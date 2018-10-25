Absurd Emond volley continues Europa League goal craze

Europa League action on Thursday did not disappoint one bit. First, Real Betis loanee Giovanni Lo Celso scored an absolute rocket. Then Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored a hat-trick for Chelsea. Dynamo Kiev winger Tomasz Kedziora struck a missile with incredible pace to help the Ukranian club to a vital win. Now, add Standard Liege striker Renaud Emond to the list with the latest amazing goal.

With the Belgian club down 1-0 at home to Russian visitors Krasnodar at the break, Standard launched a speculative ball forward which easily found the head of a Kiev defender double-teaming Mehdi Carcela-Gonzalez. It wasn’t cleared far enough, falling to the feet of Emond.

However, instead of collecting the clear and marauding forward in space, he saw a glimmer of light behind Krasnodar goalkeeper Andrei Sinitsyn, and let it fly. The result was one of the more spectacular volleys you’ll ever see from just inside the attacking third.

Standard Liege ties it with an absolute RIPPER Watch Live: https://t.co/DzWXApG2Ym pic.twitter.com/PBrz6bpjiY — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) October 25, 2018

The goal helped Standard Liege to a thrilling 2-1 victory, with the winner coming in the 93rd minute off the foot of Cyprus international Konstantinos Laifis. The win moved Standard Liege up to six points, leaving three teams all level on points at the top of a wide-open Group J.

For Emond, it’s another tally mark on his fantastic start to the 2018/19 season. He has two goals in his last two Europa League matches, added to his five goals in Belgian league play through the first 11 matches of the campaign.

