Chelsea to accept FA punishment for fracas: ‘We were wrong’

By Andy EdwardsOct 24, 2018, 11:10 AM EDT
Whatever the Football Association decides is a suitable punishment for Chelsea following the brief scuffle between Jose Mourinho and Chelsea coach Marco Ianni, the Blues are prepared to “accept the consequences,” according to Maurizio Sarri.

[ MORE: Mourinho blames lack of spending despite spending $500 million ]

Mourinho and Ianni engaged in a near-physical altercation following the 2-2 draw between Man United and Chelsea on Saturday. Mourinho has since been cleared of wrongdoing and was not charged by the FA.

Sarri said that his side was in the wrong and responsible for the incident — a point he reiterated this week — thus he’ll offer no opposition when the FA’s final decision is handed down — quotes from the Guardian:

“First of all as I said after the match, we were wrong. I was there when Marco spoke to Mr Mourinho. He said sorry immediately and it was really very important, I think, that he realized he was wrong.

“And so I think that I want to give him another opportunity. Because I know very well the man, I know very well that he was really sorry. And he realized the mistake — everybody I think can make a mistake.

“But you need to learn from the mistake, and so I think he will be able to do this. I know [him] very well, so I am sure. For the FA I don’t know, I haven’t experienced that here. I don’t know the consequences, but we were wrong so we have to accept the consequences.”

Klopp: Champions League group ‘will stay exciting’ to finish

By Nicholas MendolaOct 24, 2018, 6:10 PM EDT
In a group with Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain, Wednesday’s match versus Red Star Belgrade at Anfield always needed to provide three points to Liverpool’s pursuit of another UEFA Champions League Final.

The Reds did not let it slip.

[ RECAP: Liverpool 4-0 Red Star Belgrade ]

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp very much enjoyed his men’s controlling home win, especially the showings of lesser-used players Adam Lallana, Fabinho, and Xherdan Shaqiri.

“Fabinho was good from the start [and] Shaqiri was involved in everything,” he said. “He is a really nice footballer and that helped. I thought he did really well.”

Napoli nearly sucked a bit of drama out of the group by keeping PSG without a point, but Angel Di Maria’s stoppage time marker means this group remains up for grabs.

“[Group rivals] Napoli and PSG played a 2-2 draw, but I can imagine it was pretty lively. It will stay exciting. This group is a tough one for all of us. We have to be ready every day and hopefully we will be ready in two weeks.”

The Reds will want to take advantage of PSG’s trip to Napoli with a win in Serbia, but nothing’s certain given the travel and a trip to Arsenal three days prior in the Premier League.

Champions League wrap: BVB on fire, Barca wins without Messi

By Nicholas MendolaOct 24, 2018, 5:53 PM EDT
It was a bit of a slow burn, but the UEFA Champions League sure provided more drama once the goals started coming in Wednesday.

[ UCL: Standings | Box scores ]

PSV Eindhoven 2-2 Tottenham HotspurRECAP

El Tri star Hirving Lozano gave the Dutch hosts an early and surprising lead, but Lucas Moura and Harry Kane helped dominant Spurs to a 2-1 advantage.

However, Spurs again lost it late. Hugo Lloris took a red card to send Tottenham down to 10 men, and Luuk De Jong struck in the 87th minute to earn a point for PSV.

Barcelona 2-0 Inter Milan

Lionel Messi’s broken arm kept him from this one, but the Blaugranas broke through against tricky Inter. Luis Suarez sent a delightful assist to Rafinha for the first goal, and Jordi Alba shut it down with a late goal and continued Barca’s perfect start to the group stage.

Liverpool 4-0 Red Star BelgradeRECAP

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino joined a Mohamed Salah brace on the score sheet, but the story may have been Fabinho‘s fine work in the midfield as Liverpool goes atop Group C.

Paris Saint-Germain 2-2 Napoli

Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens gave the visitors leads at the Parc des Princes, but PSG twice found answers including a gorgeous Angel Di Maria finish deep in stoppage time to leave Group C cluttered at the midpoint.

Galatasaray 0-0 Schalke

USMNT youngster Weston McKennie was an 82nd minute sub as Schalke ground out a result in what is perhaps its most difficult fixture of the group stage.

