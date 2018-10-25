More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Fulham owner Khan backs manager: ‘Don’t believe anything you read’

By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2018, 1:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Fulham owner Shahid Khan says reports that he could fire manager Slavisa Jokanovic are simply not true.

The Cottagers are struggling this season despite being considered one of the more promising promoted clubs in recent Premier League seasons.

[ MORE: Top PL storylines — Week 10 ]

Fulham has allowed 25 goals so far this season, on pace for the highest total in league history, and handed fellow promoted club Cardiff City its first win of the season with a 4-2 loss in Wales this weekend.

Khan, however, has Jokanovic’s back in the wake of reports that he could sack the 50-year-old Serbian manager.

“Slavisa’s record shows he has always led FFC admirably when the stakes are at their highest, and with 29 matches still to play in the league – three quarters of the campaign still ahead – I am sure the same will hold true this season,” Khan said.

“As for the sensational and fictional headlines related to Slaviša this week, I’m equal parts amused, astonished and disappointed. I ask you not to believe everything you read. Or, in this case, don’t believe anything you read.”

FOLLOW LIVE: Europa League tests for Arsenal, Chelsea

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2018, 12:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Arsenal is ready for the biggest test of its Europa League campaign so far: a trip to the Estádio José Alvalade to meet Sporting Lisbon in the first of two group stage matches.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil start on the bench for the Gunners, who have a spot for Danny Welbeck next to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

LINEUPS

Arsenal: Leno, Lichtsteiner, Sokratis, Holding, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Elneny, Ramsey, Mkhitaryan, Welbeck, Aubameyang. Subs: Martinez, Jenkinson, Mustafi, Torreira, Iwobi, Ozil, Lacazette.

Sporting CP: Renan, Ristovski, Coates, Andre Pinto, Acuna, Petrovic, Gudelj, Battaglia, Bruno Fernandes, Nani, Montero. Subs: Salin, Bruno Gaspar, Mathieu, Miguel Luis, Mane, Diaby, Jovane.

12:55 p.m. ET Thursday kickoffs

AC Milan vs. Real Betis
Copenhagen vs. Slavia Prague
Zenit Saint-Petersburg vs. Bordeaux
Red Bull Salzburg vs. Rosenborg
Zurich vs. Bayer Leverkusen
Anderlecht vs. Fenerbahce
Sporting Lisbon vs. Arsenal
F91 Dudelange vs. Olympiacos
Qarabag vs. Vorskla Poltava
AEK Larnaca vs. Ludogorets Razgrad
Spartak Trnava vs. Dinamo Zagreb
RB Leipzig vs. Celtic

Later, Chelsea will entertain BATE Borisov from Belarus in a bid to continue its perfect start to the Europa League campaign.

3 p.m. ET Thursday kickoffs

Villarreal vs. Rapid Vienna
Sevilla vs. Akhisar Belediyespor
Marseille vs. Lazio
Rennes vs. Dynamo Kiev
PAOK vs. MOL Vidi
Standard Liege vs. FC Krasnodar
Chelsea vs. BATE Borisov
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Apollon Limassol
Besiktas vs. Genk
Jablonec vs. Astana
Sarpsborg vs. Malmo
Rangers vs. Spartak Moscow

USMNT at 23 in latest FIFA Rankings; Belgium top, England into Top Five

Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2018, 11:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The United States men’s national team slipped a spot to 23 in the latest FIFA Rankings.

Sandwiched between Tunisia and Austria, the USMNT remains three points below their average spot of 20.

[ MORE: Top PL storylines — Week 10 ]

The spot is four higher than the less celebrated but more trusted ELO Ratings, which has the U.S. at 27 (five spots higher than it was a year ago after the World Cup qualifying failure in Couva).

Belgium moves out of its tie with France for the top spot in the FIFA Rankings, while Brazil is third and England moves into the Top Five.

The biggest riser in the Top 50 is Russia (up five spots to 41). Northern Ireland and Democratic Republic of Congo each dropped six spots to Nos. 34 and 46, respectively.

Mexico drops a spot to 16th, while Canada rises three to 76.

Atlanta or RBNY? Supporters’ Shield goes down to final day

Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2018, 11:10 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Surely it’s a challenge for American fan bases to get behind regular season championship, if due solely to the traditions involved with our major leagues.

In fact, in a lot of ways we stop just short of invalidating amazing seasons by disappointing playoff runs, as if having a bad game or fortnight is the equivalent of a character indictment.

