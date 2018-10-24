Champions League wrap: BVB on fire, Barca wins without Messi

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was a bit of a slow burn, but the UEFA Champions League sure provided more drama once the goals started coming in Wednesday.

[ UCL: Standings | Box scores ]

PSV Eindhoven 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur — RECAP

El Tri star Hirving Lozano gave the Dutch hosts an early and surprising lead, but Lucas Moura and Harry Kane helped dominant Spurs to a 2-1 advantage.

However, Spurs again lost it late. Hugo Lloris took a red card to send Tottenham down to 10 men, and Luuk De Jong struck in the 87th minute to earn a point for PSV.

Barcelona 2-0 Inter Milan

Lionel Messi’s broken arm kept him from this one, but the Blaugranas broke through against tricky Inter. Luis Suarez sent a delightful assist to Rafinha for the first goal, and Jordi Alba shut it down with a late goal and continued Barca’s perfect start to the group stage.

Beautiful cross from Suarez and Rafinha finds the back of the net 🔥 Watch Live on #BRLive: https://t.co/qZYpINW4TH pic.twitter.com/GanT8gxveG — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) October 24, 2018

Liverpool 4-0 Red Star Belgrade — RECAP

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino joined a Mohamed Salah brace on the score sheet, but the story may have been Fabinho‘s fine work in the midfield as Liverpool goes atop Group C.

Paris Saint-Germain 2-2 Napoli

Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens gave the visitors leads at the Parc des Princes, but PSG twice found answers including a gorgeous Angel Di Maria finish deep in stoppage time to leave Group C cluttered at the midpoint.

That bend 🤭 Di Maria grabs a point for PSG 👏 Watch every UEFA Champions League match on #BRLive: https://t.co/L9inkxcxNq pic.twitter.com/FY8EJHYbrD — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) October 24, 2018

Galatasaray 0-0 Schalke

USMNT youngster Weston McKennie was an 82nd minute sub as Schalke ground out a result in what is perhaps its most difficult fixture of the group stage.

Lokomotiv Moscow 1-3 Porto

Champions League legend Iker Casillas stopped a penalty as Porto got goals from a pair of Mexican national teamers. Hector Herrera scored in the first half, and Jesus Corona nabbed this one late.

The pass 👏 the finish 🔥 the celebration 😂 Jesús Corona gives Porto a 3-1 lead Watch NOW on #BRLive: pic.twitter.com/3lXWFwzSdL — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) October 24, 2018

Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Atletico Madrid

Lucien Favre’s BVB condemned Diego Simeone to his worst European defeat, with Achraf Hakimi producing three assists to all but put the German side in the knockout rounds.

Raphael Guerreiro scored twice, with Jadon Sancho and Axel Witsel also scoring for Dortmund. USMNT midfielder Christian Pulisic played 79 minutes before making way for Sancho.

Club Brugge 1-1 AS Monaco

Thierry Henry gets Monaco its first point in the UCL, and his first point as a manager, but he won’t be pleased after the visitors conceded just eight minutes after Moussa Sylla put them ahead in Belgium.

