Klopp: Champions League group ‘will stay exciting’ to finish

In a group with Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain, Wednesday’s match versus Red Star Belgrade at Anfield always needed to provide three points to Liverpool’s pursuit of another UEFA Champions League Final.

The Reds did not let it slip.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp very much enjoyed his men’s controlling home win, especially the showings of lesser-used players Adam Lallana, Fabinho, and Xherdan Shaqiri.

“Fabinho was good from the start [and] Shaqiri was involved in everything,” he said. “He is a really nice footballer and that helped. I thought he did really well.”

Napoli nearly sucked a bit of drama out of the group by keeping PSG without a point, but Angel Di Maria’s stoppage time marker means this group remains up for grabs.

“[Group rivals] Napoli and PSG played a 2-2 draw, but I can imagine it was pretty lively. It will stay exciting. This group is a tough one for all of us. We have to be ready every day and hopefully we will be ready in two weeks.”

The Reds will want to take advantage of PSG’s trip to Napoli with a win in Serbia, but nothing’s certain given the travel and a trip to Arsenal three days prior in the Premier League.

