More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Martin Rickett/PA via AP

State of Play for Premier League clubs at UCL midpoint

By Nicholas MendolaOct 24, 2018, 7:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Here we are, halfway through the UEFA Champions League group stage, and only one Premier League club is sitting fairly pretty.

That’s Man City, who has rebounded nicely from a stage-opening loss to Lyon to control play through two wins.

[ MORE: Champions League Weds. wrap ]

Liverpool leads its group, but has two very tricky matches on the docket, while Manchester United’s remaining slate is manageable but difficult.

Spurs, well, Spurs need help.

Manchester City
Status: 1st place, Group F (6 points)
Remaining fixtures: Hoffenheim and Shakhtar home, Lyon away

Pep Guardiola‘s men are a point ahead of Lyon and have four-point leads on the other two Group F combatants. The next match, home to Shakhtar, is four days before the season’s first Manchester Derby. City’s main goal is likely to clinch qualification for the knockout rounds before the final match day so it can worry about a trip to Chelsea on Dec. 8 and not on a visit from Hoffenheim four days later.

Liverpool
Status: 1st place, Group C (6 points)
Remaining fixtures: Red Star Belgrade and PSG away, Napoli home

Jurgen Klopp would’ve loved to see Napoli hold on to beat PSG on Wednesday, with Angel Di Maria’s stoppage time equalizer allowing Les Parisiens to keep within two of first place Liverpool and one of Napoli. The Reds would love to see another draw from that pair. The fixture makers did few favors for Liverpool when it comes to group stage, with a visit to Arsenal before the Red Star trip, a Merseyside Derby days after a visit to PSG, and Napoli at home before Manchester United visits Anfield. It’s going to be tough.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United
Status: 2nd place, Group H (4 point)
Remaining fixtures: Juventus and Valencia away, Young Boys home

Group H is being run by Juventus, who has nine points from nine and hosts Manchester United and Valencia. If either can take a point or more from Turin, it will be in the driver’s seat to pluck a spot in the knockout rounds. United’s only home match left is Young Boys, and Jose Mourinho is going to have to manufacture at least one fine away result to move forward in the competition.

Tottenham Hotspur
Status: 3rd place, Group B (1 point)
Remaining fixtures: PSV and Inter Milan home, Barcelona away

Well, this is ugly. Spurs tossed away a pair of away leads and managed just a point from visits to Inter Milan and PSV Eindhoven. It’s lone road trip remaining is to Barcelona. Assume the worst — and rational — with a loss there, and Spurs will need to beat both PSV and Inter at home to get to seven points. That means that Inter would need to only collect a single point from a trip to PSV and a visit from Barcelona. Long odds.

Europa League preview: Arsenal’s biggest test yet; Chelsea to rest stars

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 24, 2018, 6:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Arsenal has a very tricky few days ahead of itself, facing the toughest test of its Europa League group stage before returning home for a London Derby against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

[ MORE: Champions League Weds. wrap ]

A trip to Sporting Lisbon is first, with Bruno Fernandes and Nani poised to knock Arsenal of its perch atop Group E. Both sides have defeated Vorskla Poltava and both have knocked off Qarabag, with Arsenal leading its Portuguese opponents on goal difference.

Unai Emery is very, very focused on Thursday. From Arsenal.com:

“This is a very, very big match and important for our confidence and to try to continue working tactically on the things  with the players with a lot of respect for them. We want to win against Sporting.”

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is keeping the Premier League fixtures in the forefront as his Blues host BATE Borisov in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Blues will face Burnley at Turf Moor, and will be looking to keep their undefeated league record in tact following a 2-2 draw with Manchester United. Sarri will be giving some rest to his stars’ legs. From ChelseaFC.com:

“We need to think and be careful. For instance Jorginho needs to rest now as he played two 90 minutes in two match for the Italy national team and then nearly 100 minutes in our last game, so it is time to rest for him. Tomorrow Eden Hazard is out for sure. He has a back problem,’ the boss continued. ‘We are trying to solve the problem for Sunday,’.”

Other key matches include Celtic seeking a big result at RB Leipzig, AC Milan and Real Betis squaring off for Group F’s driver’s seat, and Rangers hosting Russian opposition in a bid to keep up a surprise run through Group G.

Elsewhere

12:55 p.m. ET kickoffs
AC Milan vs. Real Betis
Copenhagen vs. Slavia Prague
Zenit Saint-Petersburg vs. Bordeaux
Red Bull Salzburg vs. Rosenborg
Zurich vs. Bayer Leverkusen
Anderlecht vs. Fenerbahce
Sporting Lisbon vs. Arsenal
F91 Dudelange vs. Olympiacos
Qarabag vs. Vorskla Poltava
AEK Larnaca vs. Ludogorets Razgrad
Spartak Trnava vs. Dinamo Zagreb
RB Leipzig vs. Celtic

3 p.m. ET
Villarreal vs. Rapid Vienna
Sevilla vs. Akhisar Belediyespor
Marseille vs. Lazio
Rennes vs. Dynamo Kiev
PAOK vs. MOL Vidi
Standard Liege vs. FC Krasnodar
Chelsea vs. BATE Borisov
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Apollon Limassol
Besiktas vs. Genk
Jablonec vs. Astana
Sarpsborg vs. Malmo
Rangers vs. Spartak Moscow

Klopp: Champions League group ‘will stay exciting’ to finish

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 24, 2018, 6:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In a group with Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain, Wednesday’s match versus Red Star Belgrade at Anfield always needed to provide three points to Liverpool’s pursuit of another UEFA Champions League Final.