[ MORE: Top PL storylines — Week 10 ]

The Golden State Warriors lost single-digit games in 2015-16, but lost to the Cavs in the finals. The 2007 New England Patriots went an absurd 16-0 in the NFL, but didn’t win the Super Bowl.

Yet here we are, three days from silverware heading to either Atlanta United or New York Red Bulls based on superlative regular seasons, and I can’t help but feel the Supporters’ Shield isn’t getting short shrift.

In a league which punishes away teams more than any other, where quality depth remains a problem and over-stresses the main players on a given team, this should be a much bigger deal.

Atlanta has a one-point lead on the New York Red Bulls, and a one-goal lead in differential. The clubs went head-to-head twice and RBNY won twice: First, a 3-1 win in Atlanta. Then, on Sept. 30, the Red Bulls beat visiting Atlanta despite a suspension to 20-goal scorer Bradley Wright-Phillips.

So Atlanta heads up to Ontario to face last season’s struggling Shield winners, Toronto FC, while at the same time, the Red Bulls host former captain Sacha Kljestan and mostly miserable Orlando City.

If both teams wins, they will boast the Nos. 1 and 2 point totals in MLS history. And one won’t win the shield.

Atlanta is seeking its first shield in a season its dealt with coach drama and plenty of transfer gossip regarding its star. It also boasts the best single-season finisher in MLS history in Josef Martinez.

RBNY is the shining example of development in MLS, whether midfielders or coaches. The club changed managers midseason, and overcame a disappointing start to put together an amazing campaign.

So while we relish the idea of these teams meeting in the Eastern Conference finals, there’s something about this weekend which is equal parts tantalizing.

Chaos and ‘absurdity’ rule in Italy’s lower divisions

Massimo Percossi/ANSA via AP
Associated PressOct 25, 2018, 10:33 AM EDT
Leave a comment

ROME (AP) FIFA president Gianni Infantino labeled the chaos in Italy’s lower divisions an “absurdity.”

And it’s hard to argue with him.

Two months into the season, several clubs still don’t know which division they will be playing in and some teams have hardly played at all.

[ MORE: Top PL storylines — Week 10 ]

The disorder is highlighting the failure of Italy’s complicated sports justice system.

On Wednesday, a regional appeals court overturned an Italian soccer federation decision from August that had reduced Serie B from 22 to 19 clubs.

The earlier decision by the federation’s emergency commissioner Roberto Fabbricini was made following the bankruptcies of Avellino, Bari and Cesena.

Virtus Entella, Novara, Pro Vercelli and Ternana – the four clubs relegated at the end of last season – plus Catania and Siena – which each lost in the Serie C playoffs – are all arguing for a place in the second division.

But it remains unclear which clubs might now be promoted or re-instated, or if the appealing teams might accept financial payoffs instead.

Eight rounds of Serie B have already been played among the existing 19 clubs, with one team sitting idle each weekend.

[ MLS: How to solve the Best XI? ]

Meanwhile, Entella has played only one game in Serie C, which is also known as the Lega Pro, while it awaits the outcome of its appeal.

Novara, Pro Vercelli, Ternana and Catania have also played fewer matches than the norm in the third division.

“It’s not tolerable that some squads still don’t know what league they will play in,” Infantino said at Monday’s election of Gabriele Gravina as president of the Italian federation. “It seems to me a real absurdity.

“Why does Italian football need outside help to resolve problems that can be resolved internally?” Infantino added, referring to the appeal to an ordinary (non-sports) court.

Fabbricini had been running the federation since February, after a failed vote to find a successor for Carlo Tavecchio, who resigned following Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup nearly a year ago.

There were also emergency commissioners of the federation following the 2006 Italian match-fixing and refereeing scandal known as “calciopoli.”

“Four and a half years of emergency commissioners in the last 20 years seems like an absurdity to me,” Infantino said. “There needs to be a strong federation now.”

The decision on how to resolve the situation will now likely be made by Gravina, who was previously the Serie C president.

The matter was taken to a regional appeals court after the clubs’ cases were rejected by multiple sports justice outlets.

The appeals court in Rome ruled that Fabbricini did not have the power to alter the number of squads in Serie B.

“The government didn’t have any desire to and no interests in intervening in sports justice,” government undersecretary and sports delegate Giancarlo Giorgetti told the Gazzetta dello Sport. “We were forced to take an initiative because nobody was meeting the interests of the clubs.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Andrew Dampf on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/asdampf