Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Chelsea to punishment FA decision for fracas – “We were wrong”

By Andy EdwardsOct 24, 2018, 11:10 AM EDT
Whatever the Football Association decides is a suitable punishment for Chelsea following the brief scuffle between Jose Mourinho and Chelsea coach Marco Ianni, the Blues are prepared to “accept the consequences,” according to Maurizio Sarri.

Mourinho and Ianni engaged in a near-physical altercation following the 2-2 draw between Man United and Chelsea on Saturday. Mourinho has since been cleared of wrongdoing and was not charged by the FA.

Sarri said that his side was in the wrong and responsible for the incident — a point he reiterated this week — thus he’ll offer no opposition when the FA’s final decision is handed down — quotes from the Guardian:

“First of all as I said after the match, we were wrong. I was there when Marco spoke to Mr Mourinho. He said sorry immediately and it was really very important, I think, that he realized he was wrong.

“And so I think that I want to give him another opportunity. Because I know very well the man, I know very well that he was really sorry. And he realized the mistake — everybody I think can make a mistake.

“But you need to learn from the mistake, and so I think he will be able to do this. I know [him] very well, so I am sure. For the FA I don’t know, I haven’t experienced that here. I don’t know the consequences, but we were wrong so we have to accept the consequences.”

ATLUTD “always knew” Martino would leave after two years

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 24, 2018, 9:55 AM EDT
Atlanta United has the unenviable task of replacing Gerardo “Tata” Martino come the end of the 2018 season, but it’s one the MLS franchise’s leadership saw coming from a million miles away.

Following Tuesday’s announcement that Martino would leave (reportedly to take over the Mexican national team) for his next challenge this winter, United president Darren Eales revealed that ownership and front-office executives entered into their partnership with Martino knowing it was possible — likely, even — that he would only be around for two seasons. Unsurprisingly, it’s a decision Eales and Co., would happily make again and again — transcription from MLSsoccer.com:

“We always knew going into this that it was two years, obviously the hope was that we could persuade him to stay longer and that’s what we were talking over the past two months trying to come to some sort of an agreement on that, but we understand from Tata’s perspective. He wants a new challenge.”

“It was a very amicable and friendly discussion. … It’s not something that there’s any needling doubt about, or financial, it’s none of that. Genuinely, Tata was torn as to what his next move would be.”

Not only has Martino worked miracles on the field for United — sure, they spent tens of millions of dollars on attacking talent the likes of which MLS had never seen before, but it was still an expansion team and with that come various unforeseen hurdles — but he’s established the organization as (arguably) the preeminent destination within MLS, but more importantly, a worthy proving ground for young South American talent looking to raise their stock.

That goes for managers now, too.

Ready or not, injuries to force Fabinho into starting XI

Photo by Lynne Cameron/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 24, 2018, 8:50 AM EDT
Fabinho‘s first few months at Liverpool haven’t exactly gone to plan as the Brazilian has started just one of 12 games this season, but Jurgen Klopp is confident that the 25-year-old midfielder is ready for a large role beginning with Wednesday’s must-win outing in the UEFA Champions League.

Though, in truth, due to injuries, he doesn’t have any other choice.

With Naby Keita and Jordan Henderson each set to miss the clash with Red Star Belgrade at Anfield due to hamstring injuries, Fabinho is the obvious next man up. It’s sink-or-swim time after arriving rom Monaco for $55 million in the summer.

Klopp believes that Fabinho’s personality — that of a quiet man still very much acclimating to a very different world — has played a massive part in his lack of confidence, which has in turn resulted in just 122 minutes of playing time. There’s the confidence and the new surroundings, but also the new system. All together, it’s a lot of moving parts — quotes from the Guardian:

“He has had to adapt to the style of play and, if you watch Fabinho playing at Monaco, he was full of confidence. You come to a new club and it depends a bit on your personality. He’s not the loudest person on the planet.

“It’s not that he’s come in and said, ‘Sit down all of you and I’ll explain how we do it because Monaco were in the Champions League semifinal the year before and became French champions.’ He is more a reserved person, looking, watching, absorbing, and it always takes a little bit more time. But on the pitch, he is back now and that’s good now. All fine.

“[Tuesday was] his birthday, so it would be a nice present. I didn’t make the starting lineup yet but he has been here a few months now, got used to a few things, and so we will use him.”

