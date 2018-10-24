Europa League preview: Arsenal’s biggest test yet; Chelsea to rest stars

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal has a very tricky few days ahead of itself, facing the toughest test of its Europa League group stage before returning home for a London Derby against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

[ MORE: Champions League Weds. wrap ]

A trip to Sporting Lisbon is first, with Bruno Fernandes and Nani poised to knock Arsenal of its perch atop Group E. Both sides have defeated Vorskla Poltava and both have knocked off Qarabag, with Arsenal leading its Portuguese opponents on goal difference.

Unai Emery is very, very focused on Thursday. From Arsenal.com:

“This is a very, very big match and important for our confidence and to try to continue working tactically on the things with the players with a lot of respect for them. We want to win against Sporting.”

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is keeping the Premier League fixtures in the forefront as his Blues host BATE Borisov in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Blues will face Burnley at Turf Moor, and will be looking to keep their undefeated league record in tact following a 2-2 draw with Manchester United. Sarri will be giving some rest to his stars’ legs. From ChelseaFC.com:

“We need to think and be careful. For instance Jorginho needs to rest now as he played two 90 minutes in two match for the Italy national team and then nearly 100 minutes in our last game, so it is time to rest for him. Tomorrow Eden Hazard is out for sure. He has a back problem,’ the boss continued. ‘We are trying to solve the problem for Sunday,’.”

Other key matches include Celtic seeking a big result at RB Leipzig, AC Milan and Real Betis squaring off for Group F’s driver’s seat, and Rangers hosting Russian opposition in a bid to keep up a surprise run through Group G.

Elsewhere

12:55 p.m. ET kickoffs

AC Milan vs. Real Betis

Copenhagen vs. Slavia Prague

Zenit Saint-Petersburg vs. Bordeaux

Red Bull Salzburg vs. Rosenborg

Zurich vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Anderlecht vs. Fenerbahce

Sporting Lisbon vs. Arsenal

F91 Dudelange vs. Olympiacos

Qarabag vs. Vorskla Poltava

AEK Larnaca vs. Ludogorets Razgrad

Spartak Trnava vs. Dinamo Zagreb

RB Leipzig vs. Celtic

3 p.m. ET

Villarreal vs. Rapid Vienna

Sevilla vs. Akhisar Belediyespor

Marseille vs. Lazio

Rennes vs. Dynamo Kiev

PAOK vs. MOL Vidi

Standard Liege vs. FC Krasnodar

Chelsea vs. BATE Borisov

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Apollon Limassol

Besiktas vs. Genk

Jablonec vs. Astana

Sarpsborg vs. Malmo

Rangers vs. Spartak Moscow

