with ATL currently in first place in the Eastern Conference heading into their final game of the season at Toronto FC on Sunday.

Atlanta are the heavy favorites to win the East and also clinch the Supporters’ Shield and their arrival in MLS, under the stewardship of Martino, has been one of the great success stories in MLS history. With Miguel Almiron, Josef Martinez, Hector Villalba and Barco stars in Georgia, the Argentine coach has created one of the greatest attacking machines MLS has ever season with Martinez setting the single-season goalscoring record with 30 goals in 2018 with one game to go.

They’ve also recorded the highest-ever average attendance during the MLS regular season, with an average of 53,002 fans packing the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to create a phenomenal atmosphere.

Martino’s departure was expected but it will leave a huge hole for president Darren Eales and technical director Carlos Bocanegra to fill.

Report: Spurs to extend stay at Wembley

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 23, 2018, 9:36 AM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly hanging around at Wembley Stadium for another few months.

Their home game against Manchester City next Monday (Oct. 29) was their last scheduled Premier League encounter at their temporary home, but a report from The Times states that their Nov. 24 game against Chelsea and the Dec. 5 clash with Southampton will both move to Wembley instead of being at their new stadium at White Hart Lane.

Spurs were meant to play the first game in their new 62,000 capacity home on Sept. 15 against Liverpool but issues with the “critical safety systems” saw the grand-opening delayed and it appears the new venue may not open until the festive period at the earliest.

Per the report, Spurs must tell the FA over the next few days if they want to move the games to Wembley and make plans for that to happen.

“The club must tell the FA by Thursday if they want to move the fixtures. They have until early November to inform the governing body if they also want to stage the league game against Burnley at the national stadium on December 15. They have agreed an option to use Wembley until Christmas and are scheduled to host Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers within three days over the holiday period. Tottenham have said that nothing has yet been decided and they have still to inform the FA of their plans.”

With their home UEFA Champions League group stage games in November already confirmed to take place at Wembley, it seems likely that Spurs will continue to take their time and make sure everything is spot on at their new home before moving in. At this point, why rush? January seems like the perfect time to make the move into the new stadium and start afresh in 2019.

Champions League predictions: Week 3

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 23, 2018, 8:50 AM EDT
The third round of games in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League group stage take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Manchester United host Juventus, Liverpool head to Red Star Belgrade, Man City travel to Shakhtar Donetsk and Tottenham play at PSV Eindhoven as the four Premier League clubs enter the pivotal double-header matchweeks.

Below are the score predictions for the UCL games on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday

Group E
Ajax 2-1 Benfica
AEK Athens 1-3 Bayern Munich

Group F
Shakhtar Donetsk 0-2 Manchester City
Hoffenheim 2-1 Lyon

Group G
Real Madrid 4-1 Viktoria Plzen
Roma 3-0 CSKA Moscow

Group H
Young Boys 1-3 Valencia
Manchester United 2-2 Juventus

Wednesday

Group A
Club Brugge 1-3 Monaco
Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Group B
PSV Eindhoven 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur
Barcelona 1-2 Inter Milan

Group C
Paris Saint-Germain 2-2 Napoli
Red Star Belgrade 1-3 Liverpool

Group D
Lokomotiv Moscow 1-2 FC Porto
Galatasaray 1-0 Schalke