“He has all the qualities — hard challenges, good offensively, good defensively, quick, good shooter, fantastic set pieces, good header; all these things. Strategic, too, he is good strategically in the right moment. But it’s been a different system. We just play different and that always needs time. He’s just a fantastic addition and can improve us from a specific moment on.

“Go back a year and look at Andy Robertson. He played one or two games by this stage, not too many, and then he became the player he now is. We cannot — I cannot — shorten the time it takes [to settle]. Maybe somebody can, but I can’t. Ilkay Gundogan needed more or less half a year [at Borussia Dortmund] without being in the squad, more or less. After that, he played pretty much each game. That’s how things go.”

Mourinho blames lack of spending despite spending $500m

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 24, 2018, 8:03 AM EDT
MANCHESTER, England (AP) The presence of Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford revived memories of much better times at Manchester United, when England’s biggest club had a slew of the world’s best players and no trophy felt beyond them.

It was only a decade ago, after all, that United was winning the Champions League and three straight Premier League titles. Ronaldo was the poster boy of the generation that included Wayne Rooney, Carlos Tevez, Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes.

So, the manner of United’s 1-0 loss to Juventus in the Champions League — and the nature of Jose Mourinho’s comments after Tuesday’s match — were stark reminders of just how far the team has fallen.

“Since the draw,” Mourinho said, “we knew it would be a fight with the Valencia for the second position.”

They were remarkable remarks from the manager of a club as huge as United, and it felt like Mourinho’s team took that inferiority complex into the game against Juventus.

United’s players looked in awe of their opponents — left back Luke Shaw acknowledged as much, saying his team gave Juventus “too much respect” — and had only 28 percent of the possession in the first half. United had only two shots on target in the whole match.

Yet Mourinho wasn’t finished there. In lavishing high praise on Juventus and the Italian club’s re-emergence as one of Europe’s top clubs, he also appeared to be sending a thinly veiled message to United’s board.

“A bit far,” Mourinho said, when asked how far United was behind Juventus. “Juventus is (Italian) champion for seven years in a row, two Champions League finals in the last four or five years and not happy with what they have. They want more, they want more.

“They had (Gonzalo) Higuain, (Mario) Mandzukic, (Paulo) Dybala, they want more. They want Ronaldo. They had (Andrea) Barzagli, (Giorgio) Chiellini, (Daniele) Rugani, they are not happy, they want more, they want (Leonardo) Bonucci. And they go for the best players in the world. A big, big club with a big past, but with also a big desire to have a big future.”

Just like the United of yesteryear.

Mourinho said his team, essentially, was no longer in the same league as Europe’s powerhouses.

“To go to Juventus level? Barcelona level? Real Madrid level? How can we reach that level?” Mourinho asked reporters, adding: “Man City level? How can we reach that level?”

A reply came. “Investment?”

“Yes,” Mourinho said.

Yet he had just put out a team containing a center forward costing $97 million (Romelu Lukaku), a center midfielder costing a then world-record fee of $116 million and signed from Juventus (Paul Pogba), while an offseason signing for about $70 million (Fred) was on the bench, failing to make it on as a substitute.

Mourinho has spent more than $500 million on players since joining United in 2016. Either the money hasn’t been spent well or Mourinho isn’t getting enough out of them.

Lukaku, for example, has gone eight games without a goal and looks short of confidence playing for United.

“No criticism at all, and a complete understanding that the player is a fantastic professional that wants to give everything for the team,” Mourinho said. “But I have to agree his moment is not sweet, not just with the goals he is not scoring but in his confidence, movement, touch. He is not linking the game well with the team.

“But he’s our striker and a good striker and a striker we believe in.”

Mourinho finished the game by responding to the goading of Juventus’ fans by holding up three fingers toward them, denoting the Champions League-Serie A-Italian Cup treble he won with Inter Milan — Juve’s rival — in the 2009-10 season.

Just three days earlier, he was sticking three fingers up at Chelsea fans who were hurling abuse at him at Stamford Bridge, a reminder of the three Premier League titles he won at the London club over two spells.

Mourinho continues to hark back to his trophy-laden past.

It’s the future he and United have to worry about.

Men in Blazers podcast: Mourinho’s day at Chelsea, stylish Arsenal, Tata leaving ATL

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 23, 2018, 11:00 PM EDT
Rog and Davo break down Chelsea’s last gasp draw against Manchester United and Jose Mourinho’s contentious return to Stamford Bridge. Plus, wins for City and Liverpool, Arsenal’s poetic football, and Tata is saying goodbye to the ATL.

