Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Spurs collapse in final 15 minutes, draw PSV 2-2

By Andy EdwardsOct 24, 2018, 2:51 PM EDT
  • Lozano puts PSV ahead – 29′
  • Moura answers back for Spurs – 39′
  • Kane heads Spurs in front – 54′
  • De Jong steals a point for PSV – 87′

With each of their 2018-19 UEFA Champions League lives on the line, PSV and Tottenham Hotspur traded haymakers for 90 minutes on Wednesday, until only one was left standing — a result neither side will have wanted, final score: 2-2.

Irving Lozano opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark, when he capitalized on a calamitous mistake by Toby Aldeweireld. Lozano snatched the ball off the Belgian center back near the center circle and raced into the penalty area. Aldeweireld got a foot in to block the shot, but the ball bounded high into the air, leaving Hugo Lloris completely helpless.

Spurs hit back not long before halftime, though. Kieran Trippier cut a cross back to Moura near the penalty spot, and the Brazilian swept the ball up with his right foot and watched as it bounded over a helpless Jeroen Zost in goal to draw Spurs level in the 39th minute.

Harry Kane headed Spurs into the lead less than 10 minutes into the second half, courtesy of a delightful cross from Christian Eriksen, but the advantage wouldn’t hold up as long as Mauricio Pochettino would have liked.

Hugo Lloris rushed off his line and wiped out Lozano outside the penalty area, earning himself a red card and leaving Spurs with 10 men to finish the game.

PSV’s advantage paid off less than 10 minutes later, in the 87th, when a PSV free kick wasn’t cleared, the ball bounced around the penalty area and Luuk De Jong was in the right place at the right time to poke it past Michel Vorm, who replaced Lloris minutes earlier.

The result sees both Spurs and PSV collect their first point in Group B, but with just three games remaining either side will face an uphill battle to reach the knockout rounds.

A-League, MLS, BuLi aiming to bring clarity to VAR decisions

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 24, 2018, 1:25 PM EDT
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) The head of Australia’s A-League is hoping international soccer authorities will allow video-assisted referee (VAR) decisions to be shown on television broadcasts and on stadium video boards so that the often contentious calls don’t seem like a “silent movie.”

Greg O’Rourke says the A-League is working with Germany’s Bundesliga and Major League Soccer in the U.S. to push for communication of the VAR process in stadiums.

“American sport and Australian sport have been used to, for many years, the referees being able to talk in-stadia,” O’Rourke said Wednesday. He said existing protocols don’t “don’t allow currently the VAR to talk in-stadia or even to the commentators, it’s a bit of a silent movie. Then what happens … is the fan is left to try and interpret why – they’re just left to their own devices.”

FIFA is the sport’s world governing body, and the International Football Association Board, which includes four FIFA members, formulates the laws and protocols, including future developments of the VAR.

O’Rourke said the National Rugby League in Australia has a good system for its video review decisions.

“The NRL have the bunker talking live to the crowd and stepping through their decision-making,” he said. Fans “don’t have to agree with what the bunker guy is saying but at least they can understand his decision-making.”

The VAR was criticized twice on the opening weekend in the A-League, both when reviews resulted in penalties being awarded.

Melbourne Victory lost 2-1 to Melbourne City when Bruno Fornaroli’s seemingly innocuous tumble earned a VAR-awarded penalty for City.

It was a similar situation in Wellington, New Zealand, where the Phoenix benefited from a late penalty after Mitch Nichols was taken down well off the ball. The subsequent spot kick sealed his team’s 2-1 win over the Newcastle Jets.

UCL, LIVE: Spurs’ last stand; Barca, Inter tangle for top spot

Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 24, 2018, 12:20 PM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur’s 2018-19 UEFA Champions League campaign is hanging by a thread. Anything short of a victory away to PSV on Wednesday, and Mauricio Pochettino‘s side can all but forget about qualifying for the knockout rounds for a second straight season.

In Group B’s other game, Barcelona will play host to Inter Milan, but will do so without the service of Lionel Messi after the undisputed greatest player of all time broke his arm on Saturday. Through two games, both Barca and Inter are perfect after each knocking off Spurs and PSV.

One of Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Napoli won’t make it out of Group C. This round, it’s third-place PSG and first-place Napoli who are set to do battle, while the Reds host the group’s punching bag, Red Star Belgrade, at Anfield.

Click on the link above to follow the action live. Below is the look at the full schedule for Wednesday, with all games kicking off at 3 p.m. ET unless noted otherwise.

Full UEFA Champions League schedule — Wednesday

Group A

Borussia Dortmund vs. Atletico Madrid
Club Brugge vs. Monaco — 12:55 p.m. ET

Group B

PSV vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 12:55 p.m. ET
Barcelona vs. Inter Milan

Group C

Liverpool vs. Red Star Belgrade
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Napoli

Group D

Galatasaray vs. Schalke
Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Porto

Chelsea to punishment FA decision for fracas – “We were wrong”

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 24, 2018, 11:10 AM EDT
Whatever the Football Association decides is a suitable punishment for Chelsea following the brief scuffle between Jose Mourinho and Chelsea coach Marco Ianni, the Blues are prepared to “accept the consequences,” according to Maurizio Sarri.

Mourinho and Ianni engaged in a near-physical altercation following the 2-2 draw between Man United and Chelsea on Saturday. Mourinho has since been cleared of wrongdoing and was not charged by the FA.

Sarri said that his side was in the wrong and responsible for the incident — a point he reiterated this week — thus he’ll offer no opposition when the FA’s final decision is handed down — quotes from the Guardian:

“First of all as I said after the match, we were wrong. I was there when Marco spoke to Mr Mourinho. He said sorry immediately and it was really very important, I think, that he realized he was wrong.

“And so I think that I want to give him another opportunity. Because I know very well the man, I know very well that he was really sorry. And he realized the mistake — everybody I think can make a mistake.

“But you need to learn from the mistake, and so I think he will be able to do this. I know [him] very well, so I am sure. For the FA I don’t know, I haven’t experienced that here. I don’t know the consequences, but we were wrong so we have to accept the consequences.”

ATLUTD “always knew” Martino would leave after two years

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 24, 2018, 9:55 AM EDT
Atlanta United has the unenviable task of replacing Gerardo “Tata” Martino come the end of the 2018 season, but it’s one the MLS franchise’s leadership saw coming from a million miles away.

Following Tuesday’s announcement that Martino would leave (reportedly to take over the Mexican national team) for his next challenge this winter, United president Darren Eales revealed that ownership and front-office executives entered into their partnership with Martino knowing it was possible — likely, even — that he would only be around for two seasons. Unsurprisingly, it’s a decision Eales and Co., would happily make again and again — transcription from MLSsoccer.com:

“We always knew going into this that it was two years, obviously the hope was that we could persuade him to stay longer and that’s what we were talking over the past two months trying to come to some sort of an agreement on that, but we understand from Tata’s perspective. He wants a new challenge.”

“It was a very amicable and friendly discussion. … It’s not something that there’s any needling doubt about, or financial, it’s none of that. Genuinely, Tata was torn as to what his next move would be.”

Not only has Martino worked miracles on the field for United — sure, they spent tens of millions of dollars on attacking talent the likes of which MLS had never seen before, but it was still an expansion team and with that come various unforeseen hurdles — but he’s established the organization as (arguably) the preeminent destination within MLS, but more importantly, a worthy proving ground for young South American talent looking to raise their stock.

That goes for managers now, too.