UCL, LIVE: Spurs’ last stand; Barca, Inter tangle for top spot

Tottenham Hotspur’s 2018-19 UEFA Champions League campaign is hanging by a thread. Anything short of a victory away to PSV on Wednesday, and Mauricio Pochettino‘s side can all but forget about qualifying for the knockout rounds for a second straight season.

In Group B’s other game, Barcelona will play host to Inter Milan, but will do so without the service of Lionel Messi after the undisputed greatest player of all time broke his arm on Saturday. Through two games, both Barca and Inter are perfect after each knocking off Spurs and PSV.

One of Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Napoli won’t make it out of Group C. This round, it’s third-place PSG and first-place Napoli who are set to do battle, while the Reds host the group’s punching bag, Red Star Belgrade, at Anfield.

Click on the link above to follow the action live. Below is the look at the full schedule for Wednesday, with all games kicking off at 3 p.m. ET unless noted otherwise.

Full UEFA Champions League schedule — Wednesday

Group A

Borussia Dortmund vs. Atletico Madrid

Club Brugge vs. Monaco — 12:55 p.m. ET

Group B

PSV vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 12:55 p.m. ET

Barcelona vs. Inter Milan

Group C

Liverpool vs. Red Star Belgrade

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Napoli

Group D

Galatasaray vs. Schalke

Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Porto