The Reds did not let it slip.

[ RECAP: Liverpool 4-0 Red Star Belgrade ]

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp very much enjoyed his men’s controlling home win, especially the showings of lesser-used players Adam Lallana, Fabinho, and Xherdan Shaqiri.

“Fabinho was good from the start [and] Shaqiri was involved in everything,” he said. “He is a really nice footballer and that helped. I thought he did really well.”

Napoli nearly sucked a bit of drama out of the group by keeping PSG without a point, but Angel Di Maria’s stoppage time marker means this group remains up for grabs.

“[Group rivals] Napoli and PSG played a 2-2 draw, but I can imagine it was pretty lively. It will stay exciting. This group is a tough one for all of us. We have to be ready every day and hopefully we will be ready in two weeks.”

The Reds will want to take advantage of PSG’s trip to Napoli with a win in Serbia, but nothing’s certain given the travel and a trip to Arsenal three days prior in the Premier League.

Champions League wrap: BVB on fire, Barca wins without Messi

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaOct 24, 2018, 5:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It was a bit of a slow burn, but the UEFA Champions League sure provided more drama once the goals started coming in Wednesday.

[ UCL: Standings | Box scores ]

PSV Eindhoven 2-2 Tottenham HotspurRECAP

El Tri star Hirving Lozano gave the Dutch hosts an early and surprising lead, but Lucas Moura and Harry Kane helped dominant Spurs to a 2-1 advantage.

However, Spurs again lost it late. Hugo Lloris took a red card to send Tottenham down to 10 men, and Luuk De Jong struck in the 87th minute to earn a point for PSV.

Barcelona 2-0 Inter Milan

Lionel Messi’s broken arm kept him from this one, but the Blaugranas broke through against tricky Inter. Luis Suarez sent a delightful assist to Rafinha for the first goal, and Jordi Alba shut it down with a late goal and continued Barca’s perfect start to the group stage.

Liverpool 4-0 Red Star BelgradeRECAP

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino joined a Mohamed Salah brace on the score sheet, but the story may have been Fabinho‘s fine work in the midfield as Liverpool goes atop Group C.

Paris Saint-Germain 2-2 Napoli

Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens gave the visitors leads at the Parc des Princes, but PSG twice found answers including a gorgeous Angel Di Maria finish deep in stoppage time to leave Group C cluttered at the midpoint.

Galatasaray 0-0 Schalke

USMNT youngster Weston McKennie was an 82nd minute sub as Schalke ground out a result in what is perhaps its most difficult fixture of the group stage.

Lokomotiv Moscow 1-3 Porto

Champions League legend Iker Casillas stopped a penalty as Porto got goals from a pair of Mexican national teamers. Hector Herrera scored in the first half, and Jesus Corona nabbed this one late.

Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Atletico Madrid

Lucien Favre’s BVB condemned Diego Simeone to his worst European defeat, with Achraf Hakimi producing three assists to all but put the German side in the knockout rounds.

Raphael Guerreiro scored twice, with Jadon Sancho and Axel Witsel also scoring for Dortmund. USMNT midfielder Christian Pulisic played 79 minutes before making way for Sancho.

Club Brugge 1-1 AS Monaco

Thierry Henry gets Monaco its first point in the UCL, and his first point as a manager, but he won’t be pleased after the visitors conceded just eight minutes after Moussa Sylla put them ahead in Belgium.

Liverpool hangs four on Red Star Belgrade

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 24, 2018, 4:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Salah scores twice
  • Firmino, Mane, too
  • Reds 2nd in group
  • Off to Serbia next

Mohamed Salah scored twice to join Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino on the score sheet as Liverpool eased past Red Star Belgrade 4-0 in the UEFA Champions League at Anfield on Wednesday.

The win coupled with Napoli’s draw with PSG puts Liverpool on top of the group, leading Napoli by a point and sitting two clear of PSG at the midpoint of the group stage.

[ MORE: Champions League standings ]

Red Star had solid possession early, but Liverpool supplied the first truly dangerous chance through Mohamed Salah. Red Star keeper Milan Borjan, the Canadian national teamer, smothered the ball.

And Liverpool gained control of the match by the quarter hour, moments after Red Star defender Srdan Babic missed an unmarked chance to give the visitors a shock lead.

It was Firmino who reaped the benefits of outstanding work by Xherdan Shaqiri who fed Andy Robertson down the right. The Scot then found Firmino, who thumped a shot from past Borjan from inside the penalty spot.

Georginio Wijnaldum and Sadio Mane made a fine combination to spring Mohamed Salah 1v1 with Borjan, but the goalkeeper made the stop as the linesman’s flag raised into the sky.

Robertson flubbed a chance to put an open look on target as the match neared halftime, but Salah made good on his first half promise by finishing a chance to make it 2-0.

The Reds earned a penalty in the 50th minute through Mane, who took embellished a high foul. Salah converted with aplomb to make it 3-0.

A deliberate handball gave the Reds a chance to make it 4-0, but Salah did not take the effort as Mane commandeered it. He was saved, and put the rebound nowhere near the goal.

You’d call it karmic, but the Senegalese star scored in the 79th minute to get his goal.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]