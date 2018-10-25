Arsenal tops Sporting Lisbon for 11th-straight win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leno faces zero shots in clean sheet

Both teams attempt 14 shots

Welbeck scores winner

Arsenal picked up three points through an opportunistic Danny Welbeck in a 1-0 win Europa League win at Sporting Lisbon on Thursday.

The Gunners played a solid if unspectacular away match in their toughest test of the group stage.

Arsenal leads Group E with nine points, three points better than Sporting Lisbon and six clear of Vorskla Poltava.

Danny Welbeck breaks the deadlock and brings Arsenal one step closer to their 11th win in a row 🙌 Watch the final minutes on #BRLive: https://t.co/SsVQxaatdX pic.twitter.com/Tn7fyaUrgh — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) October 25, 2018

Sporting keeper Renan Ribeiro had more to do than his Arsenal counterpart in the first stanza of the game, but the Portuguese hosts did come to life as the half wore on.

Nani whizzed a shot over the goal at the half-hour mark, taking advantage of a Rob Holding error.

A quick free kick from Nani early in the second half cued Fredy Montero for a chance that missed the frame.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‘s rip at the other end may have been headed wide, but Ribeiro palmed it away.

The visitors were ultimately the better team on the night, and would’ve felt aggrieved to not find the winner had former Sunderland and Liverpool man Sebastian Coates not put the ball on a platter for Welbeck.

That’s no slight to Welbeck, who lashed a shot between Ribeiro’s legs.

Stephane Lichtsteiner injured his shoulder in stoppage time, and later took a head-first challenge from Coates.

5 – Danny Welbeck has been directly involved five goals in his last five starts for Arsenal in all competitions (4 goals, 1 assist). Flourish. #SPOARS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 25, 2018

