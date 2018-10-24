Spurs collapse in final 15 minutes, draw PSV 2-2

Lozano puts PSV ahead – 29′

Moura answers back for Spurs – 39′

Kane heads Spurs in front – 54′

De Jong steals a point for PSV – 87′

With each of their 2018-19 UEFA Champions League lives on the line, PSV and Tottenham Hotspur traded haymakers for 90 minutes on Wednesday, until only one was left standing — a result neither side will have wanted, final score: 2-2.

[ MORE: Champions League standings ]

Irving Lozano opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark, when he capitalized on a calamitous mistake by Toby Aldeweireld. Lozano snatched the ball off the Belgian center back near the center circle and raced into the penalty area. Aldeweireld got a foot in to block the shot, but the ball bounded high into the air, leaving Hugo Lloris completely helpless.

Chucky giving Alderweireld nightmares 😱 [🎥: U.S. Only] pic.twitter.com/FqIi8nRrW5 — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 24, 2018

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Spurs hit back not long before halftime, though. Kieran Trippier cut a cross back to Moura near the penalty spot, and the Brazilian swept the ball up with his right foot and watched as it bounded over a helpless Jeroen Zost in goal to draw Spurs level in the 39th minute.

Harry Kane headed Spurs into the lead less than 10 minutes into the second half, courtesy of a delightful cross from Christian Eriksen, but the advantage wouldn’t hold up as long as Mauricio Pochettino would have liked.

Hugo Lloris rushed off his line and wiped out Lozano outside the penalty area, earning himself a red card and leaving Spurs with 10 men to finish the game.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

PSV’s advantage paid off less than 10 minutes later, in the 87th, when a PSV free kick wasn’t cleared, the ball bounced around the penalty area and Luuk De Jong was in the right place at the right time to poke it past Michel Vorm, who replaced Lloris minutes earlier.

The result sees both Spurs and PSV collect their first point in Group B, but with just three games remaining either side will face an uphill battle to reach the knockout rounds.

Follow @AndyEdMLS