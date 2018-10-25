Guardiola’s love for Oasis song rooted in terrifying experience

The headline, and we’re paraphrasing, “Pep Guardiola‘s six top songs” screams Thursday about as well as any, but there’s an intense story inside of Guardiola’s tale of why he loves Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back In Anger.”
And before you leap to the conclusion that of course it is, being that it’s one of the most singable songs in the modern history of the world, read on.
The Manchester City boss says it puts him “in the best of myself” when he hears the song, which has taken on added significance following a suicide bomber’s attack outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that killed 22 people and injured 67 more.
When the attack happened, I was at home with my son, and my wife and daughters were there – they were at the arena.
She called me but the line broke immediately. She told me “something happened and we are running but I don’t know what happened” and the line broke. We tried to call her again and it didn’t work; we went to the the arena and after five or six minutes she rang again and said: “We are out, we’re coming back home.”
Wow.
The Oasis song then was sang around the globe as a way to show unity with the victims and Manchester.
Week 10 is no different, with Spurs and Man City matching wits Monday to end a long weekend which features a London Derby and a pair of matches on NBC.
Tottenham targets title fight as Man City visits Wembley Spurs vs. Man City — 4 p.m. ET Monday on NBCSN [ STREAM ]
Manchester City enters this one humming along on its quest to another Premier League title, but could sit as low as fifth if it loses to Spurs and results break against them.
The match represents Mauricio Pochettino‘s latest chance to stake a claim to contender status in the league. Spurs lost both fixtures by a combined scored of 7-2 after taking four points from the season series in Pep Guardiola‘s first season at Man City.
Old Trafford plays host to desperate mid-table clash Manchester United vs. Everton — Noon p.m. ET Sunday on NBC [ STREAM ]
Before the season, both clubs certainly would’ve eyeballed this clash as a table positioning tilter. Yet Manchester United and Everton wouldn’t be hoping for wins which would keep them top half of the table.
The Toffees’ 15-point total is good for eighth, one point and two spots higher than the Red Devils. Both are two wins behind the Top Four.
Red-hot Arsenal heads to win-starved Selhurst Park Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN [ STREAM ]
Crystal Palace has been terrible at home this season, losing to Saints, Liverpool, and Wolves while drawing Newcastle United. Arsenal presents a huge test, though perhaps a Thursday match in the Europa League can slow the Gunners’ roll?
Leicester embarks on Top Six challenge Leicester City vs. West Ham United — 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC [ STREAM ]
Leicester City has 12 points and a forgiving run of fixtures which could turn into a bonafide table run, beginning with inconsistent but dangerous West Ham. Following Saturday’s mothership match, Leicester meets Cardiff City, Burnley, Brighton, Watford, and Fulham.
Meanwhile, Manuel Pellegrini‘s West Ham project has had its share of fits and starts, but Saturday’s big tilt at King Power Stadium gives the Irons a chance to knock off a team it will likely be targeting in the race to finish Top Seven. A win could help West Ham build something, with Burnley and Huddersfield next.
Liverpool looks to avoid trap game versus bright Cardiff Liverpool vs. Cardiff City– 10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN [ STREAM ]
On a scale, this one tilts heavily toward the Anfield set, but Cardiff is playing much better, Liverpool has a history of stuttering against lesser competition, and the Reds also played midweek while navigating some injury troubles.
“When I have to stop? That is probably at the end of this season,” he said. “I will be 36 years old and will have been a professional for 18 years. From the age of five, I’ve only been involved in football.”
Van Persie is back at his childhood club, Feyenoord, where he has six goals and two assists in nine matches. Those are fine numbers even for the free-scoring Dutch top flight, and come after he missed half of the 2017-18 season with an injury.
Feyenoord won the KNVB Cup last season and sits third in the Eredivisie through nine matches. That’s seven points back of PSV, who is plays Dec. 2. Feyenoord faces second place side Ajax in De Klassieker this weekend.
Van Persie said Feyenoord has helped him to recapture the fun of playing football.
“How is it successful? This is actually it, if you look at the whole picture. I had lost the fun. That’s not how I wanted to end, without pleasure. The fun has returned at Feyenoord.”
“RVP” scored 50 goals in 102 caps for the Netherlands, and nearly 150 Premier League goals between Arsenal and Manchester United.
Martinez is on life support, engaged to be married, and his fiancee is two months pregnant. A GoFundMe page is the “only source of income” for the family since his father has taken off of work from his job at a collision shop to be with his son. From The Fresno Bee:
“(Martinez’s fiancee) said there was a malformation in his head that caused an aneurism and ruptured vein. Doctors drilled holes in his head to remove blood and fluid, and removed the bottom half of his skull. His ruptured vein was repaired, but his brain stem was damaged. Surgeons told his family they did everything they could to help him.”