Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP

MLS to add jersey sleeve advertisements in 2020

Associated PressOct 24, 2018, 10:23 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) In a sign of the times, Major League Soccer is adding more advertising on its uniforms.

The league said Wednesday it has approved the sale of 2+-by-2+-inch sponsored sleeve patches on jerseys starting with the 2020 season. They will replace the league logo on the right sleeve.

Only teams that have primary sponsors on the front of jerseys may sell the sleeve logos. Approval was given to a four-year pilot program.

The Premier League began sleeve ads during the 2017-18 season.

Clubs trying to raise money for player who fell into coma

@FFCFoxes
By Nicholas MendolaOct 24, 2018, 9:49 PM EDT
This summer, Moises Martinez’s biggest challenge was making Fresno FC’s first team.

Now he’s in an entirely different battle.

The 24-year-old player fell into a coma last week, the result of a “serious genetic condition” described as a “tangle of veins in the back of his head” and a “bomb waiting to go off.”

Martinez is on life support, engaged to be married, and his fiancee is two months pregnant. A GoFundMe page is the “only source of income” for the family since his father has taken off of work from his job at a collision shop to be with his son. From The Fresno Bee:

“(Martinez’s fiancee) said there was a malformation in his head that caused an aneurism and ruptured vein. Doctors drilled holes in his head to remove blood and fluid, and removed the bottom half of his skull. His ruptured vein was repaired, but his brain stem was damaged. Surgeons told his family they did everything they could to help him.”

The page is nearing its $15,000 goal.

Martinez went to West Hills College and has six goals and six assists as a sophomore in 2015. He played PDL with Fresno FC’s U-23 side.

An infuriating attempt at the 2018 MLS Best XI

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 24, 2018, 8:49 PM EDT
It occurs to me that projecting an MLS Best XI for this year is tougher than its been in some time.

In truth, it’s probably been growing in that manner on an annual basis. Shoot, look at last year’s post on the topic.

It’s especially difficult to narrow down your attackers if you want an XI to be representative of anything close to a unit you’d place on field.

Consider that the league has three 20-goal scorers, none who could be considered anything close to a midfielder, and six players with double digits goals and assists.

Let’s start with the necessities.

Forwards: The XI could not look remotely rational without Josef Martinez’s 30-goal record season, and there’s on debate that Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s 22 goals in 26 matches rates.

So there’s two forwards, which means you need to exclude all but one of the following players:

  • Wayne Rooney — 12 goals, six assists, 19 matches
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips — 20 goals, 7 assists, 31 matches
  • Carlos Vela — 13 goals, 10 assists, 27 matches

And, by the way, Adama Diomande has 12 goals in 17 matches and David Villa 13 in 22. Not bad.

Midfielders: Miguel Almiron, Ignacio Piatti, and Nicolas Lodeiro have had out of this world campaigns, as has Alphonso Davies. Both Davies and Piatti are unlikely to make the playoffs, and should that matter? Orlando’s Yoshi Yotun and Mohamed El-Munir (a defender) have been amongst the best at their spots, but their team was terrible.

Borek Dockal, Luciano Acosta, Lodeiro, and NYCFC’s Maxi Moralez have 15 assists or more. Sebastian Giovinco and Darwin Quintero are just off the pace despite playing 27 and 26 games on bad teams.

Dockal is averaging an assist in two of three matches this season, and Piatti.

Piatti!

Defenders: This one’s difficult because you need at least three and this league is like the Dutch Eredivisie on steroids (Even that league only had one 20-goal scorer last season).

There’s a bit of cheating in including Sporting KC’s Graham Zusi, the influential right back who also plays advanced at times and also guarantees us an SKC man on the roster. And Matt Besler is a better positional fit, but Zusi feels more necessary.

It feels like either Aaron Long or Tim Parker should represent the Red Bulls, and Walker Zimmerman has reclaimed his elite form with LAFC.

Goalkeepers: Tim Melia and Luis Robles both pace the league in clean sheets with 13, while Andre Blake of Philadelphia and Evan Bush have thrived on… less impressive units. Bush has faced 181 shots, more than all but one goalkeeper, and has made a league-high 130 saves in keeping Montreal alive.

Conclusion: Look, we’re going to have to try and outscore the other team now, aren’t we? And we’re going to lose. But it’s going to be fun.

I’ve got it down to 10 players, only repeating two teams (Red Bulls and Atlanta).

There’s no one from Dallas, who deserves a man, nor NYCFC. Plus  we’ve got two players who could miss the playoffs in Zlatan and Piatti, but it’s crazy not to include them. It just is.

So who gets our 11th slot? A stable center mid? Vela to make it a 3-4-3 and a third team with two slots?

Robles (RBNY)

Zusi (SKC) — Zimmerman (LAFC) — Long (RBNY)

Almiron (ATL) — Piatti (MTL) — Dockal (PHI) — Lodeiro (SEA)

Vela (LAFC) —  Ibrahimovic (LAG) — Martinez (ATL)

State of Play for Premier League clubs at UCL midpoint

Martin Rickett/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaOct 24, 2018, 7:45 PM EDT
Here we are, halfway through the UEFA Champions League group stage, and only one Premier League club is sitting fairly pretty.