Lokomotiv Moscow 1-3 Porto

Champions League legend Iker Casillas stopped a penalty as Porto got goals from a pair of Mexican national teamers. Hector Herrera scored in the first half, and Jesus Corona nabbed this one late.

Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Atletico Madrid

Lucien Favre’s BVB condemned Diego Simeone to his worst European defeat, with Achraf Hakimi producing three assists to all but put the German side in the knockout rounds.

Raphael Guerreiro scored twice, with Jadon Sancho and Axel Witsel also scoring for Dortmund. USMNT midfielder Christian Pulisic played 79 minutes before making way for Sancho.

Club Brugge 1-1 AS Monaco

Thierry Henry gets Monaco its first point in the UCL, and his first point as a manager, but he won’t be pleased after the visitors conceded just eight minutes after Moussa Sylla put them ahead in Belgium.

Liverpool hangs four on Red Star Belgrade

By Nicholas MendolaOct 24, 2018, 4:57 PM EDT
  • Salah scores twice
  • Firmino, Mane, too
  • Reds 2nd in group
  • Off to Serbia next

Mohamed Salah scored twice to join Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino on the score sheet as Liverpool eased past Red Star Belgrade 4-0 in the UEFA Champions League at Anfield on Wednesday.

The win coupled with Napoli’s draw with PSG puts Liverpool on top of the group, leading Napoli by a point and sitting two clear of PSG at the midpoint of the group stage.

[ MORE: Champions League standings ]

Red Star had solid possession early, but Liverpool supplied the first truly dangerous chance through Mohamed Salah. Red Star keeper Milan Borjan, the Canadian national teamer, smothered the ball.

And Liverpool gained control of the match by the quarter hour, moments after Red Star defender Srdan Babic missed an unmarked chance to give the visitors a shock lead.

It was Firmino who reaped the benefits of outstanding work by Xherdan Shaqiri who fed Andy Robertson down the right. The Scot then found Firmino, who thumped a shot from past Borjan from inside the penalty spot.

Georginio Wijnaldum and Sadio Mane made a fine combination to spring Mohamed Salah 1v1 with Borjan, but the goalkeeper made the stop as the linesman’s flag raised into the sky.

Robertson flubbed a chance to put an open look on target as the match neared halftime, but Salah made good on his first half promise by finishing a chance to make it 2-0.

The Reds earned a penalty in the 50th minute through Mane, who took embellished a high foul. Salah converted with aplomb to make it 3-0.

A deliberate handball gave the Reds a chance to make it 4-0, but Salah did not take the effort as Mane commandeered it. He was saved, and put the rebound nowhere near the goal.

You’d call it karmic, but the Senegalese star scored in the 79th minute to get his goal.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Pochettino: ‘Our chances of qualifying are nearly over’

By Nicholas MendolaOct 24, 2018, 4:34 PM EDT
Clinical finishing, or the lack thereof, again kept Tottenham Hotspur from enjoying the fruits of their dominance, and it just may have cost the North Londoners a chance to progress in the Champions League.

[ RECAP: PSV 2-2 Spurs ]

“Our chances of qualifying are nearly over,” said manager Mauricio Pochettino, noting that Barcelona’s result versus Inter Milan could help them.

While nine points are still available to Tottenham, including home dates against PSV Eindhoven and Inter Milan, Spurs will have to be nearly perfect to catch Barcelona or Inter (let alone pip PSV to third and a place in the Europa League).

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino sounds exasperated, and understandably so, via The London Evening Standard:

“We dominated the game but need to be so aggressive and score more goals,” Pochettino said. “It’s not so difficult to judge or analyze the game. That is the reality on the pitch. It’s so easy to look for someone to blame like the referee or Hugo.”

Pochettino said, “It’s difficult to deserve to progress” in the Champions League without winning matches like Wednesday’s draw. Spurs out-attempted PSV 24-11 and put nine shots on target, but allowed a late equalizer after Hugo Lloris was shown a red card.

Spurs led 1-0 at Inter with five minutes to play, and 2-1 at PSV with the same time on the clock. Their Premier League loss to Watford was similar.