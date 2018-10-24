More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool hangs four on Red Star Belgrade

By Nicholas MendolaOct 24, 2018, 4:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Salah scores twice
  • Firmino, Mane, too
  • Reds 2nd in group
  • Off to Serbia next

Mohamed Salah scored twice to join Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino on the score sheet as Liverpool eased past Red Star Belgrade 4-0 in the UEFA Champions League at Anfield on Wednesday.

The win coupled with Napoli’s draw with PSG puts Liverpool on top of the group, leading Napoli by a point and sitting two clear of PSG at the midpoint of the group stage.

[ MORE: Champions League standings ]

Red Star had solid possession early, but Liverpool supplied the first truly dangerous chance through Mohamed Salah. Red Star keeper Milan Borjan, the Canadian national teamer, smothered the ball.

And Liverpool gained control of the match by the quarter hour, moments after Red Star defender Srdan Babic missed an unmarked chance to give the visitors a shock lead.

It was Firmino who reaped the benefits of outstanding work by Xherdan Shaqiri who fed Andy Robertson down the right. The Scot then found Firmino, who thumped a shot from past Borjan from inside the penalty spot.

Georginio Wijnaldum and Sadio Mane made a fine combination to spring Mohamed Salah 1v1 with Borjan, but the goalkeeper made the stop as the linesman’s flag raised into the sky.

Robertson flubbed a chance to put an open look on target as the match neared halftime, but Salah made good on his first half promise by finishing a chance to make it 2-0.

The Reds earned a penalty in the 50th minute through Mane, who took embellished a high foul. Salah converted with aplomb to make it 3-0.

A deliberate handball gave the Reds a chance to make it 4-0, but Salah did not take the effort as Mane commandeered it. He was saved, and put the rebound nowhere near the goal.

You’d call it karmic, but the Senegalese star scored in the 79th minute to get his goal.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Pochettino: “Our chances of qualifying are nearly over”

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaOct 24, 2018, 4:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Clinical finishing, or the lack thereof, again kept Tottenham Hotspur from enjoying the fruits of their dominance, and it just may have cost the North Londoners a chance to progress in the Champions League.

[ RECAP: PSV 2-2 Spurs ]

“Our chances of qualifying are nearly over,” said manager Mauricio Pochettino, noting that Barcelona’s result versus Inter Milan could help them.

While nine points are still available to Tottenham, including home dates against PSV Eindhoven and Inter Milan, Spurs will have to be nearly perfect to catch Barcelona or Inter (let alone pip PSV to third and a place in the Europa League).

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino sounds exasperated, and understandably so, via The London Evening Standard:

“We dominated the game but need to be so aggressive and score more goals,” Pochettino said. “It’s not so difficult to judge or analyze the game. That is the reality on the pitch. It’s so easy to look for someone to blame like the referee or Hugo.”

Pochettino said, “It’s difficult to deserve to progress” in the Champions League without winning matches like Wednesday’s draw. Spurs out-attempted PSV 24-11 and put nine shots on target, but allowed a late equalizer after Hugo Lloris was shown a red card.

Spurs led 1-0 at Inter with five minutes to play, and 2-1 at PSV with the same time on the clock. Their Premier League loss to Watford was similar.

WATCH: Firmino puts Liverpool ahead of Red Star Belgrade

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaOct 24, 2018, 3:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Red Star Belgrade butchered a surprise chance to go ahead at Anfield, and the hosts made them pay within moments.

Roberto Firmino reaped the rewards of a fine set-up by Xherdan Shaqiri and Andy Robertson, and Liverpool opened up a 1-0 lead in their UEFA Champions League match against the Serbian powers.

[ MORE: Champions League standings ]

Shaqiri starts the play with an interceptions, then playing an inch-perfect pass into the box for Robertson.

The Liverpool left back cuts a ball toward the spot, and Firmino takes a touch before his slightly-deflected shot wrong foots Canadian keeper Milan Borjan to put the Reds on top.

A win guarantees Liverpool a spot in Group C’s Top Two at the midpoint of the group stage.

Spurs collapse late (again), draw PSV 2-2

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 24, 2018, 2:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Lozano puts PSV ahead – 29′
  • Moura answers back for Spurs – 39′
  • Kane heads Spurs in front – 54′
  • De Jong steals a point for PSV – 87′

With each of their 2018-19 UEFA Champions League lives on the line, PSV and Tottenham Hotspur traded haymakers for 90 minutes on Wednesday, until only one was left standing — a result neither side will have wanted, final score: 2-2.

[ MORE: Champions League standings ]

Irving Lozano opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark, when he capitalized on a calamitous mistake by Toby Aldeweireld. Lozano snatched the ball off the Belgian center back near the center circle and raced into the penalty area. Aldeweireld got a foot in to block the shot, but the ball bounded high into the air, leaving Hugo Lloris completely helpless.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Spurs hit back not long before halftime, though. Kieran Trippier cut a cross back to Moura near the penalty spot, and the Brazilian swept the ball up with his right foot and watched as it bounded over a helpless Jeroen Zost in goal to draw Spurs level in the 39th minute.

Harry Kane headed Spurs into the lead less than 10 minutes into the second half, courtesy of a delightful cross from Christian Eriksen, but the advantage wouldn’t hold up as long as Mauricio Pochettino would have liked.

Hugo Lloris rushed off his line and wiped out Lozano outside the penalty area, earning himself a red card and leaving Spurs with 10 men to finish the game.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

PSV’s advantage paid off less than 10 minutes later, in the 87th, when a PSV free kick wasn’t cleared, the ball bounced around the penalty area and Luuk De Jong was in the right place at the right time to poke it past Michel Vorm, who replaced Lloris minutes earlier.

The result sees both Spurs and PSV collect their first point in Group B, but with just three games remaining either side will face an uphill battle to reach the knockout rounds.

A-League, MLS, BuLi aiming to bring clarity to VAR decisions

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 24, 2018, 1:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) The head of Australia’s A-League is hoping international soccer authorities will allow video-assisted referee (VAR) decisions to be shown on television broadcasts and on stadium video boards so that the often contentious calls don’t seem like a “silent movie.”

[ MORE: ATLUTD “always knew” Martino would leave after two years ]

Greg O’Rourke says the A-League is working with Germany’s Bundesliga and Major League Soccer in the U.S. to push for communication of the VAR process in stadiums.

“American sport and Australian sport have been used to, for many years, the referees being able to talk in-stadia,” O’Rourke said Wednesday. He said existing protocols don’t “don’t allow currently the VAR to talk in-stadia or even to the commentators, it’s a bit of a silent movie. Then what happens … is the fan is left to try and interpret why – they’re just left to their own devices.”

FIFA is the sport’s world governing body, and the International Football Association Board, which includes four FIFA members, formulates the laws and protocols, including future developments of the VAR.

[ MORE: Mourinho blames lack of spending despite spending $500 million ]

O’Rourke said the National Rugby League in Australia has a good system for its video review decisions.

“The NRL have the bunker talking live to the crowd and stepping through their decision-making,” he said. Fans “don’t have to agree with what the bunker guy is saying but at least they can understand his decision-making.”

The VAR was criticized twice on the opening weekend in the A-League, both when reviews resulted in penalties being awarded.

Melbourne Victory lost 2-1 to Melbourne City when Bruno Fornaroli’s seemingly innocuous tumble earned a VAR-awarded penalty for City.

It was a similar situation in Wellington, New Zealand, where the Phoenix benefited from a late penalty after Mitch Nichols was taken down well off the ball. The subsequent spot kick sealed his team’s 2-1 win over the Newcastle Jets.