That’s Man City, who has rebounded nicely from a stage-opening loss to Lyon to control play through two wins.

Liverpool leads its group, but has two very tricky matches on the docket, while Manchester United’s remaining slate is manageable but difficult.

Spurs, well, Spurs need help.

Manchester City
Status: 1st place, Group F (6 points)
Remaining fixtures: Hoffenheim and Shakhtar home, Lyon away

Pep Guardiola‘s men are a point ahead of Lyon and have four-point leads on the other two Group F combatants. The next match, home to Shakhtar, is four days before the season’s first Manchester Derby. City’s main goal is likely to clinch qualification for the knockout rounds before the final match day so it can worry about a trip to Chelsea on Dec. 8 and not on a visit from Hoffenheim four days later.

Liverpool
Status: 1st place, Group C (6 points)
Remaining fixtures: Red Star Belgrade and PSG away, Napoli home

Jurgen Klopp would’ve loved to see Napoli hold on to beat PSG on Wednesday, with Angel Di Maria’s stoppage time equalizer allowing Les Parisiens to keep within two of first place Liverpool and one of Napoli. The Reds would love to see another draw from that pair. The fixture makers did few favors for Liverpool when it comes to group stage, with a visit to Arsenal before the Red Star trip, a Merseyside Derby days after a visit to PSG, and Napoli at home before Manchester United visits Anfield. It’s going to be tough.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United
Status: 2nd place, Group H (4 point)
Remaining fixtures: Juventus and Valencia away, Young Boys home

Group H is being run by Juventus, who has nine points from nine and hosts Manchester United and Valencia. If either can take a point or more from Turin, it will be in the driver’s seat to pluck a spot in the knockout rounds. United’s only home match left is Young Boys, and Jose Mourinho is going to have to manufacture at least one fine away result to move forward in the competition.

Tottenham Hotspur
Status: 3rd place, Group B (1 point)
Remaining fixtures: PSV and Inter Milan home, Barcelona away

Well, this is ugly. Spurs tossed away a pair of away leads and managed just a point from visits to Inter Milan and PSV Eindhoven. It’s lone road trip remaining is to Barcelona. Assume the worst — and rational — with a loss there, and Spurs will need to beat both PSV and Inter at home to get to seven points. That means that Inter would need to only collect a single point from a trip to PSV and a visit from Barcelona. Long odds.

Europa League preview: Arsenal’s biggest test yet; Chelsea to rest stars

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 24, 2018, 6:58 PM EDT
Arsenal has a very tricky few days ahead of itself, facing the toughest test of its Europa League group stage before returning home for a London Derby against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

A trip to Sporting Lisbon is first, with Bruno Fernandes and Nani poised to knock Arsenal of its perch atop Group E. Both sides have defeated Vorskla Poltava and both have knocked off Qarabag, with Arsenal leading its Portuguese opponents on goal difference.

Unai Emery is very, very focused on Thursday. From Arsenal.com:

“This is a very, very big match and important for our confidence and to try to continue working tactically on the things  with the players with a lot of respect for them. We want to win against Sporting.”

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is keeping the Premier League fixtures in the forefront as his Blues host BATE Borisov in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Blues will face Burnley at Turf Moor, and will be looking to keep their undefeated league record in tact following a 2-2 draw with Manchester United. Sarri will be giving some rest to his stars’ legs. From ChelseaFC.com:

“We need to think and be careful. For instance Jorginho needs to rest now as he played two 90 minutes in two match for the Italy national team and then nearly 100 minutes in our last game, so it is time to rest for him. Tomorrow Eden Hazard is out for sure. He has a back problem,’ the boss continued. ‘We are trying to solve the problem for Sunday,’.”

Other key matches include Celtic seeking a big result at RB Leipzig, AC Milan and Real Betis squaring off for Group F’s driver’s seat, and Rangers hosting Russian opposition in a bid to keep up a surprise run through Group G.

Elsewhere

12:55 p.m. ET kickoffs
AC Milan vs. Real Betis
Copenhagen vs. Slavia Prague
Zenit Saint-Petersburg vs. Bordeaux
Red Bull Salzburg vs. Rosenborg
Zurich vs. Bayer Leverkusen
Anderlecht vs. Fenerbahce
Sporting Lisbon vs. Arsenal
F91 Dudelange vs. Olympiacos
Qarabag vs. Vorskla Poltava
AEK Larnaca vs. Ludogorets Razgrad
Spartak Trnava vs. Dinamo Zagreb
RB Leipzig vs. Celtic

3 p.m. ET
Villarreal vs. Rapid Vienna
Sevilla vs. Akhisar Belediyespor
Marseille vs. Lazio
Rennes vs. Dynamo Kiev
PAOK vs. MOL Vidi
Standard Liege vs. FC Krasnodar
Chelsea vs. BATE Borisov
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Apollon Limassol
Besiktas vs. Genk
Jablonec vs. Astana
Sarpsborg vs. Malmo
Rangers vs. Spartak Moscow